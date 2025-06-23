Fashion People Are Packing This Pretty Skirt Trend Instead of Miniskirts for Vacations in Europe

Sofia Richie Grainge is back in the place where she was when the world became infatuated with her style two years ago: the South of France—specifically Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, where she got married. This time, she's there for vacation, and her wardrobe for this trip has proven to be just as enviable now as it was then. One of the vacation looks Richie Grainge just posted features a trend that has been popping up a lot in European vacation photos of fashion people like herself.

The trend is full maxi skirts. The elegant, pretty trend is basically the opposite of the classic vacation-friendly miniskirt we see year after year. The former is far more dramatic and photographs so beautifully, as Richie Grainge just proved. She wore a striped skirt from her now-sold-out collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger along with a black boatneck tank and flip-flops. She looks chic and effortless, and it's enough to inspire me to shop for a full maxi skirt for my next summer vacation. Keep scrolling to do the same.

The Trend on Sofia Richie Grainge

On Sofia Richie Grainge: The Row Frankie Tank Top in Organic Cotton ($350); Tommy Hilfiger x Sofia Richie Grainge Brenton Striped Drop-Waist Maxi Skirt ($160); Christopher Esber Jo Thong Sandals ($300)

Get the Look

More Fashion People Wearing Maxi Skirts on Vacation

Shop More Full Maxi Skirts