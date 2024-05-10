EmRata Just Wore the Classy Summer Trouser Trend I've Already Seen on Stylish People in London and Paris

If you follow Emily Ratajkowski, you’ll know that her street style never disappoints. A perfect mix of relaxed and chic, EmRata’s looks are often an insight into the fresh trends that other fashion lovers are also adopting into their wardrobes, and her most recent ensemble is no different.

Pale yellow has been a trending colour in both the cooler and warmer months over the last few years, with many fashion people swapping out their usual neutrals for this elegant shade. A great alternative to white or cream, pale yellow trousers add a slightly warmer tone and relaxed feel to an outfit, and with summer finally here, they’ll act as a great way to soften up the darker items in your wardrobe.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pairing her trousers with a crop top, boxy blazer and flats, EmRata proves that pale yellow is just as versatile as the classic soft shades we’d reach for in summer, and she’s not the only one.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The colour was most recently seen both on and off the runways during fashion month in February, with designers such as Gucci and Jil Sander showcasing pale yellow in the form of trousers, coats and bags. Many fashion week attendees were also spotted in the trend, opting to wear their pale yellow trousers with matching blazers and waistcoats as a more relaxed take on the classic tailored co-ord.

We've also noticed many a fashion person mix the trending trousers with warm-weather staples like a neutral trench and monochrome accessories.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Luckily, both high-end and high-street brands have caught on to the pale yellow trouser trend for summer, offering them in a variety of textures and silhouettes. Read on to discover our favourite pairs to shop this summer.

SHOP PALE YELLOW TROUSERS:

Abercrombie & Fitch Sloane Tailored Pant £65 SHOP NOW Pale yellow will pair well with so many colours in your wardrobe.

& Other Stories Wide Linen Trousers in Light Yellow £85 SHOP NOW Wear with the matching waistcoat and blazer for an effortlessly chic look. Shop the matching Tailored Linen Waistcoat (£67) and Fitted Linen Blazer in Yellow (£135).

COS Wide-Leg Cargo Trousers £135 SHOP NOW A more relaxed fit will look great with a simple tee and trainers on casual days.

ESSE STUDIOS Delphi Pleated Twill Wide-Leg Pants £470 SHOP NOW The asymmetric waistband adds a modern twist.

The Row Tor Pant £1470 SHOP NOW Pairing well with trainers, loafers, flats and heels, a tailored trouser is one of the most versatile items to have in your wardrobe.

LESET Barb Washed-Satin Wide-Leg Pants £260 SHOP NOW Satin trousers will instantly add a touch of elegance to any look.

Jacquemus Le Pantalon Sauge Crepe High Rise Pants £560 SHOP NOW Jacquemus also offers a blazer in this gorgeous shade.