4 Pretty Colour Trends H&M Is Doing Better Than Anywhere Else This Summer

I scrolled through 100s of new-ins and noticed that H&M was really nailing four specific colour trends right now. Scroll on to see the shades to shop for summer 2025.

HM COLOUR TRENDS SUMMER 2025
(Image credit: H&M)
By
published
in Features

There’s truly nothing I love more than summer. The iced coffees, the garden lounging, the beach days in bikinis—it all just hits differently. But one of my favorite parts of the season? The wardrobe switch. This week, I officially packed away my winter layers and made room for breezy dresses, strappy sandals and linen everything. And as I did, I felt that familiar urge to reset.

Lately, I’ve been trying to steer clear of quick-fix trends and instead focus on building a wardrobe with longevity. That means investing in pieces I know I’ll reach for year after year. To help narrow things down, I’ve been using colour as a guiding principle—pinpointing chic, seasonal shades that still feel versatile enough to wear beyond a single summer.

Shopping this way has completely shifted my approach. I’ve found myself considering pieces I wouldn’t normally gravitate toward, but that end up working surprisingly well within my existing wardrobe. With that in mind—and wanting to refresh my wardrobe without going overboard—I headed to my go-to: H&M. As I scrolled the new-in page, four standout colours kept popping up again and again. Translation? These hues are about to be everywhere.

From effortless dresses to chic sunglasses, statement sandals to wear-on-repeat shorts, H&M is making a strong case for the ultimate summer capsule, at a pretty affordable price. Scroll on to see the pretty colour trends the brand has nailed for summer 2025, and the pieces I'm considering for each.

1. CHOCOLATE BROWN

Style Notes: My wardrobe completely consists of blacks, whites and neutrals-I’m not much of a colour person. When it comes to summer I sometimes want something softer than black. Enter: chocolate brown. Its rich hue looks makes any outfit look so much more expensive than it is.

Flip-Flops
H&M
Flip-Flops

A designer dupe at a fraction of the cost, I immediately bought them.

Tailored Shorts
H&M
Tailored Shorts

Tailored shorts are a great alternative to denim.

Shopper With Pouch
H&M
Shopper With Pouch

A versatile bag to go from work to drinks in the park.

Tie-Strap Beach Dress
H&M
Tie-Strap Beach Dress

I can imagine wearing this on holiday.

Oval Sunglasses
H&M
Oval Sunglasses

Oval sunnies are so stylish.

Fringed Knitted Dress
H&M
Fringed Knitted Dress

I love the fringed hem.

Padded-Cup High-Leg Swimsuit
H&M
Padded-Cup High-Leg Swimsuit

The asymmetric one shoulder and cut out detailing is so flattering.

2. LIGHT YELLOW

Style Notes: I am very wary when it comes to colour, as previously mentioned I tend to stick to neutral tones. However, one that keeps catching my eye that I would invest in is a light yellow. It’s pastel toned hue allows it to be styled as a neutral and paired easily with whites, browns and blacks.

Perforated Leather Ballet Pumps
H&M
Perforated Leather Ballet Pumps

Mesh ballet flats are everywhere right now.

Padded One-Shoulder Bikini Top
H&M
Padded One-Shoulder Bikini Top

There's no such thing as owning too many bikinis.

Tie-Detail Maxi Dress
H&M
Tie-Detail Maxi Dress

This will quickly become a throw on summer staple.

Linen-Blend Rib-Knit Cardigan
H&M
Linen-Blend Rib-Knit Cardigan

Perfect for those chilly evenings.

Broderie Anglaise Cotton Blouse
H&M
Broderie Anglaise Cotton Blouse

This will look so cute styled with denim.

Chiffon Maxi Skirt
H&M
Chiffon Maxi Skirt

Wear with a boxy white tee or slinky cami depending on your occasion.

Draped Cropped Top
H&M
Draped Cropped Top

Style with the matching shorts or linen trousers for a fresh finish.

3. WHITE

Style Notes: It wouldn’t be a summer wardrobe without a crisp white, would it? There’s nothing I love more than strappy white dresses, white floaty skirts and white linen trousers. It gives such a fresh feel to any ensemble, just perhaps tread on the careful side if you’re clumsy.

Embroidered Strappy Top
H&M
Embroidered Strappy Top

A staple for summer with its floral embroidered detailing.

Ring-Detail Flip-Flops
H&M
Ring-Detail Flip-Flops

These will go with so many different outfits.

Drawstring-Detail Poplin Dress
H&M
Drawstring-Detail Poplin Dress

This looks so much more expensive than it is.

Wide Drawstring Trousers
H&M
Wide Drawstring Trousers

A staple for a steal of a price.

Embroidered Neck Scarf
H&M
Embroidered Neck Scarf

Neck scarves have been everywhere and I think they're so cute.

Embroidery-Detail Dress
H&M
Embroidery-Detail Dress

Perfect to throw on over a bikini on holiday.

Embroidered Tunic Dress
H&M
Embroidered Tunic Dress

Just add sandals and a raffia bag for the ultimate summer feel.

4. KHAKI

Style Notes: Khaki is an age old firm favourite in the fashion world. In the winter it favours trench coats, and now as we descend into summer, expect to see linen trousers and shirt and short sets. Its muted tone gives an elegant feel that looks so much more expensive than it is.

Ribbed Vest Top
H&M
Ribbed Vest Top

A basic wardrobe essential.

Linen-Blend Shorts
H&M
Linen-Blend Shorts

I love it styled with the matching shirt.

Tailored Suit Waistcoat
H&M
Tailored Suit Waistcoat

A waistcoat instantly elevates any outfit.

Satin Drawstring Skirt
H&M
Satin Drawstring Skirt

A satin skirt is perfect for those days when you need to look smarter without making too much effort.

Cropped Pull-On Trousers
H&M
Cropped Pull-On Trousers

These will look so flattering on anyone.

Scalloped-Edge Fan
H&M
Scalloped-Edge Fan

Essential for the heatwave.

Leather Sandals
H&M
Leather Sandals

A sleek alternative to a neutral tone.

Latest