Dakota Johnson Wore Fashion's Favorite Fall Skirt Trend to SNL Rehearsals

What are your plans this Saturday, October 3? If you're anything like me, you'll be watching Dakota Johnson host Saturday Night Live. Yes, I always tune in for the biting political satire and the silly sketches, but when stylish celebrities like Johnson host, I also pay attention to the outfits. What will she wear for her opening monologue? If her Verity press tour looks are any indication, I'm positive she'll be dressed impeccably.
During her SNL rehearsals, Johnson posed with members of the band Turnstile, this weekend's musical guest, wearing a satin top and matching skirt. Even though it's officially fall, the weather in many places hasn't gotten the memo. Where I live in Los Angeles, for instance, it's a whopping 100 degrees, while NYC is a bit less miserable at 87 degrees. In other words, I wouldn't be surprised if mini skirt season continued for several more weeks. After that, fashion people will be styling short skirts with tights and boots. Scroll down to see what Dakota Johnson wore during her SNL rehearsals, and shop similar skirts.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.