Kendall Jenner Just Made Her Leggings and Uggs Outfit Look Much Chicer Thanks to Knit I Always See on Parisians

If there's anyone out there that can make Uggs and leggings look chic, it has to be Kendall Jenner. With years spent at the epicentre of the fashion industry, the model's well-honed styling skills give her daily outfits an advantage—luckily for us, we can look to her for inspiration.

Wearing the trending sheepskin boots that top Christmas wish lists around the world, Jenner stepped out in a simple and cosy outfit composed of short Uggs and black leggings. While this style formula is nothing unique—I'm sure many of us have spent countless Sundays in the exact combination—her elegant knit entirely elevated the classic casual pairing.

While I would typically style leggings and Uggs with a roomy sweatshirt, Jenner instead chose to wear hers with a far more elegant wrap cardigan. Giving her outfit a ballet-inspired finish, Jenner's ensemble suddenly felt so much more polished.

Kendall Jenner wears leggings and Uggs.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

While Uggs are beloved by fashion people for their cool and comfy design, their chunky shape doesn't always instil them with the chicest of qualities. Styling, however, can play a huge part in dictating the success of an Ugg outfit.

Wearing hers with a delicate wrap cardigan, Jenner's look made me instantly think of French women, who I regularly see wearing this type of knit. With a belt that secures around the body—rather than buttons that trace from the top to the bottom of the garment—wrap cardigans offer a seamless alternative to other knitwear options might look less considered with leggings and Uggs.

Influencer wears a wrap cardigan.

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

An elevated ensemble that's perfect for weekend lounging as well as running errands, I'll be taking my off-duty inspiration from Jenner (and Parisians) for now on. To shop the trending knit that Kendall Jenner's backing, read on to shop her look and to discover our edit of the best wrap cardigans below.

SHOP JENNER'S LOOK HERE:

Mohair-Blend Knitted Wrap Cardigan
& Other Stories
Mohair-Blend Knitted Wrap Cardigan

This rich green shade styles well with both gold and silver jewellery.

Cotton-Blend Leggings
H&M
Cotton-Blend Leggings

Leggings are a capsule wardrobe staple I'll never grow tired of.

Ugg Chestnut Classic Ultra Mini Platform Youth Boots
UGG
Chestnut Classic Ultra Mini Platform Youth Boots

Style with leggings or pair with straight leg jeans.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST WRAP CARDIGANS:

Mohair-Blend Knitted Wrap Cardigan
& Other Stories
Mohair-Blend Knitted Wrap Cardigan

This also comes in four other shades.

Cashmere Layered Wrap Top
ME+EM
Cashmere Layered Wrap Top

Me+Em's cashmere is some of my favourite on the market.

Relaxed Cashmere Wrap
Reformation
Relaxed Cashmere Wrap

Pair with a satin mini for a ballet-inspired silhouette.

Seamless Wrap Jacket
Zara
Seamless Wrap Jacket

Style this over a light vest top or wear this one its own.

Tie-Detail Cardigan
H&M
Tie-Detail Cardigan

This light grey shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

softgoat,

Soft Goat
Brushed Cashmere Cardigan

This fluffy knit will keep you cosy all season.

V-Neck Wool Wrap Cardigan | Charcoal
TOAST
V-Neck Wool Wrap Cardigan

A rich charcoal grey is a chic alternative to black for the winter months.

Zw Collection Kimono With Ties
Zara
Cardigan With Ties

The burgundy colour trend is taking off this winter.

riseandfall,

Rise & Fall
Cashmere And Merino Belted Cardigan

I always come back to Rise & Fall for their buttery soft cashmere.

