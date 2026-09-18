J.Law Just Wore the Closed-Toe-Shoe Trend That Always Looks Good With Jeans in the Fall

Ballet flats and loafers are chic, but fashion people like Jennifer Lawrence are wearing suede clogs with jeans this fall instead.

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Jennifer Lawrence wears a teal graphic sweater and a brown tote bag.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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As you've probably discovered through trial and error, shoes can make or break a jeans outfit. For example, chunky sneakers paired with cigarette jeans can throw off the proportions, while ankle boots with cropped jeans can feel dated in 2026. But there are always exceptions. Some shoes simply look good with every pair of jeans. One style that we're thinking about is suede mules, a favorite among chic dressers right now. Case in point: Jennifer Lawrence's recent off-duty look.

This week, while grabbing dinner with a friend in NYC, J.Law was photographed wearing a casual denim outfit featuring a long-sleeve teal shirt, faded low-rise bootcut jeans, and brown suede mules. She finished the look with a black belt, a brown Hermès bag, and black oversize sunglasses.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a teal sweater, distressed jeans, black belt, brown suede mules, and a brown leather bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Hermès bag

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J.Law isn't the only one who styles suede mules with jeans. Fashion people in London, Paris, and Copenhagen have embraced the pairing too, wearing the flats with everything from light-wash wide-leg jeans to white barrel-leg jeans and even baggy black denim. The appeal is easy to understand. The rich, soft texture adds polish, while the low-profile silhouette keeps the look modern but not trendy. Plus, the slip-on design is easy and practical, and it adds an effortlessly cool vibe.

If you're inspired to take a page from J.Law's style book, keep scrolling to shop for suede mules and jeans like hers.

Shop Suede Mules and Jeans

Nikki Chwatt
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.