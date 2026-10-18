If there's one thing we can count on in life, it's Zoë Kravitz's street style to provide us with endless shoe inspiration. She's always stepping out in a cool new pair, from The Row ballet pumps to Jude brown heels. Personally, I always struggle with footwear for the period of time between fall and winter, and according to Kravitz, burgundy ballet flats are the answer. The dark color pairs perfectly with the kinds of outfits we tend to gear toward this time of year, and the closed-toe nature of ballet flats helps to keep your feet warm when the temperatures drop. If it gets too chilly, just add some fleece-lined tights under your skirts and pants.
Kravitz paired hers—which feature a higher vamp, compact bow, and a patent leather finish—with her go-to black lounge pants from The Row (also known as the Gala Pants), a black top, and a brown sporty windbreaker. She finished off the casual outfit for a day around New York City with diamond drop earrings and a pair of burgundy sunglasses. New winter outfit unlocked!
On Zoë Kravitz: The Row pants
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
If you're as confused as I sometimes am this time of year, let me share a few of my personal favorite burgundy ballet flats. I have to admit that the most similar pair to Kravitz's might be Phoebe Philo's Gathered Flat (I can't say for sure, but I think that is the pair she's wearing), which is sadly sold out. The pairs below make for great alts, though. Plus, their prices are far more accessible.
Shop Burgundy Ballet Flats:
Nordstrom
Maddox Ballet Flat
$80 for these gorgeous, high-vamp flats? Say less.
Reformation
Blaine Flat
These are on pre-order at Reformation, but Nordstrom has stock right now.
STEVE MADDEN
Swanky Plum Leather
A gorgeous plum alternative.
J.Crew
Bea Ballet Flats
The toe shape and eel print on these makes them look so expensive.
Quince
Italian Leather Square Toe Ballet Flat
Another great price.
Dune London
Heat Woven Ballet Flat
The suede, woven fabric is beyond elegant.
Massimo Dutti
Soft Leather Pointed Toe Ballet Flat
Your new everyday flat—found.
J.Crew
Sophie Cap Toe Ballet Flats
Say yes to two-tone flats for winter.
MARGAUX
The Phoebe Flats
Editors swear by Margaux's flats. They're so comfortable.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.