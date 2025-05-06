IDK How, But Sabrina Carpenter Just Made the Pant Trend Hanging in *Every* Closet Look Worthy of a Met Gala After Party

Sabrina Carpenter has never been one to play it safe, using fashion as a bold expression of confidence and individuality. That fearless style was front and center at the 2025 Met Gala—not just in her buzz-worthy, pantsless red carpet look, but also in her refreshingly unconventional after-party outfit.

While many stars, including Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, opted for sleek mini dresses, Carpenter took a more unexpected yet entirely on-theme approach: a dramatic fur coat layered over a crisp button-down, sharp tie, Louis Vuitton Speedy bag, platform heels, and wide-leg trousers. Her decision to spotlight wide-leg pants—a staple in nearly every fashion person's closet, usually worn with sneakers or flats—stood out in all the right ways. She transformed the familiar silhouette into something elevated and Met-worthy, proving that with the right styling, everyday pieces can feel sophisticated, fresh, and cool.

Her look captured the vibe of 2025: polished without trying too hard, with a subtle nod to gender-fluid tailoring. If her outfit has you reconsidering your own wide-leg lineup, keep scrolling—we’ve rounded up the internet’s best pairs worth adding to your wardrobe.

Sabrina Carpenter's 2025 Met Gala After-Party Look

Sabrina carpenter wears black wide-leg trousers, a white top, black tie, and yellow fur coat to the met gala after party.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

WHO: Sabrina Carpenter

WEAR: Louis Vuitton bag

STYLED BY: Jared Ellner

Shop the Best Wide-Leg Trousers

Wide-Leg Pants
H&M
Wide-Leg Pants

Flat Front Wide Leg Pants
Nordstrom
Flat Front Wide Leg Pants

Alex Mid Rise Pant
Reformation
Alex Mid Rise Pants

Ripley Pleated Grain De Poudre Wide-Leg Pants
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Ripley Pleated Grain De Poudre Wide-Leg Pants

Madewell, The Harlow Superwide-Leg Trouser
Madewell
The Harlow Superwide-Leg Trouser

The Effortless Pant™ Wider
Aritzia
The Effortless Pants

SMYTHE, 20th Anniversary High Waisted Tux Pant
SMYTHE
20th Anniversary High Waisted Tux Pant

Relaxed Cotton Wide-Leg Pants
Cos
Relaxed Cotton Wide-Leg Pants

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

