Kate Hudson has never looked better, and she knows it. The actress was spotted in Hawaii wearing a black-and-white LSpace bikini ahead of jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer's recent wedding celebrations.
Hudson shared a photo of her chic swimwear look on Instagram. The Running Point star kept it sun-safe with a well-worn baseball cap, dark sunglasses, and hopefully, plenty of SPF. If you're into the contrasting color play but not quite sure which swimsuit would be your perfect fit, don't worry; LSpace has several black-and-white styles to suit your style. From bandeau tops and subtle underwires to string ties and full-coverage bottoms, there are so many fun bikinis to mix and match; you'll be looking for more excuses to hit the beach or pool. No destination wedding required.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.