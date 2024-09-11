Kendall Jenner Just Wore an Elevated Version of the Flat-Shoe Outfit Trend Gen Z Loves

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

At 28 years old, Kendall Jenner is just a year above the official Gen Z age cutoff, but she certainly has the Gen Z look down pat, as proven by one of her most recent outfits while out and about in NYC. When we look back at Gen Z outfit trends that defined 2024, the one Jenner just wore will undoubtedly be at the top of the list.

The outfit trend I'm referring to is an oversize blazer (in Jenner's case, a leather one), a crop top, long shorts, and socks with loafers. These are all defining trends of Gen Z, and when worn together, the aesthetic of the generation is spot-on. And in typical Kendall Jenner fashion, she made it look cool and classic by choosing elevated pieces like a leather blazer, polished shorts, a belt, and timeless loafers.

To find out how Jenner made the Gen Z–favorite outfit trend her own, keep scrolling to see the chic looks and shop the elements for yourself.

On Kendall Jenner: The Row blazer and Enzo Loafers ($1290); Hermès bag

Shop the Look

Reformation x Veda Dalia Relaxed Leather Blazer $478 SHOP NOW

Agolde Anya Tee $108 SHOP NOW

Madewell Medium Perfect Leather Belt $48 SHOP NOW

Mango Pleated Bermuda Shorts $46 SHOP NOW

Falke Acitve Breeze Roll Top Socks $26 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Maison Ruched Loafers in Leather $198 SHOP NOW

Reformation Alessandra Bucket Bag $498 SHOP NOW