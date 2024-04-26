Zendaya Just Wore a New Trouser Trend With a Pair of "Almost" Flats

By Natalie Munro
published

Whilst Zendaya's red carpet style is the hottest topic within fashion circles at the moment, her off-duty looks have been garnering just as much interest as of late. Running in the same circle as fashion heavyweights, it's no surprise that Zendaya has been using her down time to style up the season's new and emerging trends ahead of the rest.

Stepping out in New York last night the actor modelled her take on the new capri pants trend. Opting for a a slightly baggier version of the increasingly popular trouser, Zendaya selected a tailored pair that cropped at her mid-calf and features a neat front seam detail. Styling her look with olive green ballet pumps with a demi heel, she crafted a casual outfit that was seeped in luxurious details.

Zendaya wears grey capri pants with heeled ballet pumps.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Whilst ballet flats have been enjoying a stylish uptick over the past few months, their lesser-styled sister, the heeled ballet pump, has been quietly creeping into the outfits of stylish women again. Adding an elevated edge—as well as an extra inch of height—the trending shoe offers a more formal take on the ballet flat trend that's ideal for styling into the evening.

Retaining a casual edge, Zendaya selected a slouchy knit in a light greige shade that she wore over a fresh white T-shirt. Completing her look, the she accessorised with large stud earrings and a tonal beige tote.

Balancing new-season trends with enduring wardrobe staples, Zendaya created an interesting silhouette that felt both relaxed and elegant. Read on to discover Zendaya's look here as well as shop our edit of the best heeled ballet pumps below.

SHOP ZENDAYA'S LOOK:

Adc Embroidered Merino Wool Sweater
Ami Paris
Adc Embroidered Merino Wool Sweater

Style with tonal trousers or wear with your favourite jeans.

capris
Marks & Spencer
Cotton Blend Slim Fit Cropped Trousers

These come in sized 6–24.

Rebecca Ballet Flats
Loro Piana
Rebecca Ballet Flats

Shop Zendaya's ballet flat of choice.

bag
The Row
Large Park Tote Bag

An large tote is always a good idea.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST HEELED BALLET PUMPS HERE:

heeled ballet pumps
Sezane
Martina Heeled Pumps

This pretty pistachio shade is going to be everywhere this spring.

Heeled pumps
Bibi Lou
Heeled Leather Ballet Pumps

These also come in red and black.

Nicoise Pumps
Rouje
Nicoise Pumps

Butter yellow is without a doubt the colour of the season.

heeled pumps
Aeyde
Black Darya Ballerina Flats

Style with tights when the weather calls for it.

Glossed-Leather Pumps
The Row
Glossed-Leather Pumps

These elegant pumps are ideal for weekday styling.

Taika Lizard-Effect Leather Pumps
Neous
Taika Lizard-Effect Leather Pumps

Wear with your favourite jeans or style with linen trousers.

Pointed Toe Leather Shoes - Women
Mango
Pointed Toe Leather Shoes

The tiny heel gives you look and elegant edge.

Explore More:
Zendaya
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸