I’ve Been Street Style Spotting—Stylish New Yorkers Are Living In These Dress, Shoe and Accessory Trends

I monitor great style for a living—this is the dress, accessory and shoe trend the most stylish New Yorkers are wearing now.

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Zoe Kravitz walks down the street wearing a black slip dress with a red bandana, black flip-flops, a black leather bag and oversized earrings.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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If you're craving a dose of outfit inspiration, might I suggest a stroll through Williamsburg? Catching well-dressed locals dashing between vintage shops and Pilates studios, you're hard-pressed not to spot an outfit or two that lands straight on your mood board. That's exactly what happened to me when I caught sight of actor Zoë Kravitz strolling through the city in one of the chicest New York-in-September outfits I've come across this season.

Still enjoying balmy temperatures, Zoë opted for a sleek slip dress in an enduringly elegant shade of black, pairing it with two equally elevated accessories: a red bandana and glossy black flip-flops.

Zoe Kravitz walks down the street wearing a black slip dress with a red bandana, black flip-flops, a black leather bag and oversized earrings.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Keeping the rest of her styling equally unfussy, Zoë slung a sleek leather handbag over her arm and added a pair of black sunglasses, meanwhile, oversized earrings framed her face.

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Retaining the innate ease that the chicest New Yorkers have long mastered, Zoë's simple three-piece styling formula is one I expect we'll continue to see throughout the season. As the weather cools, simply swap the sandals for knee-high boots and throw a trench coat over your shoulders. Until then, read on to shop the black slip dresses, bandanas and sandals you need to recreate Zoë's look below.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.