Zendaya Just Wore a New Trouser Trend With a Pair of "Almost" Flats

Whilst Zendaya's red carpet style is the hottest topic within fashion circles at the moment, her off-duty looks have been garnering just as much interest as of late. Running in the same circle as fashion heavyweights, it's no surprise that Zendaya has been using her down time to style up the season's new and emerging trends ahead of the rest.

Stepping out in New York last night the actor modelled her take on the new capri pants trend. Opting for a a slightly baggier version of the increasingly popular trouser, Zendaya selected a tailored pair that cropped at her mid-calf and features a neat front seam detail. Styling her look with olive green ballet pumps with a demi heel, she crafted a casual outfit that was seeped in luxurious details.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Whilst ballet flats have been enjoying a stylish uptick over the past few months, their lesser-styled sister, the heeled ballet pump, has been quietly creeping into the outfits of stylish women again. Adding an elevated edge—as well as an extra inch of height—the trending shoe offers a more formal take on the ballet flat trend that's ideal for styling into the evening.

Retaining a casual edge, Zendaya selected a slouchy knit in a light greige shade that she wore over a fresh white T-shirt. Completing her look, the she accessorised with large stud earrings and a tonal beige tote.

Balancing new-season trends with enduring wardrobe staples, Zendaya created an interesting silhouette that felt both relaxed and elegant. Read on to discover Zendaya's look here as well as shop our edit of the best heeled ballet pumps below.

SHOP ZENDAYA'S LOOK:

Ami Paris Adc Embroidered Merino Wool Sweater £265 SHOP NOW Style with tonal trousers or wear with your favourite jeans.

Marks & Spencer Cotton Blend Slim Fit Cropped Trousers £25 SHOP NOW These come in sized 6–24.

Loro Piana Rebecca Ballet Flats £665 SHOP NOW Shop Zendaya's ballet flat of choice.

The Row Large Park Tote Bag £2220 SHOP NOW An large tote is always a good idea.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST HEELED BALLET PUMPS HERE:

Sezane Martina Heeled Pumps £159 SHOP NOW This pretty pistachio shade is going to be everywhere this spring.

Bibi Lou Heeled Leather Ballet Pumps £150 £110 SHOP NOW These also come in red and black.

Rouje Nicoise Pumps £275 SHOP NOW Butter yellow is without a doubt the colour of the season.

Aeyde Black Darya Ballerina Flats £245 SHOP NOW Style with tights when the weather calls for it.

The Row Glossed-Leather Pumps £960 SHOP NOW These elegant pumps are ideal for weekday styling.

Neous Taika Lizard-Effect Leather Pumps £565 SHOP NOW Wear with your favourite jeans or style with linen trousers.