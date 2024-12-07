Kendall Jenner Just Made Her Leggings and Uggs Outfit Look Much Chicer Thanks to Knit I Always See on Parisians
If there's anyone out there that can make Uggs and leggings look chic, it has to be Kendall Jenner. With years spent at the epicentre of the fashion industry, the model's well-honed styling skills give her daily outfits an advantage—luckily for us, we can look to her for inspiration.
Wearing the trending sheepskin boots that top Christmas wish lists around the world, Jenner stepped out in a simple and cosy outfit composed of short Uggs and black leggings. While this style formula is nothing unique—I'm sure many of us have spent countless Sundays in the exact combination—her elegant knit entirely elevated the classic casual pairing.
While I would typically style leggings and Uggs with a roomy sweatshirt, Jenner instead chose to wear hers with a far more elegant wrap cardigan. Giving her outfit a ballet-inspired finish, Jenner's ensemble suddenly felt so much more polished.
While Uggs are beloved by fashion people for their cool and comfy design, their chunky shape doesn't always instil them with the chicest of qualities. Styling, however, can play a huge part in dictating the success of an Ugg outfit.
Wearing hers with a delicate wrap cardigan, Jenner's look made me instantly think of French women, who I regularly see wearing this type of knit. With a belt that secures around the body—rather than buttons that trace from the top to the bottom of the garment—wrap cardigans offer a seamless alternative to other knitwear options might look less considered with leggings and Uggs.
An elevated ensemble that's perfect for weekend lounging as well as running errands, I'll be taking my off-duty inspiration from Jenner (and Parisians) for now on. To shop the trending knit that Kendall Jenner's backing, read on to shop her look and to discover our edit of the best wrap cardigans below.
SHOP JENNER'S LOOK HERE:
This rich green shade styles well with both gold and silver jewellery.
Style with leggings or pair with straight leg jeans.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST WRAP CARDIGANS:
A rich charcoal grey is a chic alternative to black for the winter months.
I always come back to Rise & Fall for their buttery soft cashmere.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
