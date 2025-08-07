If you're on a certain side of TikTok, you already know there's an entire demographic of people waiting with bated breath for the crowning of what's being referred to as "the shoe of fall 2025 for real city girls." The video begins, "Stylish women of New York City, Paris, Tokyo, Barcelona, London, Copenhagen, wherever there are some real city steppers—we're talking over 10,000 steps a day most days." It's Talia Mayden, a designer and writer who is currently looking for the perfect chic flats or loafers she can walk five or more miles in.
I've followed Mayden for a while now, and recently, she went viral for wearing a different pair of shoes every day for over 30 days—walking 10,000 steps or more—so she could reveal her winner for "the ultimate city summer shoe of 2025." It ended up being Camper's Dana Sandals, and now, she's onto her next investigation for the season ahead.
In another post made at the end of June, she shares her take on "marinating your clothes" aka shopping offseason. "Here's a fashion trick that the most fashionable people you know and follow are using but they're not telling you about because they don't want you to get the best deals, and I'm calling it 'letting your clothes marinate,'" she explains. "This whole marinating idea is why it's literally 95° outside, but I'm looking at full-blown coats on The RealReal right now." The idea is twofold: You get the better prices, and you're less tempted to impulse buy.
I spoke to Mayden about her approach to shopping and argument for shopping for winter in the middle of summer.
Can you share more about your offseason approach to shopping?
I wish I could say this "marinating my clothes" ethos came from a deep commitment to delayed gratification and sartorial zen, but I really started buying offseason because it's when I could find the best deals. A fresh-off-the-runway Lemaire wool coat in December was not in the cards for me, but a Lemaire wool coat in June on The RealReal with a 20% coupon code? I can make that work.
In doing this, I realized that I was way less likely to impulse buy just because the marketers got me with their seasonal shopping bug. If I shopped according to the fashion calendar, I'd likely have a closet full of little sardine-print tops for this summer that I'd already be over. When I know I'll have to wait to wear something, I start looking for pieces that I know I won't tire of quickly.
In terms of "marinating your clothes," what's an example of things you think should be bought in fall and winter versus spring and summer?
For fall/winter: vintage Missoni tank tops, Chloé cotton dresses, Jil Sander sandals, Eres bikinis. For spring/summer: Lemaire outerwear, cashmere sweaters and accessories, vintage Ann Demeulemeester boots.
What are must-haves in your capsule wardrobe?
Bassike paper-thin white T-shirts, Kiki de Montparnasse black triangle bras, Rachel Comey Elkin Pants in washed black, vintage Tod's loafers, The Row Sideby shoulder bag.
You love brand discovery. What are some of your favorite references for finding new brands?
One of my best friends, Frannie, and I send each other inspo photos all day, every day.
Who or what are some of your shopping and style inspirations?
For interiors, I look to capture the feeling of the Giacometti room at the Louisiana Museum of Art in Denmark and Barbara Hepworth's St Ives studio. Fashion inspiration includes Sarah-Linh Tran, Issey Miyake, and Phoebe Philo. Favorite social media follows are Yola and Jordyn Leib on TikTok and Michelle Li on Instagram. The rest of my inspiration comes from riding the subway and seeing movies at Angelika.
What are some of your most loved online shops for clothing, beauty, and homewares?
The RealReal, Facebook Marketplace, Vestiaire, Poshmark, Craigslist, eBay, Depop… You know, the sites!
Can you share some of your favorite or most used search terms for clothes?
I'm usually searching by brand and season because I get hyperfixated on specific pieces.
You're currently vetting for "the no bra heatwave dress of 2025." How do you decide what to test?
I made a rubric that includes material, opacity, armhole height, tone, hang, and length. Stay tuned!
This was one of Talia's honorable mentions in her ultimate city summer shoe reveal.