Spotted on Sofia Richie: The Chic Trainer Colour I'd Wear Instead of White

I don't know about you, but after years of stomping around in bright white trainers, their once-universal appeal is starting to feel a little... predictable. Sure, they’re a classic—an easy, neutral base that works with almost everything. But after countless seasons of the same silhouette and shade, I've found myself craving something different. And as I began to step away from my faithful white sneakers, I noticed a glaring gap in my wardrobe—until the ecru trainer trend fell on my lap.

It was Sofia Richie Grainge who first made me do a double-take. Spotted in L.A. wearing a relaxed jeans-and-tee combo, her off-duty look was grounded by a pair of soft ecru trainers. Instantly, they felt like the elevated alternative I’d been searching for—every bit as versatile as white, but with a twist.

Sofia Richie Grainge wears ecru trainers with a white t-shirt and jeans.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Where white trainers constantly flirt with disaster (a single dirty puddle and it’s game over), ecru styles feel far more forgiving. The warmer, creamy ecru tone not only wears better over time but also integrates just as easily as their white counterparts into a capsule wardrobe, complementing your staples without overpowering them.

If you, too, have been searching for an easy-to-style alternative to white trainers, you’re in luck. Scroll on to discover our curated edit of the best ecru trainers to wear now—and for seasons to come.

SHOP ECRU TRAINERS

uk,

Puma
Palermo Sneakers Unisex

These also come in 14 other shades.

Alohas Rife Grain Cream Leather Trainers
Nobodys Child
Alohas Rife Grain Leather Trainers

These neutral trainers are so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

Trainers
H&M
Trainers

Be quick—these won't stay in stock for long.

Tb490 Rife Trainers
Alohas
Tb490 Rife Trainers

Style with denim or pair with a tailored trouser.

Natural Forever Comfort® Slim Lace Up Trainers
Next
Slim Lace Up Trainers

These also come in half sizes and wide-cuts, so you can find your perfect fit.

Nike Field General Suede Trainers in Beige and Brown
Nike
Field General Suede Trainers

The low-profile trainer trend isn't showing any sings of slowing down.

Rx Marie-Jeanne Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sandals
Salomon
Rx Marie-Jeanne Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sandals

Salomon's ballet trainers are a fashion person's favourites.

+ Clot Gazelle Suede-Trimmed Jacquard Sneakers
Adidas
Gazelle Suede-Trimmed Jacquard Sneakers

The gum sole finish ensures a comfortable stride.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

