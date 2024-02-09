This Jacket Trend Might Be the Death of the Oversize Blazer

Womens fitted blazer outfit
(Image credit: <a href="https://www.instagram.com/sylviemus_/?hl=en">@sylviemus_</a>; <a href="https://www.instagram.com/samanthafriedman_/">@samanthafriedman_</a>; <a href="https://www.instagram.com/stephaniebroek/">@stephaniebroek</a>)
Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour
By Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour
published

I think we can all agree that the oversize blazer has served us well, if not fantastically, since coming back into the fashion spotlight several years ago. Spanning all ages and vibes, the trend, which took on more of a staple role, has added a polished yet relaxed touch to countless looks and has been the go-to third piece for more outfits than any of us could possibly put a number on. As it always happens in the fashion world, there seems to be a change slowly brewing within the most trend-forward dressers among us, which can only mean the rest of us will soon be following suit—see what I did there?

Verbiage aside, it's true. Fitted blazers are taking over, and if the people styling them aren't enough to prove it, maybe the brands making them will convince you. With everyone from The Row and Toteme to Zara and Mango on board, it's hard not to acknowledge the uprising happening right before our eyes. To see just what I mean, simply keep scrolling.

Womens fitted blazer outfit

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

reformation Veda Hal Fitted Leather Blazer
Veda x Ref
Hal Fitted Leather Blazer

Reformation coming through with the perfect brown-leather moment.

mango fitted blazer
Mango
Fitted Suit Blazer

I must say I'm inspired by this styling.

Womens fitted blazer outfit

(Image credit: @stephaniebroek)

The Favorite Blazer
Favorite Daughter
The Favorite Blazer

Pair this with any classic black trousers for a makeshift suit you'll always look polished in.

zara MINIMALIST FITTED BLAZER ZW COLLECTION
ZW Collection
Minimalist Fitted Blazer

I'm so glad the color red is back and here to stay.

Womens fitted blazer outfit

(Image credit: @samanthafriedman_)

Peaked Lapel Tweed Blazer
Endless Rose
Peaked Lapel Tweed Blazer

A little tweed is always a good idea.

ALESSANDRA RICH Wool-crepe jacket
ALESSANDRA RICH
Wool-Crepe Jacket

While we're at it, I'll take the matching skirt.

Womens fitted blazer outfit

(Image credit: @laurenelson)

Generation Love Eliza Tweed Blazer
Generation Love
Eliza Tweed Blazer

This is exactly how I'd style it too.

Mango cropped jacket with pockets
Mango
Cropped Jacket With Pockets

I would be lying if I didn't say Mango's new arrivals inspired me to actually write this story.

Womens fitted blazer outfit

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

J.Crew Collection blazer-jacket in plaid Italian city wool blend
J.Crew Collection
Blazer-Jacket in Plaid Italian City Wool Blend

Of course, J.Crew would make a plaid blazer feel unbelievably cool.

GUCCI Horsebit-embellished Prince of Wales checked wool blazer
GUCCI
Horsebit-Embellished Prince of Wales Checked Wool Blazer

Everything about it is simply perfect.

Womens fitted blazer outfit

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Razor Leather Blazer
rag & bone
Razor Leather Blazer

A leather blazer is a forever piece.

Nina Classic Notched Collar Blazer
Vince Camuto
Nina Classic Notched Collar Blazer

It's the reviews for me.

Womens fitted blazer outfit

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

The Row Dru wool and silk-blend blazer
THE ROW
Dru Wool and Silk-Blend Blazer

Basically, if The Row makes it, I want it.

SHUSHU/TONG BLAZER
SHUSHU/TONG
Black Waist Blazer

This brand is a trove of stunning pieces.

Womens fitted blazer outfit

(Image credit: @lindatol_)

Fitted Blazer
H&M
Fitted Blazer

You can always count on H&M to give you the perfect affordable option.

LOULOU STUDIO Marnie wool blazer
LOULOU STUDIO
Marnie Wool Blazer

Of course, it comes in black, too, but this full-gray look with pops of red really drew me in.

Womens fitted blazer outfit

(Image credit: @mariejedig)

Going-out blazer in stretch twill
J.Crew
Going-Out Blazer in Stretch Twill

I love anything that has the words "going out" in its name.

TOTEME Recycled woven blazer
TOTEME
Recycled Woven Blazer

This brand can do no wrong in my book.

Explore More:
Blazer Jackets Outfit Inspiration
Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour
Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour
Editor-at-Large

Nicole here! Since starting as an intern back in 2013, I’ve held several roles here at Who What Wear, most recently being Editor-at-Large. It was a less expected route, seeing as I was graduating from business school at USC when this all began. I’ve since moved to NYC from my hometown of Beverly Hills and spend my work days a little differently from when I was an intern starting out. Currently, I focus on trends and shopping content. As far as my personal style goes, I’m largely drawn to classic pieces and neutral basics but will always make an exception for something colorful, printed, or bejeweled as long as it’s deemed worthy enough. After all, the only thing I love more than a good party is dressing up for one.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸