In my time styling bootcut jeans, I’ve always defaulted to a heeled shoe pairing. It doesn’t need to be a stiletto by any means, but something with a little lift has always been my go-to. I like the way it balances the subtle flare of the jeans and helps to elongate the silhouette. Having given ballet flats and strappy sandals a chance, though, I always felt as though they looked a little too flat. Now, I’ve realised I may have been looking in the wrong places.
Confirming that flat shoes can, in fact, work beautifully with bootcut jeans, I spotted Gigi Hadid stepping out in New York wearing a pair of mid-wash blue jeans with the smartest pair of black leather loafers. Choosing a bootcut style that cropped neatly around the midpoint of her loafers, Gigi created an elongated silhouette, while the classic leather shoes brought a level of polish to her look that I think few other flats could quite match.
Paired with a red T-shirt and a knit draped over her shoulders, Gigi crafted a chic, easy-to-wear ensemble that makes this season’s favourite denim trend feel all the more wearable.
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Inspired by one of the chicest denim looks I’ve spotted this season, read on to shop the bootcut jeans and loafers I recommend below.
Shop Bootcut Jeans and Loafers:
ZARA
Trf Low-Rise Bootcut Jeans
Style these low-rise jeans with loafers to get Gigi's look.
Marks & Spencer
Leather Loafers
Every great autumn wardrobe starts with a pair of leather loafers.
Marks & Spencer
Eva Bootcut Jeans
These come in four different leg lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Massimo Dutti
Embossed Leather Loafers
The embossed finish gives these loafers such an elevated feel.
Mango
High Waist Flare Jeans
Whilst I love this in the mid-blue wash, they also come in four other shades.
Marks & Spencer
Leather Ruched Loafers
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Reformation
Blair High Rise Baby Bootcut Jeans
Style these with heels to make your legs go on and on.
Arrange
Leather Loafer
These soft leather loafers are comfortable enough for daily styling.
H&M
Bootcut Regular Jeans
Mark my words: Fashion people will be wearing bootcut jeans all autumn.
Rejina Pyo
Ruched Loafer Leather Black
Style these with jeans or dress them up with tailored trousers.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.