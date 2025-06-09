Believe It or Not, This Is the It-Girl Shorts Trend of Summer 2025
If easy, relaxed outfits that look effortless and cool is your summer dressing goal, you'll be pleased to know that the biggest shorts trend of summer 2025 will help you to achieve it in one fell swoop. That trend is boxer shorts (usually of the poplin variety). Yes, like the ones that are known for being one-half of a set of pajamas. This trend actually started heating up last summer, but it's officially reached major trend status this summer. Emily Ratajkowski was just spotted wearing a white pair (the It-girl boxer shorts color of choice) with a T-shirt and Puma Speedcat sneakers. Hailey Bieber also just posted a picture of herself wearing a checked pair with sneakers in an Instagram carousel. And I've seen countless influencers wearing them outside of their houses.
The key with boxer-shorts styling is to wear them with pieces that are less loungewear-inspired than the shorts. Think boatneck tanks, structured tees, barn jackets, cool accessories, retro sneakers, and pointed-toe flats, to name a few options. And the beauty is that they're super lightweight (unlike, say, denim shorts), so you'll look and feel cool this summer. There are so many ways to wear them, so I encourage you to keep scrolling to see a few of them and to shop some of my favorite boxer shorts to wear on repeat this summer.
On Emily Ratajkowski: Puma Speedcat OG Sneakers ($100)
WHO: Hailey Bieber
Influencers Wearing the Trend
Shop Cool Boxer Shorts
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Emily Ratajkowski Is Decked Out in Full Gucci Monogram in the Latest Campaign
It bags galore.
-
Linen Pants! Full Skirts! Long Shorts! Zara Has Every Single Chic Bottoms Trend—40 Picks That Are Worth Your Attention
Good luck picking just one.
-
The Controversial Shorts Trend Every Cool Girl Is Wearing This Summer
I'm on board. Are you?
-
Harry Styles Just Paired Short Shorts With the New It Sneaker Color of the Summer
A vibe.
-
I'm 5'4" and Refuse to Wear Bermuda Shorts—5 Bottoms Trends I'm Shopping Instead
Approved by petite people.
-
I Couldn't Help But Notice That L.A.'s Coolest Dressers Always Wear This Shoe Trend With Black Trousers
If you guessed ballet flats, you'd be wrong.
-
Not Leggings, Not Bike Shorts: The Very Specific Activewear Trend L.A. Fashion Girls Wear to Pilates and the Gym
Perfect for a West Coast summer.
-
No Hate to the '60s and '80s, But EmRata Just Called the Decade Defining Cool Summer Style
Thanks to Kurt Geiger's latest campaign.