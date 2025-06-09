Believe It or Not, This Is the It-Girl Shorts Trend of Summer 2025

If easy, relaxed outfits that look effortless and cool is your summer dressing goal, you'll be pleased to know that the biggest shorts trend of summer 2025 will help you to achieve it in one fell swoop. That trend is boxer shorts (usually of the poplin variety). Yes, like the ones that are known for being one-half of a set of pajamas. This trend actually started heating up last summer, but it's officially reached major trend status this summer. Emily Ratajkowski was just spotted wearing a white pair (the It-girl boxer shorts color of choice) with a T-shirt and Puma Speedcat sneakers. Hailey Bieber also just posted a picture of herself wearing a checked pair with sneakers in an Instagram carousel. And I've seen countless influencers wearing them outside of their houses.

The key with boxer-shorts styling is to wear them with pieces that are less loungewear-inspired than the shorts. Think boatneck tanks, structured tees, barn jackets, cool accessories, retro sneakers, and pointed-toe flats, to name a few options. And the beauty is that they're super lightweight (unlike, say, denim shorts), so you'll look and feel cool this summer. There are so many ways to wear them, so I encourage you to keep scrolling to see a few of them and to shop some of my favorite boxer shorts to wear on repeat this summer.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing a white T-shirt and boxer shorts with Puma Speedcat sneakers in NYC

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Emily Ratajkowski: Puma Speedcat OG Sneakers ($100)

Hailey Bieber wearing plaid boxer shorts on Instagram

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

WHO: Hailey Bieber

Influencers Wearing the Trend

Influencer wearing boxer shorts

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Aimee Song wearing white boxer shorts

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Lucy Williams wearing a black tank and white boxer shorts

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Shop Cool Boxer Shorts

Cotton Poplin Boxer Short
J.Crew
Cotton Poplin Boxer Shorts

Poplin Shorts With Stitching
ZARA
Poplin Shorts With Stitching

Donni. the Pop Boxers
Donni.
The Pop Boxers

Poplin Shorts
H&M
Poplin Shorts

Yoshi Boxer Short
LESET
Yoshi Boxer Shorts

Le Bop Cecillia Boxer Shorts
Le Bop
Cecillia Boxer Shorts

Miles Short
Reformation
Miles Shorts

Madewell, Pull-On Shorts
Madewell
Pull-On Shorts

Striped Poplin Shorts With Side Ties
ZARA
Striped Poplin Shorts With Side Ties

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

