Meghan Markle Managed to Wear 5 Huge Summer Trends in Just 72 Hours—They All Worked

It may officially be springtime in the UK, but Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's, summer wardrobe has been out in earnest this week. On a trip to Nigeria as part of the Invictus Games Anniversary celebrations, Markle styled a wardrobe brimming with new-season summer trends, all whilst retaining her famously polished edge.

Catering to the 33 degree heat, she favoured flowing dresses and light fabrics throughout her weekend trip. Whilst the sweltering temperatures demanded lighter styling, this didn't stop her from experimenting with some of the key trends that are set to take off this season—in fact, I've spotted Markle wearing five fresh summer trends over the past 72 hours, and I'm inspired to follow her lead with my own warm-weather wardrobe.

Ever enchanted Meghan Markle's elegant style, read on to discover the five summer trends she's backing right now.

5 SUMMER TRENDS MEGHAN MARKLE IS ALREADY WEARING

1. BRIGHT YELLOW

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: The yellow colour trend is taking off this season, and this sun-shine shade is such a fun way to jump on board. The Duchess of Sussex's sweeping yellow dress draped comfortably down to the floor for an elegant silhouette you'll want to come back to during the summer months.

SHOP THE TREND:

Simkhai Stephanie Bow-Embellished Pleated Cotton-Blend Poplin Maxi Dress £550 SHOP NOW Style with ballet flats or wear with a kitten heel.

Anthropologie Satin Bias Maxi Slip Skirt £88 SHOP NOW This sunshine yellow skirt will bring a smile to your face.

JW Anderson Tie-Detailed Ribbed Cotton-Blend Top £415 SHOP NOW Style with brown linen trousers or wear with a cream pair.

2. SKINNY SCARVES

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: This sleek summer accessory delivers elegance in droves, without adding too much heat on hot summer days. Style with oversized sunglasses and large earrings for an elegant outfit to see you through a summer full of events.

SHOP THE TREND:

Rixo Julien Scarf £65 SHOP NOW This comes in so many other colours.

Prada Printed Silk Twill Skinny Scarf £200 SHOP NOW This pretty floral print will add a feminine feeling to any ensemble.

Jigsaw Reef Small Silk Twill Scarf £65 SHOP NOW Style this around your neck or loop it on to your favourite bag.

3. T-BAR SANDALS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: T-bar shoes are set to make a major return this summer, and the Duchess of Sussex's elegant skinny style has just made it's way to the top of my wish list. Style with a flowing dress à la Markle or wear with your favourite denim shorts throughout the height of summer.

SHOP THE TREND:

Reformation Thea T-Strap Flat Sandal £198 SHOP NOW These also come in four other colours.

Jil Sander Leather T-Bar Sandals £470 SHOP NOW These have shot up to the top of my wish list.

Charles & Keith Metallic-Accent Thong Sandals £45 SHOP NOW These are selling quickly.

4. BANDEAU DRESSES

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Nothing screams summer time like a chic bandeau dress, and The Duchess of Sussex's elegant white style has just inspired my summer wardrobe. Style with a necklace or two but otherwise lean on the minimal side and let the elevated dress trend carry your summer look.

SHOP THE TREND:

Mango Draped Detail Dress £50 SHOP NOW Style with tall heels or wear with mary janes.

Nobodys Child Black Linen-Blend Bandeau Theodora Midi Dress £85 SHOP NOW This linen-blend dress also comes in two printed styles.

Everlane The Dream Strapless Dress £113 £73 SHOP NOW This rich brown shade is so easy tow rok into a capsule wardrobe.

5. PEACH TONES

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: This pretty peach shade was a favourite across the spring/summer runway collections. My favourite way to style it is with dark brown or burgundy shades, but it also looks elegant styled with white or cream colours.

SHOP THE TREND:

Mango Open-Back Satin-Effect Dress £80 SHOP NOW This pretty peach shade is easier to style than you might have imagined.

Sezane Sibie Blouse £110 SHOP NOW Style with your favourite jeans or wear with a white cotton skirt.