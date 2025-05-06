IDK How, But Sabrina Carpenter Just Made the Pant Trend Hanging in *Every* Closet Look Worthy of a Met Gala After Party

Sabrina Carpenter has never been one to play it safe, using fashion as a bold expression of confidence and individuality. That fearless style was front and center at the 2025 Met Gala —not just in her buzz-worthy, pantsless red carpet look , but also in her refreshingly unconventional after-party outfit .

While many stars, including Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, opted for sleek mini dresses, Carpenter took a more unexpected yet entirely on-theme approach: a dramatic fur coat layered over a crisp button-down, sharp tie, Louis Vuitton Speedy bag, platform heels, and wide-leg trousers. Her decision to spotlight wide-leg pants —a staple in nearly every fashion person's closet, usually worn with sneakers or flats—stood out in all the right ways. She transformed the familiar silhouette into something elevated and Met-worthy, proving that with the right styling, everyday pieces can feel sophisticated, fresh, and cool.

Her look captured the vibe of 2025: polished without trying too hard, with a subtle nod to gender-fluid tailoring. If her outfit has you reconsidering your own wide-leg lineup, keep scrolling—we’ve rounded up the internet’s best pairs worth adding to your wardrobe.

Sabrina Carpenter's 2025 Met Gala After-Party Look

Shop the Best Wide-Leg Trousers

