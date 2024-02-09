This Jacket Trend Might Be the Death of the Oversize Blazer
I think we can all agree that the oversize blazer has served us well, if not fantastically, since coming back into the fashion spotlight several years ago. Spanning all ages and vibes, the trend, which took on more of a staple role, has added a polished yet relaxed touch to countless looks and has been the go-to third piece for more outfits than any of us could possibly put a number on. As it always happens in the fashion world, there seems to be a change slowly brewing within the most trend-forward dressers among us, which can only mean the rest of us will soon be following suit—see what I did there?
Verbiage aside, it's true. Fitted blazers are taking over, and if the people styling them aren't enough to prove it, maybe the brands making them will convince you. With everyone from The Row and Toteme to Zara and Mango on board, it's hard not to acknowledge the uprising happening right before our eyes. To see just what I mean, simply keep scrolling.
Reformation coming through with the perfect brown-leather moment.
Pair this with any classic black trousers for a makeshift suit you'll always look polished in.
While we're at it, I'll take the matching skirt.
I would be lying if I didn't say Mango's new arrivals inspired me to actually write this story.
Of course, J.Crew would make a plaid blazer feel unbelievably cool.
Everything about it is simply perfect.
Of course, it comes in black, too, but this full-gray look with pops of red really drew me in.
I love anything that has the words "going out" in its name.
Nicole here! Since starting as an intern back in 2013, I’ve held several roles here at Who What Wear, most recently being Editor-at-Large. It was a less expected route, seeing as I was graduating from business school at USC when this all began. I’ve since moved to NYC from my hometown of Beverly Hills and spend my work days a little differently from when I was an intern starting out. Currently, I focus on trends and shopping content. As far as my personal style goes, I’m largely drawn to classic pieces and neutral basics but will always make an exception for something colorful, printed, or bejeweled as long as it’s deemed worthy enough. After all, the only thing I love more than a good party is dressing up for one.
