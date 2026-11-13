The Coolest New Yorker You Know Is Wearing (and Gifting) This New Madewell Collab

Just when I thought I'd nearly sorted out my holiday shopping and narrowed in on what gifts I'll be getting for everyone on my list, Madewell goes any drops a new special-edition collection that scrambles all my carefully curated shopping plans. The retailer has just teamed up with the endlessly enchanting Hudson Valley boutique hotel The Six Bells on a lineup that's filled with as much nostalgia and kitschy charm as the countryside inn itself.
Opened in 2025, The Six Bells is set in Rosendale, New York, just under a two-drive drive from NYC but an entire world away. It's the brainchild of Audrey Gelman, founder of The Wing, who's envisioned the historic 1850s building to feel like you're stepping into a whimsical dollhouse or something set in a children's storybook—in other words, oozing with charm, character, and history. Naturally, the hotel has captured the fascination of the creative set in New York, and just about everyone I know (myself included) has it earmarked as a wish-list weekend escape.
As for the collection itself, it's an edit of items that feel exactly like what I'd want to wear to feel cute while lounging at home during the holidays, including one very darling eyelet nightgown that I predict will be the first thing to sell out. But I can already tell that fans of the hotel will be eyeing the graphic tee, Fair Isle cardigan (and matching triangle scarf), and crafty home items like the kitschy candle and needlepoint pillow as the holiday gifts to give and get.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over eight years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.