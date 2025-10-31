It's Here: The 2026 Way to Wear a Blazer

I love a blazer as much as the next fashion person, but it's usually styled quite simply: over a T-shirt or button-down. This is still chic, of course, but it can get a little boring. And then I saw the most interesting way to style a blazer that I can remember: Layered under a leather jacket. Kim Kardashian was recently spotted in NYC wearing a sleek pinstripe blazer and an oversized black leather bomber jacket layered over it. I was so intrigued, and I’ve never seen such a fresh take on styling a blazer, especially in the fall and winter.
Simply put, her look was cool from head to toe. For starters, with her blazer, she wore a pair of distressed jeans and pointed–toe boots. Typically, I would wear this type of outfit without the leather jacket, but with it, her outfit takes an unexpected turn that proves to be quite successful, and I think a trend may be in the making. I’m definitely wearing my blazer with a leather jacket layered over it going forward for the rest of the cold-weather season.
If you’re into this cool Kim Kardashian-approved look, keep scrolling to recreate this outfit head-to-toe and shop similar items.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.