I Asked One of the Most Stylish Women I Know About Her Dream Gifts—This Is Her Fashion-Forward List

The CEO and founder of The Refind shares.

Bobby Schuessler&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Woman wearing a black coat, jeans, an animal-print handbag and a brown trench coat over her shoulders.
(Image credit: @refind_jeannine)

Jeannine Christofilis certainly has that fashion eye. She turned that talent into a business by founding The Refind, the luxury resale destination known for its curated finds, Seattle boutique, online store, and, most notably, iconic daily live-shopping shows. Her personal wardrobe is also covetable. I adore her style and recently asked her to share a list of her weekly wardrobe staples.

With the holiday season officially underway, I asked this stylish CEO and founder to share her wish list, focusing on the luxury investment pieces she's eyeing right now for a little gifting inspiration.

Unsurprisingly, her edit is filled with the pieces that make up most of her wardrobe—elevated, modern classics. Lifestyle and décor finds are also included. Keep scrolling for beautiful shoes, directional outerwear, and her favorite items currently at The Refind.

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

Luxury Holiday Gift Ideas

Woman wearing a brown leather jacket, black jeans, and black heeled boots.

(Image credit: @refind_jeannine)
Explore More:
Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.