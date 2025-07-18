The 2025 WNBA All-Star Looks Everyone Is Talking About

WNBA players might get the chance to flex their fashion props in the tunnel on a weekly basis, but major red (sorry, orange) carpet moments don't come around quite as often. In fact, for most players in the league, there's just one opportunity a year: All-Star weekend. The annual meeting of the best players in the W always kicks off with an orange carpet event, and this year's took place last night in Indianapolis, home of the Indiana Fever, the host of this year's festivities.
Ahead of the WNBA Starry 3-Point Contest and Kia WNBA Skills Challenge on Friday night and Saturday's AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, some of the league's best dressed stars, such as Skylar Diggins, Angel Reese, Kelsey Plum, and Breanna Stewart, put on their best 'fits to celebrate being chosen to compete with their fellow All-Star players. Plum wore Sportmax, Diggins wore Cucculelli Shaheen, and Paige Bueckers wore Marni. It was chic—period. To see our favorites from the night of sports and fashion, keep scrolling. Every look worthy of a W is below.
WHO: Skylar Diggins
WEAR: Cucculelli Shaheen jacket and shorts; Nickho Rey jewelry
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.