Iris Law, Whitney Peak, and Este Haim Partied With Who What Wear for Our 20th Anniversary—See All the Pics

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Iris Law, Whitney Peak, and Este Haim attending Who What Wear 20th anniversary party.
(Image credit: Steve Lucero/BFA.com)

Have you heard the news? Who What Wear just turned 20, and we invited a bunch of our stylish friends to celebrate. At the iconic Chateau Marmont overlooking Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, we partied with Iris Law and Whitney Peak, the cover stars of our first-ever print edition. They mingled with Emily Bader, Maddie Ziegler, Dylan Efron, Owen Thiele, Olandria, Benito Skinner, Connor Wood, Charlotte Lawrence, Ashley Tisdale, Jackie Tohn, Sami Miró, Vinnie Hacker, and many other well-dressed celebs.

Let me set the scene for you. When they weren't sipping espresso martinis supplied by Movado or taking bites of our Who What Wear–branded cake, guests gamely answered early 2000s–themed questions, made funny faces in our Movado photo booth, took Polaroids, spritzed Donna Karan Cashmere Mist in the bathroom, and danced to throwback songs curated by our DJ for the night, Este Haim.

Eagle-eyed fashion lovers might have noticed some of the evening's best dressed attendees wore Movado watches, including Kat Collings Wolf, Eliza Huber, Soukeyna Diouf, and Miró. Scroll down to see their outfits, plus everyone else's. You only turn 20 once, so we made sure to celebrate in style.

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Iris Law attending Who What Wear&#039;s 20th anniversary party.

(Image credit: Virisa Yong/BFA.com)

Law made quite the entrance at the Chateau Marmont.

Whitney Peak attending Who What Wear&#039;s 20th anniversary party.

(Image credit: Virisa Yong/BFA.com)

Styled by Karla Welch, Whitney Peak wore Lii Studio.

Kat Collings wearing a Movado watch at Who What Wear&#039;s 20th anniversary party.

(Image credit: Jacqueline Lee)

Who What Wear Editor in Chief Kat Collings Wolf hosted the evening wearing a Movado watch.

Kat Collings wearing a Movado watch at Who What Wear&#039;s 20th anniversary party.

(Image credit: Jacqueline Lee)

Her outfit deserves a close-up look.

Eliza Huber wearing a Movado watch at Who What Wear&#039;s 20th anniversary party.

(Image credit: Jacqueline Lee)

Who What Wear associate editorial director Eliza Huber took a spin in our Movado photo booth wearing an elegant watch by the brand.

Olandria attending Who What Wear&#039;s 20th anniversary party.

(Image credit: Virisa Yong/BFA.com)

Olandria wore Roberto Cavalli S/S 03.

Bottles of Donna Karan perfume.

(Image credit: Ashley Osborne)

Taking breaks from the dance floor, guests freshened up with deliciously scented spritzes of Donna Karan Cashmere Mist.

Lauren Eggertsen attending Who What Wear&#039;s 20th anniversary party.

(Image credit: Ashley Osborne)

Who What Wear Editorial Director Lauren Eggertsen completed her outfit with Meta sunglasses.

Women attending Who What Wear&#039;s 20th anniversary party.

(Image credit: Ashley Osborne)

Every guest left with a satin goodie bag filled with Donna Karan Cashmere Mist Deodorant, a Merit beauty product, and a copy of Who What Wear's 20th anniversary magazine.

Owen Thiele attending Who What Wear&#039;s 20th anniversary party.

(Image credit: Virisa Yong/BFA.com)

Thiele went for Western vibes in Fendi.

Sierra Mayhew attending Who What Wear&#039;s 20th anniversary party.

(Image credit: Sierra Mayhew)

Who What Wear fashion editor Sierra Mayhew looked impeccable in head-to-toe Longchamp.

Who What Wear party decor.

(Image credit: Ashley Osborne)

Our friends at Movado supplied espresso martinis for the night.

Maddie Ziegler attending Who What Wear&#039;s 20th anniversary party.

(Image credit: Ashley Osborne)

Ziegler was also on hand to celebrate our 20th anniversary.

Este Haim, Hillary Kerr, and Kat Collings Wolf at Who What Wear&#039;s 20th anniversary party.

(Image credit: BFA)

Haim, Hillary Kerr, and Collings Wolf got the party started.

Sami Miro wearing a Movado at Who What Wear&#039;s 20th anniversary party.

(Image credit: Jacqueline Lee)

Miró's Movado watch stole the show.

Merit product display at Who What Wear&#039;s 20th anniversary party.

(Image credit: Ashley Osborne)

A calligrapher engraved Merit compacts for our guests.

Emily Bader attending Who What Wear&#039;s 20th anniversary party.

(Image credit: Ashley Osborne)

Bader posed with our Who What Wear–branded champagne bottles in the bathroom.

Jackie Tohn attending Who What Wear&#039;s 20th anniversary party.

(Image credit: Virisa Yong/BFA.com)

Nobody Wants This star Jackie Tohn also partied with us.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.