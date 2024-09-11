Kendall Jenner Just Wore an Elevated Version of the Flat-Shoe Outfit Trend Gen Z Loves
At 28 years old, Kendall Jenner is just a year above the official Gen Z age cutoff, but she certainly has the Gen Z look down pat, as proven by one of her most recent outfits while out and about in NYC. When we look back at Gen Z outfit trends that defined 2024, the one Jenner just wore will undoubtedly be at the top of the list.
The outfit trend I'm referring to is an oversize blazer (in Jenner's case, a leather one), a crop top, long shorts, and socks with loafers. These are all defining trends of Gen Z, and when worn together, the aesthetic of the generation is spot-on. And in typical Kendall Jenner fashion, she made it look cool and classic by choosing elevated pieces like a leather blazer, polished shorts, a belt, and timeless loafers.
To find out how Jenner made the Gen Z–favorite outfit trend her own, keep scrolling to see the chic looks and shop the elements for yourself.
On Kendall Jenner: The Row blazer and Enzo Loafers ($1290); Hermès bag
Shop the Look
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
