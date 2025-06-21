4 Pretty Colour Trends H&M Is Doing Better Than Anywhere Else This Summer

There’s truly nothing I love more than summer. The iced coffees, the garden lounging, the beach days in bikinis—it all just hits differently. But one of my favorite parts of the season? The wardrobe switch. This week, I officially packed away my winter layers and made room for breezy dresses, strappy sandals and linen everything. And as I did, I felt that familiar urge to reset.

Lately, I’ve been trying to steer clear of quick-fix trends and instead focus on building a wardrobe with longevity. That means investing in pieces I know I’ll reach for year after year. To help narrow things down, I’ve been using colour as a guiding principle—pinpointing chic, seasonal shades that still feel versatile enough to wear beyond a single summer.

Shopping this way has completely shifted my approach. I’ve found myself considering pieces I wouldn’t normally gravitate toward, but that end up working surprisingly well within my existing wardrobe. With that in mind—and wanting to refresh my wardrobe without going overboard—I headed to my go-to: H&M. As I scrolled the new-in page, four standout colours kept popping up again and again. Translation? These hues are about to be everywhere.

From effortless dresses to chic sunglasses, statement sandals to wear-on-repeat shorts, H&M is making a strong case for the ultimate summer capsule, at a pretty affordable price. Scroll on to see the pretty colour trends the brand has nailed for summer 2025, and the pieces I'm considering for each.

4 Summer Colour Trends H&M Has Mastered:

1. CHOCOLATE BROWN

Style Notes: My wardrobe completely consists of blacks, whites and neutrals-I’m not much of a colour person. When it comes to summer I sometimes want something softer than black. Enter: chocolate brown. Its rich hue looks makes any outfit look so much more expensive than it is.

2. LIGHT YELLOW

Style Notes: I am very wary when it comes to colour, as previously mentioned I tend to stick to neutral tones. However, one that keeps catching my eye that I would invest in is a light yellow. It’s pastel toned hue allows it to be styled as a neutral and paired easily with whites, browns and blacks.

3. WHITE

Style Notes: It wouldn’t be a summer wardrobe without a crisp white, would it? There’s nothing I love more than strappy white dresses, white floaty skirts and white linen trousers. It gives such a fresh feel to any ensemble, just perhaps tread on the careful side if you’re clumsy.

4. KHAKI

Style Notes: Khaki is an age old firm favourite in the fashion world. In the winter it favours trench coats, and now as we descend into summer, expect to see linen trousers and shirt and short sets. Its muted tone gives an elegant feel that looks so much more expensive than it is.