As Seen in Los Angeles: The Chic Shoe Trend That Elevates Basic Black Trousers

Hailey Bieber has confirmed it—kitten heel flip-flops are the chicest shoes to wear with black trousers during early summer. Discover exactly how the model styled this easy combination below.

Hailey Bieber wears flip-flop kitten heels with black trousers.
With its oceanfront setting and year-round sunshine, Los Angeles living embodies a laid-back energy that naturally translates into a cool, casual dress code. While I tend to turn to New Yorkers for outfit inspiration during the colder months, come summer, my attention shifts west.

The Angelenos’ relaxed approach to dressing offers endless ideas for effortless, summer styling—and this morning, I came across a simple shoe trend I can't believe I've overlooked until now. Spotted stepping out for the evening, L.A. resident Hailey Bieber wore a classic pair of black trousers, styled with a crisp white tee and a black leather jacket. So far, so straightforward. But it was her shoe choice that stopped me in my scroll.

Hailey Bieber wears black trousers and heeled flip flops.

Swapping out the ballet flats and Mary Janes currently dominating the trend cycle and would have been a natural choice for styling with the smart pants, Bieber opted instead for a strappy pair of black kitten-heel flip-flops. A subtle yet impactful update, the short heel adds just enough lift to elevate the outfit without sacrificing the comfort that defines West Coast dressing.

Equal parts polished and nonchalant, these minimalist heels toe the line between smart and casual, making them an interesting match with tailored black trousers. With their effortlessly relaxed feel, they bring a fresh perspective to a polished wardrobe staple, allowing it to extend into your wider wardrobe with ease.

Scroll on to shop our curated edit of the best kitten-heel flip-flops and classic black trousers below.

SHOP KITTEN HEEL FLIP-FLOPS AND BLACK TROUSERS:

Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers
COS
Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers

COS' simple black trousers are a fashion person's favourites.

Kitten-Heel Sandals
Zara
Kitten-Heel Sandals

Honestly, I can't see these staying in stock for long.

Linen Trousers – Black – Women – Arket Gb
Arket
Linen Trousers

From May—September, I practically live in linen trousers.

Kitten-Heeled Sandals
H&M
Kitten-Heeled Sandals

While I love these in the classic black, they also come in chocolate brown and beige.

Flame Cady Straight-Leg Pants
The Row
Flame Cady Straight-Leg Pants

No where does elevated basics like The Row.

Leather Flip Flops
Toteme
Leather Flip Flops

Style these with black trousers à la Bieber, or wear them with a billowy cotton skirt.

Wide Trousers
H&M
Wide Trousers

These also come in five other colour ways.

Schuh Sunnie Toe Post Kitten in Black
Schuh
Sunnie Toe Post Kitten Heels

The small kitten heel adds a little extra height without sacrificing any comfort.

MANGO, Wideleg Suit Trousers - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Wideleg Suit Trousers

These come in UK sizes 4—24.

John Lewis Madrid Leather Asymmetric Toe Loop Kitten Heel Mule Sandals
John Lewis
Kitten Heel Sandals

Even as we enter the warmest season, the chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

