I Thought This Bag Colour Looked a Little Cheap, But Meghan Markle and Fashion People Just Proved It's So Elegant

Attending an engagement in Columbia yesterday, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex styled a fresh handbag trend that fashion people in New York and Monaco have marked as a key buy for the new season.

Bypassing the brown and black handbags that have long saturated markets, Markle instead reached for a bright and fresh white handbag to complete her elegant look. Selecting Loro Piana's Loom Bag L32 (£3,775), the top-handle style features a slightly slouchy silhouette, while the fresh white colourway offered a striking contrast against her navy ensemble.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Styling a two-piece set from Veronica Beard, Markle opted for a sleeveless halter neck top and cigarette trousers outfit in a rich navy shade that chime in perfectly with the demure fashion aesthetic we're seeing sweep social media. Pairing her warm-weather look with black slingback heels from Manolo Blahnik, the Duchess crafted a polished ensemble that could hold up in Columbia's warm climate whilst nodding to autumn's forthcoming key trends.

Simple and easy to style, Markle's chic ensemble spoke to her preference for clean silhouettes and tailored two-pieces. Using the white bag trend to inject some lightness into her look, she cultivated a clean colour palette of white, black and navy, showing us the three-tone look that we'll be seeing everywhere this autumn.

Markle isn't the only one to champion the white bag trend this season; I've also spotted the style take off in some of the chicest cities out there. A neutral shade that's both fresh and refined—and goes with every other colour—the a white handbag adds a bright and polished element to an outfit in an easy and uncomplicated way.

A new staple on the style set scene, I've been slowly coming around to this trend in recent months. Having brushed it aside for fear of looking "cheap"—which probably reflects my own lack of confidence in keeping a white leather item clean—I've recently come to realise that they trend can look supremely elegant when thoughtfully styled. Far from the looks we wore them with in the '00s when white bags last peaked, Markle's navy and white pairing looks so elevated. I've also seen white bags worn with other light neutral shades in an undeniably chic way.

Having spotted this trend on the streets of New York, Monaco and now, Columbia, we're certain to see white bags become a new-season staple this year.

If you're inspired by the growing handbag trend, and Markle's excellent styling, read on to discover her outfit in detail and to shop our edit of the best white bags below.

SHOP MEGHAN MARKLE'S OUTFIT:

Veronica Beard Orlinda Vest £598 SHOP NOW Shop this before it sells out.

Veronica Beard Arte Pant £448 SHOP NOW This set also comes in a brick red shade.

Loro Piana Loom Bag £3775 SHOP NOW This also comes in four other colours.

Manolo Blahnik Carolyne 70 £625 SHOP NOW Black slingback heels are a wardrobe investment that will pay off for years.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST WHITE BAGS:

Anthropologie Melie Bianco Brigitte Large Faux Leather Shoulder Bag £116 SHOP NOW This is a fashion person's favourite.

Mango Leather-Effect Shoulder Bag £46 SHOP NOW This also comes in black and brown.

Mango Double-Handle Bowling Bag £36 SHOP NOW This is the perfect size for everyday styling.

DeMellier The Tokyo Bag £345 SHOP NOW This also comes in eight other shades.

Reformation Medium Chiara Convertible Bag £398 £279 SHOP NOW Shop this whilst it's on sale.

Loewe Mini Flamenco Clutch in Nappa Calfskin £1650 SHOP NOW This also comes in a slightly larger size.

Khaite Lina Medium Leather Shoulder Bag £1240 SHOP NOW Style this over your shoulder or wear it as a clutch.

ZARA Mini Bucket Bag With Topstitching £26 SHOP NOW This looks more expensive than it is.