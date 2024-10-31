Elsa Hosk's Wildly Accurate Princess Diana Halloween Costume Is Going Viral
Princess Diana wore a lot of iconic outfits during her time in the spotlight, but none were quite as memorable as her "revenge dress." The black frock, designed by Christina Stambolian, earned its moniker after the princess wore it on June 29, 1994, the same day Prince Charles admitted on television to having an affair. As we all know, looking good is the best revenge, right?
Thirty years later, the outfit is still symbolic of Princess Diana's strength of character and impeccable style. It's only fitting, then, that a fashion lover like Elsa Hosk would pay homage to the legendary look on Halloween. Hosk re-created the "revenge dress" to perfection today. "You win," Sofia Richie Grainge commented on Hosk's Instagram. Scroll down to see Hosk's chic tribute to one of history's best-dressed women.
Princess Diana in 1994
Elsa Hosk in 2024
