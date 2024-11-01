Heidi Klum's 2024 Halloween Costume Is Her Most Inventive, Over-the-Top One Yet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We've certainly seen some stellar celebrity Halloween costumes so far this year—did you see Elsa Hosk as Princess Diana?—but no one can outdo Heidi Klum. She's long been associated with October 31st because of her delightfully over-the-top, painstakingly accurate costumes that typically require hours upon hours in the hair and makeup chair. Luckily for us, this year was no exception.

Attending her 23rd annual Halloween party in New York City tonight, Klum dressed as E.T. from Steven Spielberg's cult-classic 1982 movie "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial." According to The New York Times, Klum's motorized headpiece is remote-controlled, allowing the eyes and mouth to move. Klum shared a video on Instagram depicting the extravagant costume in motion. Scroll down to see photos of Heidi Klum's highly anticipated 2024 Halloween costume and revisit some of her best looks from past years.

Heidi Klum's 2024 Halloween Costume

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Heidi Klum is dressed as the beloved alien E.T. from the 1982 movie.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Heidi Klum's face is hiding in E.T.'s neck.

Revisit Some of Heidi Klum's Past Halloween Costumes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Klum dressed as Jessica Rabbit in 2015.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For Halloween 2018, Klum went as Princess Fiona from Shrek.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2013, she aged herself approximately 50 years.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2010, Klum's Transformer costume stood eight feet tall.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Klum's Halloween costume in 2023 was a peacock.