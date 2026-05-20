Lila Moss on Runways, Sarong Summer, and Creating Her Own Barbie

On Instagram, Lila Moss recently reshared an old photo she's discussed in interviews often. In it, she is scowling and wearing a tiny fur coat, and her mom, Kate Moss, is holding her hand. It's the kind of image you'd want to share with your friends, even if it wasn't an iconic paparazzi photo. It's very much a mommy-and-me moment you want on display, equal parts funny and cute. She's told journalists about how she's always been protective of her mom and had to learn quickly what it was like to have flashing cameras go off in your face when you least expect it.
But when Moss hops on a Zoom call with me from the Kate Moss Agency office in London, she's not scowling. She's smiling and soft-spoken. Despite having grown up around paparazzi, she seems unaffected and sunny, excited to discuss the path that she's forging for herself. At just 23 years old, Moss has already graced the cover of British Vogue, starred in a Marc Jacobs beauty campaign, and walked the runway for brands such as Coperni, Versace, Miu Miu, and Victoria's Secret. On Instagram, she shares it all with her nearly 900,000 followers with short, quippy captions that give off the cool, insouciant essence her generation is known for. In a recent photo dump of Coachella, Moss wrote, "Time of my life!!!!"
While I'm talking to her, Moss feels more earnestly excited than nonchalant. You can feel the exclamation points in her tone. Growing up around fashion meant she always had an inkling she'd perhaps end up following in her mother's footsteps despite her initial hesitation. Now, she's just grateful to be part of the chaos backstage at a show or on set at a photo shoot. She's also using the space to advocate for causes she cares about. For example, she's often photographed in editorials proudly wearing her type 1 diabetes tech.
Moss talked to me about the designer who made her truly believe modeling was a reality for her, the lessons she's learned from her mom, and how she ended up working on the first-ever diabetic Barbie.
I'd love to hear how you decided that you wanted to pursue modeling. What was that decision like?
The first opportunity I had to get into modeling was when Marc Jacobs reached out about his beauty campaign. I didn't really know what was going to come of it, but I just loved being on set and seeing how everything came together. I was immediately excited to do more.
Ah, okay! So Marc Jacobs was a fairy godmother in this situation! After you did that campaign, was that the beginning of thinking, "Alright, I could pursue this as a full-time thing"?
Definitely! After that, there were just more opportunities. That was the first time I felt comfortable on set and really felt like it was something I wanted to do.
Did you feel like you always gravitated toward working in the fashion world, or was there ever anything else that you considered doing?
I was always really interested in fashion. I was always putting on my mom's shoes and doing fake runways. But it was never something really that my mom wanted me to do. Then, when I did Marc Jacobs, I was in safe hands. It felt good, so … then it became more of a possibility.
At that stage, I hadn't really thought about what else I would do. It just kind of fell into my lap, so I ran with it. But I think I would have always done something creative or in the fashion realm.
You mentioned you fell in love with fashion and playing in your mom's closet. When you were starting to pursue this and go down that path, did she have any advice that she bestowed upon you? Any guidance?
I learned so much from just watching my mom. She has a really strong work ethic. She'll stay as long as she needs to get the best picture. That was ingrained in me.
Fashion is so different in 2026 than it even was a couple of years ago. Right now, nostalgia feels like such a big thing. Everyone's nostalgic for the '90s, the 2000s, the 2016 of it all, and so on. As a Gen Z fashion model, what do you find really exciting about fashion?
I think it's been really fun to see the comeback of the 2010s style. Military jackets on the runway! The 7 for All Mankind show for fall 2026 really leaned into that aesthetic. That was really formative for me. When I was like 10 or 11, growing up, I loved the Isabel Marant wedge shoe worn with skinny jeans. It has been really fun to see that coming back and being styled now as a 23-year-old.
Your career has just started, but you've obviously done a range of things so far, from beauty campaigns to runways to cover shoots. What are some of your most memorable moments so far?
I think the most memorable that comes to mind was shooting with [Steven] Meisel for my first British Vogue cover. Pat McGrath and Guido Palau were doing hair and makeup. I've known them my whole life, so that was really emotional. I was also really excited by the references and the styling. It was really fun, and that felt very aligned to me. The whole two days of the shoot were just really special and surreal. I still can see it so vividly in my memory.
Do you have different ways that you find yourself preparing for different shoots? A runway is so different from a cover shoot. Even if it's just mentally, how do you ground yourself? Or do you approach everything with the same mindset?
I think I probably approach everything with the same kind of mindset of just being really grounded before. I always want to stay calm and present.
Growing up in your home, fashion has always been part of your story. I'm sure it probably felt a little different looking into it and being raised around it than it feels now—fully being immersed in it. Were there some things about the fashion world that really surprised you? Was there anything that had you thinking, "Oh, I thought it would be this way, but it ended up being really different"?
I'd been on set with my mom and also backstage at a fashion show before, so I kind of knew that it was really chaotic. Obviously, it seems calm from the outside, but I had an idea of what it really was like. When you're doing it and when you're in it, it's different. I learnt those things as I went, but I think I just find it exciting. It is still really fun to be a part of it—chaotic and all!
If you were to make a mood board for the next five years, what do you think you would put on it in terms of things that you're working toward or manifesting?
I love collaborating with friends and brands that I have a connection with, so definitely more of that. Also, advocating for type 1 diabetes awareness and access to medical technology is important to me. I would definitely be excited to do more projects focusing on that.
I know that you worked with Barbie to launch the first-ever type 1 diabetic Barbie. I'd love to hear about how that came about and what that process was like.
They reached out saying they were launching a type 1 Barbie and asked me to be a part of it. They wanted me to create my own Barbie alongside the launch, and it was really exciting. I got to see different versions of me as a Barbie! We did the outfit together, and then I got to choose where the arm sensor was placed. She also had a little bag with her monitoring equipment. It was just really fun seeing a miniature life-size version of me, especially with the diabetic tech on it. It was also such a nice way to connect with the diabetic community, especially getting the chance to create something for younger people to look up to and feel seen.
As we approach the summer, what pieces are you excited to wear more of? What are you gravitating toward?
An image of beads just popped into my head. Beaded necklaces! Beaded bracelets! Chunky beads! Colorful beads! Beaded belts! I love a little beaded belt with a bikini and using different things as sarongs. I have so many in different fabrics and fun colors. I even love just wrapping striped shirts around my waist with flip-flops. I love a good flop.
You are always surrounded by creativity. I'd love to know where you find a lot of your inspiration, whether it be books or movies or photographers. What do you look to when you're feeling like you want to be creatively stimulated?
Well, I'm really inspired by different people. I work with photographers, stylists, and artists. I love making mood boards and finding different references. Books and movies definitely play a huge part in that. I love reading and watching old films and seeing the new films as well and comparing them and seeing where they got their references. I'm inspired by everything!
Do you have a go-to beach or vacation look?
My favorite beach look is a bikini, a sarong, and a really cute straw bag.
I know some people approach their day-to-day summer wardrobes differently than their vacation wardrobes. Is that the case for you?
For summer, I just love to pull things out of my wardrobe that I haven't worn in years. I have so many random floral dresses or T-shirt dresses that I wouldn't usually wear in everyday life but that would be perfect for a beach in Greece. I like pulling things out that I haven't worn or seen in a while and making that my summer piece.