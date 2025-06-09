Believe It or Not, This Is the It-Girl Shorts Trend of Summer 2025

If easy, relaxed outfits that look effortless and cool is your summer dressing goal, you'll be pleased to know that the biggest shorts trend of summer 2025 will help you to achieve it in one fell swoop. That trend is boxer shorts (usually of the poplin variety). Yes, like the ones that are known for being one-half of a set of pajamas. This trend actually started heating up last summer, but it's officially reached major trend status this summer. Emily Ratajkowski was just spotted wearing a white pair (the It-girl boxer shorts color of choice) with a T-shirt and Puma Speedcat sneakers. Hailey Bieber also just posted a picture of herself wearing a checked pair with sneakers in an Instagram carousel. And I've seen countless influencers wearing them outside of their houses.

The key with boxer-shorts styling is to wear them with pieces that are less loungewear-inspired than the shorts. Think boatneck tanks, structured tees, barn jackets, cool accessories, retro sneakers, and pointed-toe flats, to name a few options. And the beauty is that they're super lightweight (unlike, say, denim shorts), so you'll look and feel cool this summer. There are so many ways to wear them, so I encourage you to keep scrolling to see a few of them and to shop some of my favorite boxer shorts to wear on repeat this summer.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Emily Ratajkowski: Puma Speedcat OG Sneakers ($100)

WHO: Hailey Bieber

Influencers Wearing the Trend

Shop Cool Boxer Shorts