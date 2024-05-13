Meghan Markle Managed to Wear 5 Huge Summer Trends in Just 72 Hours—They All Worked
It may officially be springtime in the UK, but Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's, summer wardrobe has been out in earnest this week. On a trip to Nigeria as part of the Invictus Games Anniversary celebrations, Markle styled a wardrobe brimming with new-season summer trends, all whilst retaining her famously polished edge.
Catering to the 33 degree heat, she favoured flowing dresses and light fabrics throughout her weekend trip. Whilst the sweltering temperatures demanded lighter styling, this didn't stop her from experimenting with some of the key trends that are set to take off this season—in fact, I've spotted Markle wearing five fresh summer trends over the past 72 hours, and I'm inspired to follow her lead with my own warm-weather wardrobe.
Ever enchanted Meghan Markle's elegant style, read on to discover the five summer trends she's backing right now.
5 SUMMER TRENDS MEGHAN MARKLE IS ALREADY WEARING
1. BRIGHT YELLOW
Style Notes: The yellow colour trend is taking off this season, and this sun-shine shade is such a fun way to jump on board. The Duchess of Sussex's sweeping yellow dress draped comfortably down to the floor for an elegant silhouette you'll want to come back to during the summer months.
SHOP THE TREND:
Style with ballet flats or wear with a kitten heel.
This sunshine yellow skirt will bring a smile to your face.
Style with brown linen trousers or wear with a cream pair.
2. SKINNY SCARVES
Style Notes: This sleek summer accessory delivers elegance in droves, without adding too much heat on hot summer days. Style with oversized sunglasses and large earrings for an elegant outfit to see you through a summer full of events.
SHOP THE TREND:
This pretty floral print will add a feminine feeling to any ensemble.
3. T-BAR SANDALS
Style Notes: T-bar shoes are set to make a major return this summer, and the Duchess of Sussex's elegant skinny style has just made it's way to the top of my wish list. Style with a flowing dress à la Markle or wear with your favourite denim shorts throughout the height of summer.
SHOP THE TREND:
4. BANDEAU DRESSES
Style Notes: Nothing screams summer time like a chic bandeau dress, and The Duchess of Sussex's elegant white style has just inspired my summer wardrobe. Style with a necklace or two but otherwise lean on the minimal side and let the elevated dress trend carry your summer look.
SHOP THE TREND:
This linen-blend dress also comes in two printed styles.
This rich brown shade is so easy tow rok into a capsule wardrobe.
5. PEACH TONES
Style Notes: This pretty peach shade was a favourite across the spring/summer runway collections. My favourite way to style it is with dark brown or burgundy shades, but it also looks elegant styled with white or cream colours.
SHOP THE TREND:
This pretty peach shade is easier to style than you might have imagined.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
I'm Already Planning My Summer Vacation Wardrobe—37 Pieces I'm Eyeing
Swimsuits, cover-ups, and dresses ahead.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
Linen Season Is Here: 11 Effortless Picks to Wear This Spring and Summer
Sponsor Content Created With MOTF
By Who What Wear
-
7 Summer 2024 Accessory Trends Everyone Will Wear With Dresses
It's going to be a chic season.
By Allyson Payer
-
My Summer Vibe Is New England Chic—31 Pieces I'm Eyeing to Get the Look
Lobster rolls, anyone?
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
The Unexpected Shoe Trend You Didn't See Coming Is Now the Hot-Ticket Item of Spring
Preppy-cool.
By Judith Jones
-
Bella Hadid Wore the Vintage Pant Trend People Are Ditching Baggy Jeans For
Come June, everyone will be wearing these.
By Eliza Huber
-
Anine Bing Says These 4 Chic Items Are Her Summer Staples
She also just debuted a new album!
By Bobby Schuessler
-
8 Spring Shoe Trends Every Stylish New Yorker Is Wearing Right Now
I'm shopping them all.
By Ana Escalante