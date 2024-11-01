Kylie Jenner Just Wore Her Most Risqué Halloween Costume To Date
If I’m being honest, Halloween 2024 truly took the cake as the most spectacular celebration yet. Celebrities really outdid themselves with their imaginative and elaborate costumes, captivating fans everywhere. Just take a moment to appreciate Heidi Klum, who transformed into the iconic alien E.T. from the beloved 1982 film, or Elsa Hosk, whose hauntingly accurate portrayal of Princess Diana had fashion people buzzing. However, it was Kylie Jenner's audacious ensemble that truly stole the show and sent shockwaves across social media.
For this year's Halloween, Jenner took a daring leap into the spotlight, channeling Demi Moore's role in the 1996 film Striptease. She lit up Instagram with a striking recreation of the film’s original movie poster, posing on the ground completely nude, her long hair billowing in an imagined breeze. But she didn’t stop there. To fully embody her character, she posted a series of stunning photos where she reenacted a memorable scene from the film, strutting down an imaginary catwalk in a dimly lit strip bar while dramatically shedding a man’s crisp white dress shirt, revealing a dazzling ensemble of sparkly bra and panties beneath.
If you have been following Kylie Jenner’s Halloween transformations over the years, you’d know she loves to surprise us with multiple looks. True to her trendsetting style, she unveiled not one but two additional costumes this year. Just before Halloween, she delighted followers with a glamorous series of “Barbarella” costumes inspired by Jane Fonda’s campy sci-fi classic from 1968. In her first homage to the character, Jenner flaunted a cropped metal chainmail top paired with a white body stocking and a red thong. She switched out her dark locks for a playful strawberry-blond updo adorned with soft curls and elegantly side-swept bangs. For her second Barbarella-inspired look, she donned a black-and-white fur ensemble reminiscent of Fonda’s original outfit.
To culminate her Halloween costume extravaganza, Kylie joined forces with her sister, Kendall Jenner, to recreate a nostalgic scene from The Lizzie McGuire Movie. The pair serenaded fans with the iconic track "This Is What Dreams Are Made Of," with Kendall stepping into the role of Lizzie McGuire, while Kylie embodied Isabella Parigi, clad in a vibrant lime green leather jacket, a miniskirt, fishnet tights, and shimmering green knee-high boots.
It’s evident that Jenner not only participated in Halloween this year; she dominated it. While the holiday may be over, keep scrolling to see some of her most memorable looks from past years.
@kyliejenner
this is what dreams are made of♬ what dreams are made of lizzie mcguire - heavyr0tation
Revisit Some of Kylie Jenner's Past Halloween Costumes
For Halloween 2023, she dressed up with her sister Kendall Jenner as 'Sugar and Spice' from Batman Forever.
In 2022, she paid homage to the 1935 film, Frankenstein as the bride.
That same year she dressed up as Elvira from Mistress of the Dark.
In 2016, she dressed as Christina Aguilera from the music video "Dirrty."
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
