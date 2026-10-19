Have you heard the news? Who What Wear just turned 20, and we invited a bunch of our stylish friends to celebrate. At the iconic Chateau Marmont overlooking Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, we partied with Iris Law and Whitney Peak, the cover stars of our first-ever print edition. They mingled with Emily Bader, Maddie Ziegler, Dylan Efron, Owen Thiele, Olandria, Benito Skinner, Connor Wood, Charlotte Lawrence, Ashley Tisdale, Jackie Tohn, Sami Miró, Vinnie Hacker, and many other well-dressed celebs.
Let me set the scene for you. When they weren't sipping espresso martinis supplied by Movado or taking bites of our Who What Wear–branded cake, guests gamely answered early 2000s–themed questions, made funny faces in our Movado photo booth, took Polaroids, spritzed Donna Karan Cashmere Mist in the bathroom, and danced to throwback songs curated by our DJ for the night, Este Haim.
Eagle-eyed fashion lovers might have noticed some of the evening's best dressed attendees wore Movado watches, including Kat Collings Wolf, Eliza Huber, Soukeyna Diouf, and Miró. Scroll down to see their outfits, plus everyone else's. You only turn 20 once, so we made sure to celebrate in style.
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Law made quite the entrance at the Chateau Marmont.
Styled by Karla Welch, Whitney Peak wore Lii Studio.
Who What Wear Editor in Chief Kat Collings Wolf hosted the evening wearing a Movado watch.
Her outfit deserves a close-up look.
Who What Wear associate editorial director Eliza Huber took a spin in our Movado photo booth wearing an elegant watch by the brand.
MOVADO
Museum Bangle
This Movado watch, worn by Collings Wolf and Huber, is incredibly chic.
Olandria wore Roberto Cavalli S/S 03.
Taking breaks from the dance floor, guests freshened up with deliciously scented spritzes of Donna Karan Cashmere Mist.
Donna Karan
Cashmere Mist Eau de Parfum
This perfume is an amazing mix of Moroccan jasmine, lily of the valley, and sandalwood.
Who What Wear Editorial Director Lauren Eggertsen completed her outfit with Meta sunglasses.
Every guest left with a satin goodie bag filled with Donna Karan Cashmere Mist Deodorant, a Merit beauty product, and a copy of Who What Wear's 20th anniversary magazine.
Donna Karan
Cashmere Mist Deodorant
Launched in the '90s, this delicious deodorant has been a staple in our medicine cabinets for decades. We included one in our gift bag to ensure our guests don't run out.
Merit
Flush Balm
Another gem we had to include in our gift bag was Merit's best-selling blush, which comes in 13 different shades.
Thiele went for Western vibes in Fendi.
Who What Wear fashion editor Sierra Mayhew looked impeccable in head-to-toe Longchamp.
Our friends at Movado supplied espresso martinis for the night.
Ziegler was also on hand to celebrate our 20th anniversary.
Haim, Hillary Kerr, and Collings Wolf got the party started.
Miró's Movado watch stole the show.
MOVADO
Museum Bangle
Miró's exact watch will be perfect for upcoming holiday parties.
A calligrapher engraved Merit compacts for our guests.
Bader posed with our Who What Wear–branded champagne bottles in the bathroom.
Nobody Wants This star Jackie Tohn also partied with us.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.