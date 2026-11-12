Amelia Gray on the Perfect Winter-in-L.A. Outfit Combo and Her Favorite Under-$40 H&M Sweaters

When Amelia Gray isn't walking runways, posing on red carpets, or fronting magazines, you can reliably find her in Los Angeles with her tight-knit family. So it makes perfect sense that her latest H&M holiday campaign is a family affair, starring alongside her sister, Delilah Belle.
I caught up with the model to talk about her approach to winter dressing in Southern California, the specific H&M sweaters she's adding to her rotation (all under $40!), and the outfit combination she swears by when temperatures dip in L.A. We also got into the holiday season, chatting about Christmas traditions she looks forward to every year, her approach to gifting, and her travel plans. Oh, and I'm taking notes on the exact dessert she picks up from The Ivy, a celebrity-favorite restaurant in Beverly Hills. Scroll down to read our exclusive interview and see behind-the-scenes snaps from the campaign.
What’s your idea of the perfect winter-in-L.A. outfit?
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Jeans, a cozy sweater, and a loafer! Sometimes a leather jacket. I don’t like being cold, though, so L.A. winter is perfect for me.
Do you have any holiday travel planned? If so, where and what are a few things you’ll be packing?
I’m going to New York for Christmas. It’s our first Christmas not in L.A. I'm kind of sad about it, but it also sounds fun and cute! I’ll be packing lots of coats. And long underwear! Then I’m going to Mexico, and I’m only packing bikinis and loose dresses.
What’s your family’s Christmas morning style?
We wear matching PJ sets that my mom gives us the night before. It’s always our tradition. And Santa hats! Mine is leopard.
What’s your Christmas Eve tradition, and what do you wear?
My family's Christmas Eve tradition is my dad making Julia Child's beef bourguignon. I provide the pies—apple tarte Tatin from The Ivy—and we dress up a little and play games for hours. It’s so fun!
What are you gifting your sister and mom for the holidays? Who’s harder to shop for and why?
I can’t tell you! Hehe, no, actually, I don’t know yet. I usually get them the same thing. A few Christmases ago, it was matching Miu Miu slippers. They have similar style, so it’s pretty easy!
What is one extravagant gift and one small, practical gift you know your mom would love?
My mom doesn’t really love small, practical gifts. She loves a pill pouch or socks, but she much prefers an extravagant gift.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.