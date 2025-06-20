Found: The Pretty Dress Trend Every Chic MOB, MOH, and Wedding Guest Are Wearing This Summer

'Tis the season for weddings. I, for one, will be attending three between June and August, so it’s safe to say I’ve been deep in the trenches of outfit planning. Thankfully, my style muse, Sofia Richie Grainge, just served the ultimate wedding guest inspiration via Instagram after attending a celebration in Europe. Her look? A masterclass in effortless elegance and a reminder that one dress trend is set to dominate the season: the strapless maxi dress.

For the occasion, Grainge wore a black strapless fringe gown, paired with black pumps and a black Hermès Kelly Cut bag. The dress featured a timeless straight-across neckline and a slim, pencil silhouette—elevated by the soft movement and texture of delicate fringe. It struck the perfect balance between classic and contemporary, proving that a simple shape can still make a strong statement when done right. There’s something universally flattering and undeniably chic about a strapless dress, especially for formal events like weddings.

Sofia wears a black strapless dress and black pumps.

(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

Whether you're the mother of the bride, a bridesmaid without a strict dress code, or simply a stylish guest, a strapless silhouette feels both modern and timeless. It’s a blank canvas that works with nearly every wedding attire.

With that said, if you're looking for a wedding guest dress, keep scrolling to shop the best strapless options. And, if you're interested in knowing how to style it, opt for a tennis necklace, any heels, and pull your hair back in a ponytail or bun to highlight the neckline like Grainge did.

Shop the Best Strapless Maxi Dresses

Curved Waist Strapless Maxi Dress
Open Edit
Curved Waist Strapless Maxi Dress

Dress it up with stilettos and a clutch or down with flats and a raffia bag.

Maribelle Dress
Reformation
Maribelle Dress

OMG, why am I just finding about this stunning strapless dress? If you're over butter yellow it also comes in baby blue.

Silia Sequin Dress
Retrofête
Silia Sequin Dress

This looks very similar to Grainge's gown.

Mango, Combined Strapless Dress
Mango
Combined Strapless Dress

Style with flip-flop wedges and a collar necklace.

Hedy Strapless Gathered Linen and Voile Maxi Dress
FAITHFULL
Hedy Strapless Gathered Linen and Voile Maxi Dress

I picture a fashion person wearing this for her cousin's wedding on the beach.

MANGO, Draped Strapless Dress

MANGO
Draped Strapless Dress

This color—stunning.

Strapless Pleated Stretch-Jersey Midi Dress
ALAÏA
Strapless Pleated Stretch-Jersey Midi Dress

Someone as special as you deserves a dress like this Alaïa one. It will make a statement without overshadowing the bride.

X Revolve Briggs Gown
Michael Costello
X Revolve Briggs Gown

Michael Costello doesn't miss when it comes to wedding guest dresses.

Endless Rose Strapless Textured Column Midi Dress
Endless Rose
Strapless Textured Column Midi Dress

With pointelle, crochet, lace, and fringe taking the spotlight, textured garments are truly enjoying their momen.

Kate Strapless Stretch-Tencel™ Lyocell Jersey Midi Dress
THE PARK
Kate Strapless Stretch-Tencel Lyocell Jersey Midi Dress

This dress is quite simple, but it's worth adding to your wardrobe because you can inject your personality into it by adding your favorite jewelry.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

