Don't worry—you needn't stow your corset tops away. They're quite lovely, and I wouldn't call them "dated," but there's a fresher lingerie-inspired top trend that's just as romantic, and Hailey Bieber just wore one out to dinner in West Hollywood. The trend is lace-trimmed camisoles, and you may be thinking that it's not a brand-new trend, and you're correct, but their popularity continues to rise thanks to It brands such as Dôen and Reformation, who do lace-trimmed things so well.
Speaking of lace-trimmed things, camisoles are just one iteration of the pretty trend, which includes lace-trimmed shorts, skirts, dresses, and pants. Camisoles are one of the freshest and most versatile ways to wear the lace-trimmed trend, but I'm finding that It girls are choosing to keep things simple lately and just pairing them with black pants (Bieber's choice on this occasion) or jeans.
Keep scrolling to see Hailey Bieber's styling and shop my picks for the prettiest lace-trimmed camisoles on the internet.
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Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.