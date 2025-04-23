Spotted on Sofia Richie: The Chic Trainer Colour I'd Wear Instead of White

I don't know about you, but after years of stomping around in bright white trainers, their once-universal appeal is starting to feel a little... predictable. Sure, they’re a classic—an easy, neutral base that works with almost everything. But after countless seasons of the same silhouette and shade, I've found myself craving something different. And as I began to step away from my faithful white sneakers, I noticed a glaring gap in my wardrobe—until the ecru trainer trend fell on my lap.

It was Sofia Richie Grainge who first made me do a double-take. Spotted in L.A. wearing a relaxed jeans-and-tee combo, her off-duty look was grounded by a pair of soft ecru trainers. Instantly, they felt like the elevated alternative I’d been searching for—every bit as versatile as white, but with a twist.

Where white trainers constantly flirt with disaster (a single dirty puddle and it’s game over), ecru styles feel far more forgiving. The warmer, creamy ecru tone not only wears better over time but also integrates just as easily as their white counterparts into a capsule wardrobe, complementing your staples without overpowering them.

If you, too, have been searching for an easy-to-style alternative to white trainers, you’re in luck. Scroll on to discover our curated edit of the best ecru trainers to wear now—and for seasons to come.

SHOP ECRU TRAINERS

Puma Palermo Sneakers Unisex £75 SHOP NOW These also come in 14 other shades.

Nobodys Child Alohas Rife Grain Leather Trainers £140 SHOP NOW These neutral trainers are so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

H&M Trainers £33 SHOP NOW Be quick—these won't stay in stock for long.

Alohas Tb490 Rife Trainers £145 SHOP NOW Style with denim or pair with a tailored trouser.

Next Slim Lace Up Trainers £35 SHOP NOW These also come in half sizes and wide-cuts, so you can find your perfect fit.

Nike Field General Suede Trainers £90 SHOP NOW The low-profile trainer trend isn't showing any sings of slowing down.

Salomon Rx Marie-Jeanne Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sandals £120 SHOP NOW Salomon's ballet trainers are a fashion person's favourites.