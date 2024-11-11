Forget Bombers—Stylish Women in LA and Paris Much Prefer This Elegant Jacket Trend

First, let's clarify one thing before you misunderstand me: bomber jackets are forever. I am not, in any way, telling you to send your classic vintage bomber to the donation bin. What I meant to get across in the headline above was that, right now, stylish women aren't grabbing for theirs and are instead attached to one specific piece of outerwear that, by now, everyone should own at least one version of. If you haven't already guessed, I'm referring to leather blazers, the elegant jacket option that well-dressed people in LA and Paris are leaning on heavily this fall. For proof, keep scrolling.

When I think of leather blazers and chic women, the first person who comes to mind is Jennifer Lawrence, who's been wearing her version from The Row—a now sold-out style called the Boise—all year long. Taking styling cues from the runways, she'll often pair hers with a button-down shirt of some sort and trousers, adding a trendy pair of slippers or flats to finish off the look. She took a new styling route, though, the last time she wore her Boice blazer.

On Jennifer Lawrence: The Row blazer and Eva Two Leather Ballet Flats ($890); Lisa Eisner earrings

The No Hard Feelings actress was spotted in Los Angeles having dinner with a friend shortly after announcing that she and her husband Cooke Maroney are expecting their second child together. For the occasion, Lawrence topped a chocolate-brown shirt and midi skirt set with the blazer. On the accessories front, she embellished with an oversized brown tote, black The Row Eva flats, and her go-to earrings of late by Lisa Eisner.

If you ask me, the versatility and ease of leather blazers is what makes them such a must-own piece in every chic woman's closet. They can be belted, cropped, fitted, or oversized. They can be styled with jeans, skirts, trousers, or dresses. Really, the possibilities are endless. Scroll down to see how other women in Los Angeles and Paris style theirs and shop the best leather jackets on the market for fall.

In Paris:

In LA:

Nordstrom Leather Blazer $349 SHOP NOW I keep coming back to this leather blazer from Nordstrom's namesake in-house brand. It's such a timeless buy.

j.crew Collection Relaxed Blazer in Leather $650 SHOP NOW J.Crew, you did it again.

Good American Sculpted Faux Leather Blazer $199 SHOP NOW This brown color option is gorgeous, and I love the slightly nipped-in fit.

Vince Shrunken Leather Blazer $1395 SHOP NOW I'm hoping and praying that this blazer is one of the things I get to unwrap this holiday season. *Wink, wink* to everyone who's currently shopping for gifts for me.

Sam Edelman Faux Leather Blazer $150 $100 SHOP NOW Sale find!

ZARA 100% Leather Short Blazer Zw Collection $349 SHOP NOW Say yes to this cropped blazer from Zara.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Double Breasted Leather Blazer $795 SHOP NOW Wow. Perfect.

KOBI HALPERIN Rustic Faux Leather Blazer $498 SHOP NOW The texture on this Kobi Halperin option is so elevated.