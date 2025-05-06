IDK How, But Sabrina Carpenter Just Made the Pant Trend Hanging in *Every* Closet Look Worthy of a Met Gala After Party
Effortlessly chic.
Sabrina Carpenter has never been one to play it safe, using fashion as a bold expression of confidence and individuality. That fearless style was front and center at the 2025 Met Gala—not just in her buzz-worthy, pantsless red carpet look, but also in her refreshingly unconventional after-party outfit.
While many stars, including Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, opted for sleek mini dresses, Carpenter took a more unexpected yet entirely on-theme approach: a dramatic fur coat layered over a crisp button-down, sharp tie, Louis Vuitton Speedy bag, platform heels, and wide-leg trousers. Her decision to spotlight wide-leg pants—a staple in nearly every fashion person's closet, usually worn with sneakers or flats—stood out in all the right ways. She transformed the familiar silhouette into something elevated and Met-worthy, proving that with the right styling, everyday pieces can feel sophisticated, fresh, and cool.
Her look captured the vibe of 2025: polished without trying too hard, with a subtle nod to gender-fluid tailoring. If her outfit has you reconsidering your own wide-leg lineup, keep scrolling—we’ve rounded up the internet’s best pairs worth adding to your wardrobe.
Sabrina Carpenter's 2025 Met Gala After-Party Look
WHO: Sabrina Carpenter
WEAR: Louis Vuitton bag
STYLED BY: Jared Ellner
Shop the Best Wide-Leg Trousers
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
Anne Hathaway Tagged Out Her Skirt and 123.35-Carat Sapphire Necklace For the Met Gala After Party
Tag in: Pedal pushers.
-
Women With Taste in NYC Only Wear Blazers If They Feature This One Detail
How to look expensive 101.
-
The Elegant Dress Trend Kylie Jenner Wore to the Met Gala Will Be at Every Wedding You Attend in 2025
Trust me.
-
Sabrina Carpenter Just Went Entirely Pantsless on the Met Gala Red Carpet
Whoa.
-
Yep, Rihanna Just Revealed Her Pregnancy Minutes Before the Met Gala
In F/W 25 Miu Miu, no less.
-
Here's the Hidden Symbolism Behind Lewis Hamilton's Met Gala Look
Superfine tailoring at its best.
-
The Casual and Elegant Pant Trend Fashion People Everywhere Are Wearing With Flats and Sneakers
Wear it for the gym, brunch, or errands.
-
So You Have an Eye on Everything Designer But Not the Budget—31 Luxe-Looking Finds That Scratch the Itch
Everything is under $150.