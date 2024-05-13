Meghan Markle Managed to Wear 5 Huge Summer Trends in Just 72 Hours—They All Worked

Natalie Munro
By
published

It may officially be springtime in the UK, but Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's, summer wardrobe has been out in earnest this week. On a trip to Nigeria as part of the Invictus Games Anniversary celebrations, Markle styled a wardrobe brimming with new-season summer trends, all whilst retaining her famously polished edge.

Catering to the 33 degree heat, she favoured flowing dresses and light fabrics throughout her weekend trip. Whilst the sweltering temperatures demanded lighter styling, this didn't stop her from experimenting with some of the key trends that are set to take off this season—in fact, I've spotted Markle wearing five fresh summer trends over the past 72 hours, and I'm inspired to follow her lead with my own warm-weather wardrobe.

Ever enchanted Meghan Markle's elegant style, read on to discover the five summer trends she's backing right now.

1. BRIGHT YELLOW

Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: The yellow colour trend is taking off this season, and this sun-shine shade is such a fun way to jump on board. The Duchess of Sussex's sweeping yellow dress draped comfortably down to the floor for an elegant silhouette you'll want to come back to during the summer months.

SHOP THE TREND:

Stephanie Bow-Embellished Pleated Cotton-Blend Poplin Maxi Dress
Simkhai
Stephanie Bow-Embellished Pleated Cotton-Blend Poplin Maxi Dress

Style with ballet flats or wear with a kitten heel.

Satin Bias Maxi Slip Skirt
Anthropologie
Satin Bias Maxi Slip Skirt

This sunshine yellow skirt will bring a smile to your face.

Tie-Detailed Ribbed Cotton-Blend Top
JW Anderson
Tie-Detailed Ribbed Cotton-Blend Top

Style with brown linen trousers or wear with a cream pair.

2. SKINNY SCARVES

Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: This sleek summer accessory delivers elegance in droves, without adding too much heat on hot summer days. Style with oversized sunglasses and large earrings for an elegant outfit to see you through a summer full of events.

SHOP THE TREND:

Julien - Polka Dot Navy
Rixo
Julien Scarf

This comes in so many other colours.

neck scarf
Prada
Printed Silk Twill Skinny Scarf

This pretty floral print will add a feminine feeling to any ensemble.

Reef Small Silk Twill Scarf | Monochrome
Jigsaw
Reef Small Silk Twill Scarf

Style this around your neck or loop it on to your favourite bag.

3. T-BAR SANDALS

Meghan Markle at Invictus Games.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: T-bar shoes are set to make a major return this summer, and the Duchess of Sussex's elegant skinny style has just made it's way to the top of my wish list. Style with a flowing dress à la Markle or wear with your favourite denim shorts throughout the height of summer.

SHOP THE TREND:

t-bar sandals
Reformation
Thea T-Strap Flat Sandal

These also come in four other colours.

sandals
Jil Sander
Leather T-Bar Sandals

These have shot up to the top of my wish list.

sandals
Charles & Keith
Metallic-Accent Thong Sandals

These are selling quickly.

4. BANDEAU DRESSES

Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Nothing screams summer time like a chic bandeau dress, and The Duchess of Sussex's elegant white style has just inspired my summer wardrobe. Style with a necklace or two but otherwise lean on the minimal side and let the elevated dress trend carry your summer look.

SHOP THE TREND:

white dress
Mango
Draped Detail Dress

Style with tall heels or wear with mary janes.

strapless dress
Nobodys Child
Black Linen-Blend Bandeau Theodora Midi Dress

This linen-blend dress also comes in two printed styles.

dress
Everlane
The Dream Strapless Dress

This rich brown shade is so easy tow rok into a capsule wardrobe.

5. PEACH TONES

Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: This pretty peach shade was a favourite across the spring/summer runway collections. My favourite way to style it is with dark brown or burgundy shades, but it also looks elegant styled with white or cream colours.

SHOP THE TREND:

dress
Mango
Open-Back Satin-Effect Dress

This pretty peach shade is easier to style than you might have imagined.

peach blouse
Sezane
Sibie Blouse

Style with your favourite jeans or wear with a white cotton skirt.

trousers
Ba&Sh
Pleated Trousers

These also come in a dark blue shade.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

