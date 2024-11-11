Forget Bombers—Stylish Women in LA and Paris Much Prefer This Elegant Jacket Trend

By
published
in News

First, let's clarify one thing before you misunderstand me: bomber jackets are forever. I am not, in any way, telling you to send your classic vintage bomber to the donation bin. What I meant to get across in the headline above was that, right now, stylish women aren't grabbing for theirs and are instead attached to one specific piece of outerwear that, by now, everyone should own at least one version of. If you haven't already guessed, I'm referring to leather blazers, the elegant jacket option that well-dressed people in LA and Paris are leaning on heavily this fall. For proof, keep scrolling.

When I think of leather blazers and chic women, the first person who comes to mind is Jennifer Lawrence, who's been wearing her version from The Row—a now sold-out style called the Boise—all year long. Taking styling cues from the runways, she'll often pair hers with a button-down shirt of some sort and trousers, adding a trendy pair of slippers or flats to finish off the look. She took a new styling route, though, the last time she wore her Boice blazer.

Jennifer Lawrence leaving dinner in Los Angeles with a friend wearing statement earrings, a black leather blazer, a brown skirt and top set, and black flats with a brown oversized bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: The Row blazer and Eva Two Leather Ballet Flats ($890); Lisa Eisner earrings

The No Hard Feelings actress was spotted in Los Angeles having dinner with a friend shortly after announcing that she and her husband Cooke Maroney are expecting their second child together. For the occasion, Lawrence topped a chocolate-brown shirt and midi skirt set with the blazer. On the accessories front, she embellished with an oversized brown tote, black The Row Eva flats, and her go-to earrings of late by Lisa Eisner.

If you ask me, the versatility and ease of leather blazers is what makes them such a must-own piece in every chic woman's closet. They can be belted, cropped, fitted, or oversized. They can be styled with jeans, skirts, trousers, or dresses. Really, the possibilities are endless. Scroll down to see how other women in Los Angeles and Paris style theirs and shop the best leather jackets on the market for fall.

In Paris:

 @annelauremais grabbing coffee wearing a leather belted blazer with jeans and ballet flats.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Sylvie Mus wearing a plissé cream set with a leather blazer.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

In LA:

Elsa Hosk sitting at an art museum wearing a leather blazer and blue button-down shirt with a brown bag.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Shop leather blazers:

Leather Blazer
Nordstrom
Leather Blazer

I keep coming back to this leather blazer from Nordstrom's namesake in-house brand. It's such a timeless buy.

Collection Relaxed Blazer in Leather
j.crew
Collection Relaxed Blazer in Leather

J.Crew, you did it again.

Sculpted Faux Leather Blazer
Good American
Sculpted Faux Leather Blazer

This brown color option is gorgeous, and I love the slightly nipped-in fit.

Shrunken Leather Blazer
Vince
Shrunken Leather Blazer

I'm hoping and praying that this blazer is one of the things I get to unwrap this holiday season. *Wink, wink* to everyone who's currently shopping for gifts for me.

Faux Leather Blazer
Sam Edelman
Faux Leather Blazer

Sale find!

100% Leather Short Blazer Zw Collection
ZARA
100% Leather Short Blazer Zw Collection

Say yes to this cropped blazer from Zara.

Double Breasted Leather Blazer
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Double Breasted Leather Blazer

Wow. Perfect.

Rustic Faux Leather Blazer
KOBI HALPERIN
Rustic Faux Leather Blazer

The texture on this Kobi Halperin option is so elevated.

Madewell, The Bedford Oversized Blazer in Leather
Madewell
The Bedford Oversized Blazer in Leather

Madewell's suede blazer is going viral, but have you seen this equally perfect leather option?

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸