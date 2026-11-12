I Asked One of the Most Stylish Women I Know About Her Dream Gifts—This Is Her Fashion-Forward List

With the holiday season officially underway, I asked this stylish CEO and founder to share her wish list, focusing on the luxury investment pieces she's eyeing right now for a little gifting inspiration.
Unsurprisingly, her edit is filled with the pieces that make up most of her wardrobe—elevated, modern classics. Lifestyle and décor finds are also included. Keep scrolling for beautiful shoes, directional outerwear, and her favorite items currently at The Refind.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.