Suddenly, These Elegant Yet Comfortable High-Street Trousers Are All Over My Feed
There are a few signs when a new-in piece is about to take off in a big way. It may be that they’ve been spotted on the runways and have begun to populate our favourite brands' websites, a celebrity might step out wearing said piece leaving it destined for popularity, or it could be that we suddenly spot some of our favourite fashion people sporting the item in question. For this particular soon-to-be treasure, it was the latter.
On my Sunday evening scroll through Instagram, I noticed a rise in outfits that featured a particular style of sleek trouser, and through tapping for tags discovered it was in fact the same pair of silk trousers by Arket. What was even more enticing for me is that I’d spent the day in my own silk-like trousers too.
Heading out for an easy grocery trip on Sunday morning, I found myself wanting to stray away from the usual leggings and padded jacket combination that’s become my uniform for end-of-the-week meal prepping. Instead, I pulled out a pair of satin trousers that I snapped up last year from H&M, threw on a graphic tee, and slipped into some colourful trainers. It’s not just the coincidence of my outfit choice that day, and the later discovery of Arket’s soon-to-be best selling silk trousers that left me wanting to share the revival of silk trousers with our readers. But that the way I’d styled them was distinctly different to how Olivia above had, proving just how versatile this pair of trousers can be.
Languid in fabrication, relaxed in silhouette, Arket's silk trousers hold power in their day-to-night ability. Whilst I had thrown them on for a quick trip out, these can easily be elevated for a put-together look with a cashmere knit and ballet flats a la Olivia, or taken further with a smart evening top and mules. The silk finish elevates any outfit to the right level, whilst adding a contrast in texture that feels polished, yet effortless. Not only that, but the light fabric and cut add movement to the trousers, as well as an undeniable comfort that we can all appreciate, no matter where we’re headed. Arket’s pair in particular stand out, as not only do they come in four elegant shades, they are comprised of 100% silk whilst still coming in at under £100.
Ready to meet Arket's silk trousers? Scroll on.
