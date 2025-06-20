Found: The Pretty Dress Trend Every Chic MOB, MOH, and Wedding Guest Are Wearing This Summer
Follow Sofia Richie's lead.
'Tis the season for weddings. I, for one, will be attending three between June and August, so it’s safe to say I’ve been deep in the trenches of outfit planning. Thankfully, my style muse, Sofia Richie Grainge, just served the ultimate wedding guest inspiration via Instagram after attending a celebration in Europe. Her look? A masterclass in effortless elegance and a reminder that one dress trend is set to dominate the season: the strapless maxi dress.
For the occasion, Grainge wore a black strapless fringe gown, paired with black pumps and a black Hermès Kelly Cut bag. The dress featured a timeless straight-across neckline and a slim, pencil silhouette—elevated by the soft movement and texture of delicate fringe. It struck the perfect balance between classic and contemporary, proving that a simple shape can still make a strong statement when done right. There’s something universally flattering and undeniably chic about a strapless dress, especially for formal events like weddings.
Whether you're the mother of the bride, a bridesmaid without a strict dress code, or simply a stylish guest, a strapless silhouette feels both modern and timeless. It’s a blank canvas that works with nearly every wedding attire.
With that said, if you're looking for a wedding guest dress, keep scrolling to shop the best strapless options. And, if you're interested in knowing how to style it, opt for a tennis necklace, any heels, and pull your hair back in a ponytail or bun to highlight the neckline like Grainge did.
Shop the Best Strapless Maxi Dresses
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
