I don't know how to rob a bank, but I do know how to dress for the premiere of How to Rob a Bank—just copy exactly what Zoë Kravitz wore. She attended an NYC red carpet to promote the new movie, in which she stars alongside Nicholas Hoult, Anna Sawai, Pete Davidson, Christian Slater, and John C. Reilly. Kravitz plays a hacker who teams up with an FBI agent to solve a series of bank heists.
Wearing Saint Laurent, Kravitz is making a strong case for brocade pants, and I'm predicting we'll see a whole lot more of the pretty, textured trend between now and 2027. If you ask me, it's perfect for any festive occasion, including Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Christmas, and New Year's Eve. If you're tempted to wear your favorite jeans or office-appropriate trousers to your next party, why not choose something with a little more personality instead? The holiday season is the perfect excuse to step outside your comfort zone. Don't worry, you don't have to wear low-rise versions like Kravitz if you don't want to! Scroll down to shop some chic options.
On Zoë Kravitz: Saint Laurent top, pants, belt, and sandals
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.