Suddenly, These Elegant Yet Comfortable High-Street Trousers Are All Over My Feed

There are a few signs when a new-in piece is about to take off in a big way. It may be that they’ve been spotted on the runways and have begun to populate our favourite brands' websites, a celebrity might step out wearing said piece leaving it destined for popularity, or it could be that we suddenly spot some of our favourite fashion people sporting the item in question. For this particular soon-to-be treasure, it was the latter.

On my Sunday evening scroll through Instagram, I noticed a rise in outfits that featured a particular style of sleek trouser, and through tapping for tags discovered it was in fact the same pair of silk trousers by Arket. What was even more enticing for me is that I’d spent the day in my own silk-like trousers too.

Olivia wears the Arket silk trousers in light beige. (Image credit: @oliviafaeh

Heading out for an easy grocery trip on Sunday morning, I found myself wanting to stray away from the usual leggings and padded jacket combination that’s become my uniform for end-of-the-week meal prepping. Instead, I pulled out a pair of satin trousers that I snapped up last year from H&M, threw on a graphic tee, and slipped into some colourful trainers. It’s not just the coincidence of my outfit choice that day, and the later discovery of Arket’s soon-to-be best selling silk trousers that left me wanting to share the revival of silk trousers with our readers. But that the way I’d styled them was distinctly different to how Olivia above had, proving just how versatile this pair of trousers can be.

Chiara wears the Arket silk trousers in black. (Image credit: @chiarasatelier

Languid in fabrication, relaxed in silhouette, Arket's silk trousers hold power in their day-to-night ability. Whilst I had thrown them on for a quick trip out, these can easily be elevated for a put-together look with a cashmere knit and ballet flats a la Olivia, or taken further with a smart evening top and mules. The silk finish elevates any outfit to the right level, whilst adding a contrast in texture that feels polished, yet effortless. Not only that, but the light fabric and cut add movement to the trousers, as well as an undeniable comfort that we can all appreciate, no matter where we’re headed. Arket’s pair in particular stand out, as not only do they come in four elegant shades, they are comprised of 100% silk whilst still coming in at under £100.

Ready to meet Arket's silk trousers? Scroll on.

SHOP ARKET'S SILK TROUSERS

Silk Trousers £97 SHOP NOW Made from a sumptuous mulberry silk.

Silk Trousers £97 SHOP NOW The cream feels particularly refined.

Silk Trousers £97 SHOP NOW I'd style this pair with the matching shirt.

Silk Trousers £97 SHOP NOW A playful addition to your spring wardrobe.

SHOP MORE SILK AND SATIN TROUSERS

Reformation Mason Satin Pant £248 SHOP NOW Reformation's beloved Mason trousers now comes in a chic satin.

H&M Wide Satin Trousers £20 SHOP NOW You'd never guess these came from the high street.

Zara Straight-Leg Heavy Satin Trousers £70 SHOP NOW These have already made their way to some of our editor's wish lists.

Geometric-Jacquard Satin Trousers £115 SHOP NOW This is exactly how I'd style COS's distinct pair for dinner's come summer.

Imogen Satin Wide Leg Trouser £79 SHOP NOW Ghost knows all about luxurious satin pieces.

River Island Khaki Satin Pull on Wide Leg Trousers £30 SHOP NOW The premium feel of this green made me double-take on the price.