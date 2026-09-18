J.Law Just Wore the Closed-Toe-Shoe Trend That Always Looks Good With Jeans in the Fall

As you've probably discovered through trial and error, shoes can make or break a jeans outfit. For example, chunky sneakers paired with cigarette jeans can throw off the proportions, while ankle boots with cropped jeans can feel dated in 2026. But there are always exceptions. Some shoes simply look good with everypair of jeans. One style that we're thinking about is suede mules, a favorite among chic dressers right now. Case in point: Jennifer Lawrence's recent off-duty look.
This week, while grabbing dinner with a friend in NYC, J.Law was photographed wearing a casual denim outfit featuring a long-sleeve teal shirt, faded low-rise bootcut jeans, and brown suede mules. She finished the look with a black belt, a brown Hermès bag, and black oversize sunglasses.
J.Law isn't the only one who styles suede mules with jeans. Fashion people in London, Paris, and Copenhagen have embraced the pairing too, wearing the flats with everything from light-wash wide-leg jeans to white barrel-leg jeans and even baggy black denim. The appeal is easy to understand. The rich, soft texture adds polish, while the low-profile silhouette keeps the look modern but not trendy. Plus, the slip-on design is easy and practical, and it adds an effortlessly cool vibe.
If you're inspired to take a page from J.Law's style book, keep scrolling to shop for suede mules and jeans like hers.
Shop Suede Mules and Jeans
levi's
Superlow Bootcut Jeans
J.Law just convinced me to add low-rise bootcut jeans to my fall rotation. This Levi's pair is a 10/10.
ZARA
Suede Clog Shoes
Obsessed.
Nordstrom
High Waist Bootcut Jeans
Nordstrom's Savings Event just started, and these expensive-looking jeans are already in my cart.
STEVE MADDEN
Fern Taupe Suede
These look identical to the ones from The Row that every celebrity owns.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.