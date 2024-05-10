EmRata Just Wore the Classy Summer Trouser Trend I've Already Seen on Stylish People in London and Paris

By
published

If you follow Emily Ratajkowski, you’ll know that her street style never disappoints. A perfect mix of relaxed and chic, EmRata’s looks are often an insight into the fresh trends that other fashion lovers are also adopting into their wardrobes, and her most recent ensemble is no different.

Pale yellow has been a trending colour in both the cooler and warmer months over the last few years, with many fashion people swapping out their usual neutrals for this elegant shade. A great alternative to white or cream, pale yellow trousers add a slightly warmer tone and relaxed feel to an outfit, and with summer finally here, they’ll act as a great way to soften up the darker items in your wardrobe.

Emily Ratajkowski is seen in pale yellow trousers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pairing her trousers with a crop top, boxy blazer and flats, EmRata proves that pale yellow is just as versatile as the classic soft shades we’d reach for in summer, and she’s not the only one.

Zeena Shah wears yellow vest, long shirt with logo print, pants, black bag, sunglasses outside 16Arlington during London Fashion Week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ellie Delphine wears sunglasses , a pastel pale yellow oversized blazer jacket , a belt, flared pants , outside Mark Kenly Domino Tan, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The colour was most recently seen both on and off the runways during fashion month in February, with designers such as Gucci and Jil Sander showcasing pale yellow in the form of trousers, coats and bags. Many fashion week attendees were also spotted in the trend, opting to wear their pale yellow trousers with matching blazers and waistcoats as a more relaxed take on the classic tailored co-ord.

We've also noticed many a fashion person mix the trending trousers with warm-weather staples like a neutral trench and monochrome accessories.

Emilie Joseph wear a full summer linen look from Mango, a beige cotton twill cape / trench coat, a black crop top/ bralette with thin straps, beige high-waist / wide-leg linen pants with tennis stripe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Luckily, both high-end and high-street brands have caught on to the pale yellow trouser trend for summer, offering them in a variety of textures and silhouettes. Read on to discover our favourite pairs to shop this summer.

SHOP PALE YELLOW TROUSERS:

Abercrombie & Fitch, Sloane Tailored Pant
Abercrombie & Fitch
Sloane Tailored Pant

Pale yellow will pair well with so many colours in your wardrobe.

Wide Linen Trousers
& Other Stories
Wide Linen Trousers in Light Yellow

Wear with the matching waistcoat and blazer for an effortlessly chic look.

Shop the matching Tailored Linen Waistcoat (£67) and Fitted Linen Blazer in Yellow (£135).

COS, Wide-Leg Cargo Trousers
COS
Wide-Leg Cargo Trousers

A more relaxed fit will look great with a simple tee and trainers on casual days.

Delphi Pleated Twill Wide-Leg Pants
ESSE STUDIOS
Delphi Pleated Twill Wide-Leg Pants

The asymmetric waistband adds a modern twist.

The Row, Tor Pant
The Row
Tor Pant

Pairing well with trainers, loafers, flats and heels, a tailored trouser is one of the most versatile items to have in your wardrobe.

LESET, Barb Washed-Satin Wide-Leg Pants
LESET
Barb Washed-Satin Wide-Leg Pants

Satin trousers will instantly add a touch of elegance to any look.

Jacquemus, Le Pantalon Sauge Crepe High Rise Pants
Jacquemus
Le Pantalon Sauge Crepe High Rise Pants

Jacquemus also offers a blazer in this gorgeous shade.

JOSEPH, Gabardine Stretch Tafira Trousers
JOSEPH
Gabardine Stretch Tafira Trousers

I love the subtle flare on this pair.

Explore More:
Emily Ratajkowski
Brittany Davy
Editorial Assistant
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸