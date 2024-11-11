Forget Bombers—Stylish Women in LA and Paris Much Prefer This Elegant Jacket Trend
First, let's clarify one thing before you misunderstand me: bomber jackets are forever. I am not, in any way, telling you to send your classic vintage bomber to the donation bin. What I meant to get across in the headline above was that, right now, stylish women aren't grabbing for theirs and are instead attached to one specific piece of outerwear that, by now, everyone should own at least one version of. If you haven't already guessed, I'm referring to leather blazers, the elegant jacket option that well-dressed people in LA and Paris are leaning on heavily this fall. For proof, keep scrolling.
When I think of leather blazers and chic women, the first person who comes to mind is Jennifer Lawrence, who's been wearing her version from The Row—a now sold-out style called the Boise—all year long. Taking styling cues from the runways, she'll often pair hers with a button-down shirt of some sort and trousers, adding a trendy pair of slippers or flats to finish off the look. She took a new styling route, though, the last time she wore her Boice blazer.
On Jennifer Lawrence: The Row blazer and Eva Two Leather Ballet Flats ($890); Lisa Eisner earrings
The No Hard Feelings actress was spotted in Los Angeles having dinner with a friend shortly after announcing that she and her husband Cooke Maroney are expecting their second child together. For the occasion, Lawrence topped a chocolate-brown shirt and midi skirt set with the blazer. On the accessories front, she embellished with an oversized brown tote, black The Row Eva flats, and her go-to earrings of late by Lisa Eisner.
If you ask me, the versatility and ease of leather blazers is what makes them such a must-own piece in every chic woman's closet. They can be belted, cropped, fitted, or oversized. They can be styled with jeans, skirts, trousers, or dresses. Really, the possibilities are endless. Scroll down to see how other women in Los Angeles and Paris style theirs and shop the best leather jackets on the market for fall.
In Paris:
In LA:
Shop leather blazers:
I keep coming back to this leather blazer from Nordstrom's namesake in-house brand. It's such a timeless buy.
This brown color option is gorgeous, and I love the slightly nipped-in fit.
I'm hoping and praying that this blazer is one of the things I get to unwrap this holiday season. *Wink, wink* to everyone who's currently shopping for gifts for me.
Madewell's suede blazer is going viral, but have you seen this equally perfect leather option?
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
