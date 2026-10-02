Women in Their 20s and 50s Agree: This Is the Trendiest Top to Wear With Black Trousers at Work

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Laura Dern wears dark sunglasses and black trousers at an event.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

One easy outfit recipe that pretty much everyone can agree on? Pairing a silk shirt with black trousers. It's so simple and utterly chic. Hailey Bieber test-drove the trend with a turquoise vintage Gucci blouse earlier this year, but Laura Dern has most recently demonstrated the concept. Styled by Elizabeth Stewart, the 59-year-old actress stepped out at the opening of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles wearing a full look by Bella Freud.

While Dern's take on menswear is definitely worth replicating, it's her icy blue silk shirt that proves this trendy top resonates with women from Gen X to Gen Z. Keep scrolling to shop several silk shirts in shades similar to both Bieber and Dern, plus a few more we would wear with black trousers. Just remember: dry clean or hand-wash only!

Laura Dern wears a blue silk button up shirt with black trousers and a matching blazer at an event.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hailey Bieber wears a silk turquoise blouse with black sunglasses and black pants.

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Shop Silk Blouses to Wear with Black Trousers

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Drew Elovitz
Freelance Writer

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.