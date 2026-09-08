We've covered celebrity looks daily here on Who What Wear over the past 20 years. (Yes, it's our 20th anniversary this year!) From effortless street style looks we aspire to re-create to showstopping red carpet ensembles that have made us gasp in delight, the A-list provide us with endless fashion inspiration that entertains, surprises, and influences our own daily outfits. And behind every incredible celebrity outfit is a creative, skilled, and hardworking stylist who has made the vision come to life.
In tandem with their clients, celebrity stylists craft unforgettable fashion moments—many of which are often discussed for years to come. From Ariana Grande's Glinda-inspired looks to Zendaya's magnificent movie premiere outfits and Hailey Bieber's breathtaking after-party ensembles, we'd be remiss not to credit the behind-the-scenes geniuses responsible for their memorable looks.
So in honor of our 20th anniversary, we've rounded up 20 standout celebrity stylists who have shaped the fashion world and the way we dress. Keep reading to learn more about the most prominent stylists of the last two decades and the iconic looks they've created.
Known as "the image architect," Roach has built his career in the fashion and entertainment industry by meticulously crafting the image of some of the most influential celebrities. Most notably, he's worked with Zendaya since day one, creating her memorable, awe-inspiring looks. He has become one of Hollywood's most in-demand stylists, attaining accolades and becoming the first African American to grace the cover of The Hollywood Reporter'sMost Powerful Stylists issue. Roach doesn’t simply dress his clients. Rather, he creates an entire vision, story, and mood board for them, allowing them to be the best version of themselves. Let's be honest: Nobody does drama and romance quite like Roach.
Aesthetic: Understated and elegant with a cool-girl flair
One of the most influential celebrity stylists to emerge over the past decade, Goldberg has created many of the most celebrated red carpet appearances, in particular, Greta Lee's award-season looks and Ayo Edebiri's breakout style evolution. Known for her minimalist and modern approach with a focus on highly tailored silhouettes as well as vintage fashion references, she's been described as one of the leaders behind the rise of "quiet luxury" in Hollywood.
Reformation
Emma-Rose Silk Dress
Dorsey
Odette Earrings
Prada
Embroidered Slingback Pumps
Karla Welch
Clients: Sarah Paulson, Olivia Wilde, Tessa Thompson, Kristen Wiig, Gal Gadot, Tracee Ellis Ross, Karlie Kloss, Anna Sawai, Renate Reinsve, Hailey Bieber, America Ferrera, Ruth Negga, Greta Gerwig
Aesthetic: Statement silhouettes, relaxed glamour, minimalist looks with personality
Named one of the most powerful stylists by both The Hollywood Reporter and The New York Times, Karla Welch is driven by a philosophy that emphasizes individuality and authenticity. She views fashion as a form of storytelling and artistic expression. Her work can be found in editorials for major fashion magazines as well as ad campaigns and collaborations for renowned designers and brands. Rather than creating highly theatrical looks, she tends to build wardrobes around strong tailoring, unexpected proportions, and a balance of masculinity and femininity, which can be seen on the refreshing red carpet moments she creates with major celebrity talent.
SAINT LAURENT
Grain De Poudre Blazer
The Row
Combo Slide Leather Sandals
AGMES
Ilona Sterling Silver Necklace
Kate Young
Clients: Dakota Johnson, Iris Law, Michelle Williams, Scarlett Johansson, Julianne Moore, Rose Byrne, Sophie Turner, Selena Gomez, Sienna Miller, Jennifer Lawrence, Hilary Swank
Aesthetic: Classic glamour, soft femininity
One of the most sought-after red carpet stylists, Young has been named The Most Powerful Stylist three times by The Hollywood Reporter. Known for creating looks that feel elegant, timeless, and deeply connected to a client's own personality, she favors real runway pieces over theatrical looks—think clean lines, impeccable tailoring, beautiful fabrics, and soft, pretty details.
Sandy Liang
Brando Top
The Veil
Pocket Hana Bag
Oscar de la Renta
Nest Pearl Earrings
Elizabeth Stewart
Clients: Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchett, Jessica Chastain, Amanda Seyfried, Viola Davis, Elizabeth Olsen
Aesthetic: Classic Hollywood glamour, timeless, polished, elegant
Internationally renowned celebrity stylist and former fashion editor Elizabeth Stewart has styled some of the biggest names in Hollywood with a career spanning several decades. She's assembled hundreds of glamorous red carpet looks leaning into Old Hollywood glamour, architectural tailoring, and a strong use of monochrome dressing. Her refined, sophisticated, and timeless celebrity looks have been featured in a whole host of major fashion publications and luxury ad campaigns.
Andrew Mukamal is known for his narrative dressing—often building an entire story around a celebrity, a film, an era, or a cultural reference—and his work dressing Margot Robbie for the Barbie and Wuthering Heights press tours is a defining example of this, as he created looks inspired by vintage Barbie dolls and Victorian gothic glamour. Mukamal frequently mixes contemporary tailoring with archival pieces from houses such as Chanel, Schiaparelli, Vivienne Westwood, and Dior, opting for strong silhouettes, corsetry, sculptural gowns, and sharp suiting, yet even his most conceptual looks feel more wearable than theatrical.
Dilara Findikoglu
Meet Me at the Altar Jacket
Chanel
Tweed Double Flap Bag
Wilfred
Whimsy Satin Short
Erin Walsh
Clients: Selena Gomez, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kerry Washington, Juno Temple, Thandie Newton, Ariana DeBose, Alison Brie
A highly regarded celebrity stylist and creative director, Walsh's visionary approach to fashion has evolved into a movement centered on the idea that style can empower you to manifest the life of your dreams. Her style expertise is sought after by publications, podcasts and brands, and of course celebrities—with a seriously impressive roster of clients who are drawn to her signature style elements including romantic silhouettes, soft tailoring, and feminine glamour.
CLIO PEPPIATT
Soléa Embellished Dress
Ben-Amun
Exclusive Drop Earrings
ZARA
Feather Detail Heeled Sandals
Jamie Mizrahi
Clients: Jennifer Lawrence, Mikey Madison, Adele, Jeremy Allen White, Pedro Pascal, Riley Keough, Katy Perry
Aesthetic: Effortless, understated, cool, quiet luxury with a California ease
Celebrity stylist, creative director, designer, and entrepreneur Jamie Mizrahi is responsible for creating some of the most memorable looks for her clients' red carpets and events. Some highlights include commissioning dozens of black dresses for Adele's Las Vegas residency, styling Mikey Madison for her press tour for Anora, and helping make Jennifer Lawrence one of the most sartorially influential celebrities of our time. She creates outfits that feel highly personal and effortless, combining relaxed tailoring, neutral palettes, vintage influences, and elevated basics.
Aesthetic: Modern Hollywood glamour, youthful, clean, sleek, effortlessly cool
Mimi Cuttrell has become one of the defining celebrity stylists of the social media era—widely known for her red carpet and street style looks. She combines a glamorous yet youthful sensibility that feels highly "Instagram ready." Cuttrell has helped shape the chic and aspirational looks associated with Bella Hadid, Ariana Grande, and Gigi Hadid—elevating celebrity street style into a major part of modern branding. During her years working with Gigi and Bella Hadid, she transformed everyday outfits into widely copied trends—think oversize blazers, vintage denim, and monochromatic sets.
Eliou
Simo Dress
Isabel Marant
Nessa Choker
Posse
Esme Top
Petra Flannery
Clients: Emma Stone, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Saldaña, Claire Danes, Emilia Clarke, Carey Mulligan, Renée Zellweger, Amy Adams, Faith Hill
One of the most influential celebrity stylists over the past two decades, Petra Flannery—known for her classic elegance, modern sophistication, impeccable tailoring, and carefully calculated fashion risks—has helped define the public image of some of the biggest A-list stars. She has created headline-worthy looks for the likes of Zoe Saldaña and Renée Zellweger and helped establish Emma Stone as a fashion icon. Her work extends beyond celebrity styling to editorial projects, advertising campaigns, and creative consulting.
The New Arrivals
Nara Dress
Anabela Chan
Butterfly Earrings
Reformation
Regin Jacket
Ilaria Urbinati
Clients: Ryan Reynolds, Rami Malek, Barry Keoghan, Adam Brody, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, Donald Glover, Bradley Cooper
Aesthetic: Bold modern tailoring, rich textures, expressive and approachable
A fixture on The Hollywood Reporter’s annual list of Hollywood's most powerful stylists, Urbinati is widely credited with redefining modern men's red carpet fashion. Over the past two decades, she has helped shift men's fashion away from conventional tux's toward bold tailoring, encouraging her clients to embrace rich colors, textures, and express their personal style—mixing luxury tailoring with approachable styling. She's widely known for creating Bradley Cooper's polished looks during The Hangover press tour and is responsible for Barry Keoghan's entrance onto the fashion scene. Urbinati has had a transformative impact on Hollywood menswear, making her one of the defining stylists of the past decade.
Saint Laurent
Fit Fluide
Dolce & Gabbana
Crystal & Stone Brooch
john varvatos
Daddy Scarf
Harry Lambert
Clients: Emma Corrin, Harry Styles, Eddie Redmayne, Alexander Skarsgård, Sienna Miller, Josh O'Connor
The British celebrity stylist is best known for transforming contemporary menswear into a medium for creativity, self-expression, and gender fluidity. He began styling Harry Styles in 2014, and together, they've created one of fashion's most influential creative partnerships, redefining what mainstream male celebrities could wear. His styling has helped produce some of the decade's most memorable fashion moments, veering away from traditional tailoring and focusing on gender-fluid silhouettes, vibrant prints and colors, statement fabrics, and vintage-inspired tailoring. Lambert has expanded into creative direction, editorial work, and fashion design, collaborating with brands such as Zara on capsule collections.
Prada
Re-Nylon Jacket
Gucci
Silk Flower Pink Brooch
Miu Miu
Moccasin
Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald
Clients: Colman Domingo, Tessa Thompson, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Chase Infiniti, Aja Naomi King, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Olivia Munn, Niecy Nash
Aesthetic: Bold, vibrant, expressive, couture-driven glamour rooted in individuality and cultural storytelling
Known professionally as Wayman + Micah, the powerhouse styling duo are behind some of the most memorable fashion moments over the past decade. They bring bold color, sculptural silhouettes, and unapologetic glamour to the red carpet. Their work is defined by strong storytelling behind every outfit—championing emerging designers alongside major luxury brands. They have become leading voices for diversity and representation in luxury fashion, using their platform to amplify Black designers, celebrate Black culture, and encourage fashion houses to embrace a broader range of talent.
Brandon Maxwell
Astor Draped Top
fendi
Baguette Multicolor Bag
MÉGA
Sunset Strip Vermeil Earrings
Molly Dickson
Clients: Sydney Sweeney, Lana Del Rey, Camila Mendes, Kaia Gerber, Sadie Sink, Bella Hadid, Lucy Hale, Camila Mendes
Aesthetic: Soft, feminine, modern and youthful, fashion-forward glamour
One of Hollywood's fastest-rising celebrity stylists, Dickson is recognized for shaping the image of Hollywood's next generation of leading women, collaborating closely with clients and helping them evolve from breakout stars into established fashion icons. Her work with Sydney Sweeney, Sadie Sink, and, most recently, Lexi Minetree on the Elle press tour are notable examples of her carefully crafted red carpet looks.
Eterne
For Fwrd Paris Top
Alexis Bittar
Lucite Gold-Plated Earrings
Versace
Gathered Silk Cocktail Minidress
Rebecca Corbin-Murray
Clients: Florence Pugh, Lily James, Simone Ashley, Gemma Chan, Emma Watson, Shailene Woodley, Sophie Turner, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers
Aesthetic: Romantic, feminine, and elegant with a modern edge
Renowned for creating sophisticated, romantic, and meticulously polished red carpet looks over the past 15 years, British-born Rebecca Corbin-Murray is one of the UK's most influential celebrity stylists, building the public image of many leading British actresses. One of her most celebrated achievements was styling Gemma Chan in a dramatic pink Valentino Haute Couture gown for the 2019 Academy Awards—regarded as one of the defining red carpet looks of the decade. She has been repeatedly recognized by The Hollywood Reporter as one of Hollywood's most powerful stylists and is widely considered the leading British celebrity stylist of her generation.
Maison Margiela
Gathered Lace-Trimmed Slip
fendi
Baguette Crystal Bag
SEA
Priscilla Fringed Crepe Vest
Jason Bolden
Clients: Cynthia Erivo, Yara Shahidi, Vanessa Hudgens, Nicole Kidman, Michael B. Jordan, Storm Reid, Dwyane Wade
Aesthetic: Effortless luxury, modern tailoring, strong storytelling
Celebrity stylist, creative director, entrepreneur, and television personality—Bolden has become one of the most respected stylists in Hollywood, earning repeated recognition from The Hollywood Reporter. He's celebrated for creating elegant, modern, bold, and culturally resonant red carpet moments, particularly for Black actors and entertainers—amplifying his clients' identities and championing diversity. He has been widely praised for his narrative styling of Cynthia Erivo during the Wicked press tour and award season.
HEIRLOME
Juanita Silk Tank
Khaite
Churro Leather Belt
Auralee
Check-Pattern Trousers
Jared Ellner
Clients: Emma Chamberlain, Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello, Phoebe Bridgers
Although Ellner is earlier in his career than other veterans on this list, he has become one of the leading stylists of Hollywood's Gen Z era. He is best known for creating the signature retro-playful red carpet and on-stage looks for Sabrina Carpenter as well as a distinct and culturally relevant wardrobe for Emma Chamberlain, blending vintage and emerging designers seamlessly. His influence lies in bridging editorial fashion, internet culture, and luxury branding to build the style identities of today's most influential young stars.
Aesthetic: High-octane glamour, sex appeal meets sophistication, couture craftsmanship
Rob + Mariel are one of Hollywood's most successful styling duos, creating some of the most memorable red carpet, concert, and television looks. Synonymous with glamorous silhouettes, bold accessories, fearless sex appeal, and a willingness to take risks, they've earned recognition in The Hollywood Reporter’smost powerful stylists in Hollywoodlist for 10 consecutive years. Their work with Jennifer Lopez has become incredibly influential—styling the A-list star for world tours, Las Vegas residencies, music videos, magazine covers, Met Galas, and the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show—creating unforgettable custom looks.
LAPOINTE
Sequined Net Mesh Halter
Christian Louboutin
Patapompom 100 Satin Sandals
RABANNE
Beaded Chainmail Bag
Jahleel Weaver
Clients: Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Taylor Russell
Aesthetic: Pop star–worthy dressing; fearless, high-fashion glamour
Best known as Rihanna's longtime stylist, collaborator, and creative partner, Jahleel Weaver has helped shape some of her most recognizable celebrity fashion moments of the past 15 years—from her groundbreaking maternity wardrobe to her Super Bowl halftime show looks as well as shaping the visual identity of Savage x Fenty. He has has also worked extensively with Dua Lipa, creating a relaxed, rock-and-roll-inspired image for the singer's latest era.
Aesthetic: Architectural silhouettes, rich color palettes, culturally grounded storytelling
An Emmy Award–winning stylist, costume designer, and consultant, Shiona Turini's name has become synonymous with impeccable style and creativity in the industry. Over the past two decades, she has built a career that spans magazine publishing, celebrity styling, costume design, creative consulting, and large-scale tour direction. Her extensive expertise led to her role as stylist of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter and Renaissance world tours, where she designed and oversaw the production of hundreds of custom looks for Beyoncé, her dancers, band, and special guests. She is also an accomplished costume designer with an impressive portfolio that includes wardrobing three seasons of HBO’s Insecure, designing the striking looks for Universal Pictures’ Queen & Slim, and creating the period-accurate costumes for Apple TV+’s Lady in the Lake, starring Natalie Portman.
Judith Jones is the associate shopping director at Who What Wear and has worked in fashion for over a decade. She specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.