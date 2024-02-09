This Jacket Trend Might Be the Death of the Oversize Blazer

I think we can all agree that the oversize blazer has served us well, if not fantastically, since coming back into the fashion spotlight several years ago. Spanning all ages and vibes, the trend, which took on more of a staple role, has added a polished yet relaxed touch to countless looks and has been the go-to third piece for more outfits than any of us could possibly put a number on. As it always happens in the fashion world, there seems to be a change slowly brewing within the most trend-forward dressers among us, which can only mean the rest of us will soon be following suit—see what I did there?

Verbiage aside, it's true. Fitted blazers are taking over, and if the people styling them aren't enough to prove it, maybe the brands making them will convince you. With everyone from The Row and Toteme to Zara and Mango on board, it's hard not to acknowledge the uprising happening right before our eyes. To see just what I mean, simply keep scrolling.

Veda x Ref Hal Fitted Leather Blazer $478 SHOP NOW Reformation coming through with the perfect brown-leather moment.

Mango Fitted Suit Blazer $180 SHOP NOW I must say I'm inspired by this styling.

Favorite Daughter The Favorite Blazer $328 SHOP NOW Pair this with any classic black trousers for a makeshift suit you'll always look polished in.

ZW Collection Minimalist Fitted Blazer $109 SHOP NOW I'm so glad the color red is back and here to stay.

Endless Rose Peaked Lapel Tweed Blazer $140 SHOP NOW A little tweed is always a good idea.

Generation Love Eliza Tweed Blazer $395 $277 SHOP NOW This is exactly how I'd style it too.

Mango Cropped Jacket With Pockets $160 SHOP NOW I would be lying if I didn't say Mango's new arrivals inspired me to actually write this story.

J.Crew Collection Blazer-Jacket in Plaid Italian City Wool Blend $398 $240 SHOP NOW Of course, J.Crew would make a plaid blazer feel unbelievably cool.

GUCCI Horsebit-Embellished Prince of Wales Checked Wool Blazer $3500 SHOP NOW Everything about it is simply perfect.

rag & bone Razor Leather Blazer $995 $547 SHOP NOW A leather blazer is a forever piece.

Vince Camuto Nina Classic Notched Collar Blazer $129 $86 SHOP NOW It's the reviews for me.

THE ROW Dru Wool and Silk-Blend Blazer $3250 SHOP NOW Basically, if The Row makes it, I want it.

SHUSHU/TONG Black Waist Blazer $655 SHOP NOW This brand is a trove of stunning pieces.

H&M Fitted Blazer $40 SHOP NOW You can always count on H&M to give you the perfect affordable option.

LOULOU STUDIO Marnie Wool Blazer $420 SHOP NOW Of course, it comes in black, too, but this full-gray look with pops of red really drew me in.

J.Crew Going-Out Blazer in Stretch Twill $198 $160 SHOP NOW I love anything that has the words "going out" in its name.