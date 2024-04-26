Zendaya Just Wore a New Trouser Trend With a Pair of "Almost" Flats
Whilst Zendaya's red carpet style is the hottest topic within fashion circles at the moment, her off-duty looks have been garnering just as much interest as of late. Running in the same circle as fashion heavyweights, it's no surprise that Zendaya has been using her down time to style up the season's new and emerging trends ahead of the rest.
Stepping out in New York last night the actor modelled her take on the new capri pants trend. Opting for a a slightly baggier version of the increasingly popular trouser, Zendaya selected a tailored pair that cropped at her mid-calf and features a neat front seam detail. Styling her look with olive green ballet pumps with a demi heel, she crafted a casual outfit that was seeped in luxurious details.
Whilst ballet flats have been enjoying a stylish uptick over the past few months, their lesser-styled sister, the heeled ballet pump, has been quietly creeping into the outfits of stylish women again. Adding an elevated edge—as well as an extra inch of height—the trending shoe offers a more formal take on the ballet flat trend that's ideal for styling into the evening.
Retaining a casual edge, Zendaya selected a slouchy knit in a light greige shade that she wore over a fresh white T-shirt. Completing her look, the she accessorised with large stud earrings and a tonal beige tote.
Balancing new-season trends with enduring wardrobe staples, Zendaya created an interesting silhouette that felt both relaxed and elegant. Read on to discover Zendaya's look here as well as shop our edit of the best heeled ballet pumps below.
SHOP ZENDAYA'S LOOK:
Style with tonal trousers or wear with your favourite jeans.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST HEELED BALLET PUMPS HERE:
Wear with your favourite jeans or style with linen trousers.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
-
Zendaya's Cute Tory Burch Tennis Skirt Is Shockingly Still in Stock—Ready, Go
I smell a sellout.
By Eliza Huber
-
Zendaya's Going to Set Off Tomdaya Fans With This Red Carpet Wedding Dress
Law Roach never misses.
By Eliza Huber
-
Zendaya Wore a Plunging V-Neck Gown With a Thigh-High Slit on the Red Carpet
Perfect.
By Eliza Huber
-
Zendaya Wore One of Spring 2024's Top Trends to the Schiaparelli Couture Show
Consider me unwell.
By Eliza Huber
-
Zendaya's Jeans Outfit in Paris Has Me Shopping for This Pretty Shirt Style
A very relatable look.
By Allyson Payer
-
The $28 Nordstrom Top I'm Buying to Re-Create Zendaya's Italian Vacation Look
Bellissimo!
By Eliza Huber
-
Zendaya Just Made a Crystal-Studded Mesh Tank Top Look So Elegant
See her newest red carpet outfit.
By Erin Fitzpatrick
-
Zendaya Wore the Jeans-and-Flats Outfit Formula That Will Never Die
Classic.
By Erin Fitzpatrick