Fashion parties don't get much chicer than Zimmermann's dinner in New York City this week. The Australian brand put together an impressively stylish guest list to celebrate its cruise 2027 collection at the storied restaurant Indochine. Katie Holmes, Uma Thurman, Naomi Watts, Ziwe, Eve Hewson, Pauline Chalamet, Ego Nwodim, Olivia Jade, Tina Leung, and Sophie Lopez were among the many well-dressed attendees at the party hosted by creative director Nicky Zimmermann and COO Simone Zimmermann.
Holmes's outfit, in particular, caught my attention because she skipped a traditional evening dress in favor of a fantastic Zimmermann jumpsuit. I have to admit that I don't currently own a jumpsuit—shocker, right? But Holmes just convinced me that my winter wardrobe isn't complete without one. She smartly styled hers with black pointy-toe heels, a sleek wool coat, and a top-handle bag. Scroll down to shop her outfit and see what the rest of the guests wore.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.