Confirmed: Jeans and a T-shirt Are So Much Less Boring When Worn With This Winter Sneaker Trend

If you’re a sneaker purist whose idea of branching out is wearing tan ones as opposed to black or white, you might scoff at the ones I’m about to highlight, but if wearing trendy sneakers is your prerogative, you’re likely to have the opposite reaction. Given the maximalist direction fashion has been heading in (and the popularity of all things animal print), it should come as no surprise that the winter sneaker trend to know is leopard print. Adidas and plenty of other brands have leaned into it as of late, and Mandy Moore is just the latest celebrity to wear the leopard-print sneakers.
While out in L.A. over the weekend, Moore was photographed wearing the most classic of outfit combinations: jeans and a white T-shirt. With less interesting sneakers, the look might've been deemed as "boring," but with her leopard-print sneakers, it looked trendy and cool. So, if you're ready to mix up your winter sneaker collection like Moore did, keep scrolling to shop my picks of the chicest leopard-print sneakers on the market.
