Before walking the runway at Vogue World, the singer and actress stepped out in Milan wearing a pair of high-waisted black trousers with an unbuttoned tuxedo shirt tucked in to reveal a slinky black bralette. She paired the classic-with-a-twist trio with her signature platform heels, a black Dolce & Gabbana top-handle bag, and a Tacori diamond ring worth more than $16,000.
The trick to making your tuxedo shirt look relevant in 2026 is to follow J.Lo's styling to a T, keeping the top unbuttoned but tucked into high-rise bottoms so you're still covered up. For a cool, casual look, trade in her tailored trousers for vintage Levi's and a pair of easy kitten heels. To dress up the technique, either wear slacks, a pencil skirt, or a column skirt. Bonus points for leather. Go the extra mile by picking a cool bralette in pastel silk or embroidered lace.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.