The 2025 WNBA All-Star Looks Everyone Is Talking About

From Skylar Diggins to Angel Reese, see this year's best orange carpet ensembles.

Angel Reese and Sonia Citron at the 2025 WNBA All-Star Orange Carpet in Indianapolis, Indiana.
(Image credit: Melissa Tamez/NBAE via Getty Images)
WNBA players might get the chance to flex their fashion props in the tunnel on a weekly basis, but major red (sorry, orange) carpet moments don't come around quite as often. In fact, for most players in the league, there's just one opportunity a year: All-Star weekend. The annual meeting of the best players in the W always kicks off with an orange carpet event, and this year's took place last night in Indianapolis, home of the Indiana Fever, the host of this year's festivities.

Ahead of the WNBA Starry 3-Point Contest and Kia WNBA Skills Challenge on Friday night and Saturday's AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, some of the league's best dressed stars, such as Skylar Diggins, Angel Reese, Kelsey Plum, and Breanna Stewart, put on their best 'fits to celebrate being chosen to compete with their fellow All-Star players. Plum wore Sportmax, Diggins wore Cucculelli Shaheen, and Paige Bueckers wore Marni. It was chic—period. To see our favorites from the night of sports and fashion, keep scrolling. Every look worthy of a W is below.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 17: Skylar Diggins #4 of the Seattle Storm poses for a photo on the Orange Carpet as part of AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 on July 17, 2025 at Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana.

(Image credit: Melissa Tamez/NBAE via Getty Images)

WHO: Skylar Diggins

WEAR: Cucculelli Shaheen jacket and shorts; Nickho Rey jewelry

Styled by: Sydnee Paige

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 17: Sonia Citron #22 of the Washington Mystics poses for a photo on the Orange Carpet as part of AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 on July 17, 2025 at Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana.

(Image credit: Melissa Tamez/NBAE via Getty Images)

WHO: Sonia Citron

WEAR: Coach shoes and bag; Balenciaga sunglasses

Styled by: Liatu King

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 17: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky poses for a photo on the Orange Carpet as part of AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 on July 17, 2025 at Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana.

(Image credit: Melissa Tamez/NBAE via Getty Images)

WHO: Angel Reese

WEAR: Gianvito Rossi shoes; Chanel bag

Styled by: Jermaine Daley

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 17: Kelsey Plum #10 of the Los Angeles Sparks poses for a photo on the Orange Carpet as part of AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 on July 17, 2025 at Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana.

(Image credit: Melissa Tamez/NBAE via Getty Images)

WHO: Kelsey Plum

WEAR: Sportmax dress; Christian Louboutin shoes

Styled by: Karla Welch

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 17: Paige Bueckers #5 of the Dallas Wings poses for a photo on the Orange Carpet as part of AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 on July 17, 2025 at Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana.

(Image credit: Melissa Tamez/NBAE via Getty Images)

WHO: Paige Bueckers

WEAR: Marni top and pants; Prada shoes

Styled by: Brittany Hampton

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 17: Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty poses for a photo on the Orange Carpet as part of AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 on July 17, 2025 at Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana.

(Image credit: Melissa Tamez/NBAE via Getty Images)

WHO: Sabrina Ionescu

WEAR: Custom Nike dress and tights; Jimmy Choo bag and shoes

Styled by: Brittany Hampton

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 17: Rickea Jackson #2 of the Los Angeles Sparks poses for a photo on the Orange Carpet as part of AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 on July 17, 2025 at Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana.

(Image credit: Melissa Tamez/NBAE via Getty Images)

WHO: Rickea Jackson

WEAR: Coperni dress

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JULY 17: Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty walks the orange carpet during the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star weekend at Indiana Convention Center on July 17, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

(Image credit: Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

WHO: Breanna Stewart

WEAR: Simkhai suit; Prada sunglasses; Marc Nolan shoes

Styled by: Courtney Mays

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JULY 17: Natasha Cloud of the New York Liberty walks the orange carpet during the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star weekend at Indiana Convention Center on July 17, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

(Image credit: Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

WHO: Natasha Cloud

WEAR: Zara top; Uniqlo shirt; Abercrombie & Fitch pants; vintage boots; Miu Miu glasses

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JULY 17: A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces walks the orange carpet during the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star weekend at Indiana Convention Center on July 17, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

(Image credit: Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

WHO: A'ja Wilson

WEAR: Di Petsa dress; Saint Laurent jewelry

Styled by: Casey Billingsley

