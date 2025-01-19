If I Rebuilt My Capsule Wardrobe On a Budget I'd Start With These 13 Smart Buys

If you take a look at the fashion landscape right now, there's been a distinct quietening of fashion. A great shirt is just as celebrated as a heavy embellished dress, and sharp tailored trousers are as eye-catching as bold shades.

Of course, playful trends and pops of individuality will always appear through the minimalist veneer, but even these can be bolstered by simple, hard-working pieces. Naturally, this means our capsule wardrobes are being relied on more than ever to support our understated, anti-trend looks.

For many of us, a capsule wardrobe is a term we hear over and over again, but figuring out what this actually means and which pieces are worth adding to your wardrobe is something you may want some guidance on. That's why I'm here, with almost a decade of experience in the industry and a minimalist aesthetic to help you create the foundations of a truly great wardrobe.

The capsule wardrobe consists of timeless staples that can not only be mixed and matched for classic looks but also work as a starting point for building more interesting looks. When considering pieces that we will rely on for years to come, this does offer a chance to invest in high-quality, enduring pieces that will go the distance. But if your budget doesn't extend to the hundreds if not thousands of pounds this may require, I'm here to celebrate the high-end-looking pieces without the accompanying price tag.

Keep scrolling to explore the 13 smart buys I'd start with to build a capsule wardrobe.

1. The Oversized Blazer

Style Notes: As soon as tailoring was democratised into the every day, blazers soon became a key part of all great wardrobes. A piece that pairs with dresses, skirts, tailoring, jeans, satin trousers and so much more, instant polish is unavoidable when adding a great oversized blazer into the mix.

2. The Straight-Leg Jeans

Style Notes: Over the past decades, various denim cuts have grown in popularity from wide-leg silhouettes to the current barrel-leg shape, but straight-leg jeans have stood firm against moving trends and maintained their enduring appeal. Classic, chic and consistently on trend, having a great pair of jeans will aid in outfits for all occasions, from office looks to evenings out.

3. The Classic Shirt

Style Notes: No matter the season, shirts are one of my most called-upon capsule pieces. In winter, a thin merino turtleneck sits alongside my white shirt, tucked under a heavy wool coat. Come summer, the tailored piece is worn open over tank tops with slip skirts and denim cut-offs at home and abroad. Truly, you'll find yourself restyling a classic shirt all year round.

4. The Tailored Trousers

Style Notes: If you've ever wondered how to stay comfortable and yet look put together get yourself a pair of tailored trousers. On days when I can't decide what to wear, tailored trousers are always my starting point. You can go full force with slick tailoring with a shirt or blazer, dress down with a tee and trainers, or elevate for evening with a nice top and heeled boots.

5. The Black Boots

Style Notes: Trainers may be reliable for long walks or shopping trips, but if you're looking for a shoe that will instantly take your looks to all-new heights, its time to consider the black boot. Within the category, there are various styles to choose from, with varying heel heights, silhouettes and toe shapes, any of which will have the desired effect of bringing an elevated edge to your looks.

6. The White Tee

Style Notes: Like many of these capsule pieces, a simple white t-shirt may not be the new buy that induces heaps of compliments, but it's often the smaller details that make an outfit as a whole feel so premium. We've all seen paired-back fashion people make a simple tee and jeans look so good, and the secret is to find one with a great cut and weight.

7. The Cashmere Knit

Style Notes: You might think that a cashmere knit would fall into an expensive capsule wardrobe, but if you know where to look it's easy to embrace this luxurious fabric on a budget. The natural properties bring an extra cosy element to the piece, and in a timeless shade you're sure to rely on a cashmere knit any time the temperatures drop.

8. The Slip Skirt

Style Notes: If minimalism is your aesthetic, then you'll know just how impactful mixing textures can be. Enter the slip skirt, be it satin or silk, to bring a contrasting luxurious sheen to your outfits. In warmer moments, style with an easy tee and sandals, or bring an elegant touch with your cashmere knit and black boots.

9. The Trench Coat

Style Notes: The trench coat is where practicality and style meet in perfect harmony. Not only is the timeless design of a trench destined to suit all occasions, but its weather-resistant properties are a must for us Brits. Personally, I look to classic details to make an affordable piece feel supremely premium, like the buckled cuffs, a belted waist and an easy neutral shade.

10. The Black Dress

Style Notes: The importance of a capsule wardrobe is emphasised again when it comes to dressing up. Often, when a party or dinner invite comes in we start looking for something new to buy, but with a great reliable dress in your closet you'll always have something to wear. If invites are coming in thick and fast, consider mixing up your accessories to make it feel fresh every time.

11. The Simple Tote

Style Notes: Unless you're someone who simply carries a single card and a lip balm around, chances are you'll be finishing your looks with a handbag. Whilst there's time to add in a sleek clutch bag and a useful crossbody, the tote is a great place to start with enough storage for a wander to the florist whilst still being chic enough for cocktail hour.

12. The Leather Jacket

Style Notes: There's a clear reason why leather jackets have maintained their capsule wardrobe status over the years—because they're so versatile. The chic piece has undergone a range of reinventions, from blazer to bomber jacket. Whichever you choose, I advise looking to paired back styles void of too many design details to maintain it's longevity in your wardrobe.

13. The Loafer

Style Notes: When it comes to staple flats, there are an array of strong options. Ballet flats, slingbacks, trainers—there are some great options to choose from but trust me when I say a polished loafer will make all the difference. Come rain or shine, office days or coffee outings, swapping in a pair of sleek loafers brings an elevated edge every single time.

