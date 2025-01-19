If I Rebuilt My Capsule Wardrobe On a Budget I'd Start With These 13 Smart Buys

If you take a look at the fashion landscape right now, there's been a distinct quietening of fashion. A great shirt is just as celebrated as a heavy embellished dress, and sharp tailored trousers are as eye-catching as bold shades.

Of course, playful trends and pops of individuality will always appear through the minimalist veneer, but even these can be bolstered by simple, hard-working pieces. Naturally, this means our capsule wardrobes are being relied on more than ever to support our understated, anti-trend looks.

For many of us, a capsule wardrobe is a term we hear over and over again, but figuring out what this actually means and which pieces are worth adding to your wardrobe is something you may want some guidance on. That's why I'm here, with almost a decade of experience in the industry and a minimalist aesthetic to help you create the foundations of a truly great wardrobe.

The capsule wardrobe consists of timeless staples that can not only be mixed and matched for classic looks but also work as a starting point for building more interesting looks. When considering pieces that we will rely on for years to come, this does offer a chance to invest in high-quality, enduring pieces that will go the distance. But if your budget doesn't extend to the hundreds if not thousands of pounds this may require, I'm here to celebrate the high-end-looking pieces without the accompanying price tag.

Keep scrolling to explore the 13 smart buys I'd start with to build a capsule wardrobe.

1. The Oversized Blazer

Woman wears black blazer, blue jeans and slingback heels

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Style Notes: As soon as tailoring was democratised into the every day, blazers soon became a key part of all great wardrobes. A piece that pairs with dresses, skirts, tailoring, jeans, satin trousers and so much more, instant polish is unavoidable when adding a great oversized blazer into the mix.

Shop oversized blazers:

Oversized Blazer
M&S Collection
Relaxed Single Breasted Blazer

This whole look feels so premium.

Brown Double Breasted Blazer
New Look
Brown Double Breasted Blazer

We've all fallen for brown shades this winter.

Oversized Double-Breasted Blazer
ZARA
Oversized Double-Breasted Blazer

Khaki is a surprisingly versatile shade.

2. The Straight-Leg Jeans

Woman wears brown suede jacket, blue jeans and black boots

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: Over the past decades, various denim cuts have grown in popularity from wide-leg silhouettes to the current barrel-leg shape, but straight-leg jeans have stood firm against moving trends and maintained their enduring appeal. Classic, chic and consistently on trend, having a great pair of jeans will aid in outfits for all occasions, from office looks to evenings out.

Shop straight-leg jeans:

Jade Cropped Slim Stretch Jeans
Arket
Jade Cropped Slim Stretch Jeans

This pair comes highly rated by our editors. Size up for a comfortable fit.

Straight High Jeans
H&M
Straight High Jeans

Don't sleep on H&M's excellent denim selection.

Column Straight-Leg Jeans
COS
Column Straight-Leg Jeans

This pair comes in a range of shades.

3. The Classic Shirt

Woman wears white t-shirt, blue jeans

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Style Notes: No matter the season, shirts are one of my most called-upon capsule pieces. In winter, a thin merino turtleneck sits alongside my white shirt, tucked under a heavy wool coat. Come summer, the tailored piece is worn open over tank tops with slip skirts and denim cut-offs at home and abroad. Truly, you'll find yourself restyling a classic shirt all year round.

Shop classic shirts:

Oversized Tailored Shirt
COS
Oversized Tailored Shirt

A white shirt is one of the most versatile you can own.

Pure Cotton Striped Collared Shirt
M&S Collection
Pure Cotton Striped Collared Shirt

Stripes are eternally chic.

Jo Slim Shirt
Hush
Jo Slim Shirt

For those who prefer a neater fit.

4. The Tailored Trousers

woman wears wool coat, shirt, tailored trousers

(Image credit: @thecarolinelin)

Style Notes: If you've ever wondered how to stay comfortable and yet look put together get yourself a pair of tailored trousers. On days when I can't decide what to wear, tailored trousers are always my starting point. You can go full force with slick tailoring with a shirt or blazer, dress down with a tee and trainers, or elevate for evening with a nice top and heeled boots.

Shop tailored trousers:

Relaxed Tailored Wool Wide-Leg Trousers
COS
Relaxed Tailored Wool Wide-Leg Trousers

The perfectly placed pleats and soft draped leg make this pair feel so expensive.

Lya Wool Trousers
Hush
Lya Wool Trousers

For a premium edge, look to quality fabrics like wool.

Wide Press-Crease Trousers
& Other Stories
Wide Press-Crease Trousers

I've recently added a pair of brown tailored trousers to my collection, and now I don't know how I lived without them.

5. The Black Boots

Woman wears black coat, white shirt, blue jeans and black boots

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

Style Notes: Trainers may be reliable for long walks or shopping trips, but if you're looking for a shoe that will instantly take your looks to all-new heights, its time to consider the black boot. Within the category, there are various styles to choose from, with varying heel heights, silhouettes and toe shapes, any of which will have the desired effect of bringing an elevated edge to your looks.

Shop black boots:

Heeled Leather Boots
H&M
Heeled Leather Boots

Well done, H&M.

Blanca
Vagabond Shoemakers
Blanca

The square toe and comfortable heel get a strong yes from me.

Kitten Heel Ankle Boots - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Kitten Heel Ankle Boots

I have a feeling this pair will move quickly.

6. The White Tee

Woman wears white t-shirt, blue jeans and snake print heels

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: Like many of these capsule pieces, a simple white t-shirt may not be the new buy that induces heaps of compliments, but it's often the smaller details that make an outfit as a whole feel so premium. We've all seen paired-back fashion people make a simple tee and jeans look so good, and the secret is to find one with a great cut and weight.

Shop white tees:

cos,

COS
Clean-Cut Regular T-Shirt

I own this t-shirt so trust me when I say the cut and quality are a 10/10.

Oversized T-Shirt
Arket
Oversized T-Shirt

Arket's basics come highly rated.

Crew Neck Short Sleeved T-Shirt
Uniqlo
Crew Neck Short Sleeved T-Shirt

Choose from an array of shades.

7. The Cashmere Knit

Woman wears knit jumper, slip skirt and trainers

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Style Notes: You might think that a cashmere knit would fall into an expensive capsule wardrobe, but if you know where to look it's easy to embrace this luxurious fabric on a budget. The natural properties bring an extra cosy element to the piece, and in a timeless shade you're sure to rely on a cashmere knit any time the temperatures drop.

Shop cashmere knits:

Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper
Autograph
Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper

Plus there's an array of shades and necklines to suit all.

Cashmere-Blend Jumper
H&M
Cashmere-Blend Jumper

H&M's cashmere is so good it frequently sells out.

Cloud Cashmere Eldon Jumper | Grey
Jigsaw
Cloud Cashmere Eldon Jumper | Grey

The rolled neckline is such a nice touch.

8. The Slip Skirt

Woman wear cream jumper, cream skirt and black accessories

(Image credit: @lovisabarkman)

Style Notes: If minimalism is your aesthetic, then you'll know just how impactful mixing textures can be. Enter the slip skirt, be it satin or silk, to bring a contrasting luxurious sheen to your outfits. In warmer moments, style with an easy tee and sandals, or bring an elegant touch with your cashmere knit and black boots.

Shop slip skirts:

Satin Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
Satin Midi Skirt

This also comes in a soft mole, bold red and very 2025 pink.

Satin Midi Skirt
ZARA
Satin Midi Skirt

Burgundy always feels elevated, no matter the price point.

Ghost Luna Satin Midi Skirt
Ghost
Ghost Luna Satin Midi Skirt

Ghost knows all about beautiful satin pieces.

9. The Trench Coat

Woman wears trench coat, black trousers and shirt

(Image credit: @brittanybathgate)

Style Notes: The trench coat is where practicality and style meet in perfect harmony. Not only is the timeless design of a trench destined to suit all occasions, but its weather-resistant properties are a must for us Brits. Personally, I look to classic details to make an affordable piece feel supremely premium, like the buckled cuffs, a belted waist and an easy neutral shade.

Shop trench coats:

John Lewis Trench Coat
John Lewis
John Lewis Trench Coat

So classic.

Topshop Ultimate Trench Coat in Stone
Topshop
Topshop Ultimate Trench Coat in Stone

There's something about this shade that feels so eternally chic.

Double-Breasted Trenchcoat
H&M
Double-Breasted Trenchcoat

You can't go wrong with classic black.

10. The Black Dress

Woman wear black dress, black bag and black heels

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: The importance of a capsule wardrobe is emphasised again when it comes to dressing up. Often, when a party or dinner invite comes in we start looking for something new to buy, but with a great reliable dress in your closet you'll always have something to wear. If invites are coming in thick and fast, consider mixing up your accessories to make it feel fresh every time.

Shop black dresses:

Sleeveless Satin Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Sleeveless Satin Midi Dress

A simple slip can be styled for so many occasions.

Hush Trinny Twist Front Jersey Dress, Dark Charcoal
HUSH
Trinny Twist Front Jersey Dress, Dark Charcoal

This went straight in my basket.

Black Long Sleeve A-Line Penni Midi Dress
Nobodys Child
Black Long Sleeve A-Line Penni Midi Dress

Just wait until you see the back.

11. The Simple Tote

Woman wears leather jacket, blue jeans and black tote bag

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Unless you're someone who simply carries a single card and a lip balm around, chances are you'll be finishing your looks with a handbag. Whilst there's time to add in a sleek clutch bag and a useful crossbody, the tote is a great place to start with enough storage for a wander to the florist whilst still being chic enough for cocktail hour.

Shop tote bags:

Faux Leather Shoulder Tote Bag
M&S Collection
Faux Leather Shoulder Tote Bag

Simple yet effective.

Shopper Bag
ZARA
Shopper Bag

Plus you can personalise this with your initials.

Classic Leather Tote
& Other Stories
Classic Leather Tote

The smooth supple leather brings such an expensive look.

12. The Leather Jacket

Woman wears leather biker jacket, black jeans and adidas sambas

(Image credit: @kristincabat)

Style Notes: There's a clear reason why leather jackets have maintained their capsule wardrobe status over the years—because they're so versatile. The chic piece has undergone a range of reinventions, from blazer to bomber jacket. Whichever you choose, I advise looking to paired back styles void of too many design details to maintain it's longevity in your wardrobe.

Shop leather jackets:

Leather-Effect Jacket With Pockets - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Leather-Effect Jacket With Pockets

The minimalist design will keep this feeling contemporary for years to come.

Leather Effect Bomber Jacket
ZARA
Leather Effect Bomber Jacket

This will feel like a treasured vintage find.

NA-KD, Zip Detail Pu Jacket
NA-KD
Zip Detail Pu Jacket

Ground your prettier pieces with a leather-look jacket.

13. The Loafer

Woman wears brown jumper, blue jeans and black loafers

(Image credit: @theannaedit)

Style Notes: When it comes to staple flats, there are an array of strong options. Ballet flats, slingbacks, trainers—there are some great options to choose from but trust me when I say a polished loafer will make all the difference. Come rain or shine, office days or coffee outings, swapping in a pair of sleek loafers brings an elevated edge every single time.

Shop loafers:

Leather Loafers
H&M
Leather Loafers

The ruching detail is such a considered touch.

John Lewis Pennie Patent Leather Penny Loafers, Bordeaux
John Lewis
Pennie Patent Leather Penny Loafers, Bordeaux

Elegance from every angle.

Maeve Classic Loafers
Maeve
Maeve Classic Loafers

Bring a point of contrast to your looks with a suede loafer.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Affiliate Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Affiliate Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

