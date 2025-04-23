Spotted on Sofia Richie: The Chic Trainer Colour I'd Wear Instead of White
A little warmer than white—yet just as easy to style, it's no surprise the ecru trainer trend is taking off this summer.
I don't know about you, but after years of stomping around in bright white trainers, their once-universal appeal is starting to feel a little... predictable. Sure, they’re a classic—an easy, neutral base that works with almost everything. But after countless seasons of the same silhouette and shade, I've found myself craving something different. And as I began to step away from my faithful white sneakers, I noticed a glaring gap in my wardrobe—until the ecru trainer trend fell on my lap.
It was Sofia Richie Grainge who first made me do a double-take. Spotted in L.A. wearing a relaxed jeans-and-tee combo, her off-duty look was grounded by a pair of soft ecru trainers. Instantly, they felt like the elevated alternative I’d been searching for—every bit as versatile as white, but with a twist.
Where white trainers constantly flirt with disaster (a single dirty puddle and it’s game over), ecru styles feel far more forgiving. The warmer, creamy ecru tone not only wears better over time but also integrates just as easily as their white counterparts into a capsule wardrobe, complementing your staples without overpowering them.
If you, too, have been searching for an easy-to-style alternative to white trainers, you’re in luck. Scroll on to discover our curated edit of the best ecru trainers to wear now—and for seasons to come.
SHOP ECRU TRAINERS
These neutral trainers are so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
These also come in half sizes and wide-cuts, so you can find your perfect fit.
The low-profile trainer trend isn't showing any sings of slowing down.
Salomon's ballet trainers are a fashion person's favourites.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
