In a week packed with runway shows, red carpets, parties, dinners, and after-parties, one Paris Fashion Week event managed to stand out from the crowd. Princess Diana's nieces, Amelia and Eliza Spencer, were among the guests at a very chic dinner at Le Baronne celebrating the launch of the Leonie Hanne for Guess capsule collection. Other well-dressed attendees included Amy Jackson, Jihoon Kim, Marta Diaz, Ginevra Mavilla, and Iris Mittenaere.
Naturally, everyone wore pieces from the new Paris-inspired collab, most of which are priced under $250. Hanne, the woman of the hour, wore my favorite fall color trend from head to toe: burgundy. She teamed the Leonie Hanne for Guess Shawl Blouse ($198) with the Faux Leather Mini Skirt ($138), and you better believe I added both of these items to my cart immediately.
“This collaboration is deeply meaningful to me," Hanne said in a statement. "We came together to create a capsule collection of truly special fall essentials that women can weave into their wardrobes with creativity and confidence. We wanted to offer designs that feel sophisticated yet wearable, that blend a mix of power dressing and soft, sensual layering."
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The collab has pretty much everything you need for a cool fall wardrobe, including elegant coats, practical pants, comfy sweaters, sultry slip dresses, and pretty blouses. Oh, and don't forget the accessories. Hanne also designed gloves, belts, bags, and heels. If you can't decide what to buy, perhaps seeing how the dinner party's guests styled them will help. Scroll down to see inside the Guess event.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.