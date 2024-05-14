Kate and Lila Moss Just Wore 2024’s Most Elegant Shoe Trends to Gucci’s London Show
Last night, in a universe very different to my own, Lila Moss was getting ready with mum, Kate Moss, to attend Gucci's Cruise 2025 show, which was held at London's Tate Modern on the city's Southbank. As the sun dipped under the horizon and lights began to glitter on the water of the Thames, stars descended on SE1 to take in the runway spectacle and, needless to say, they dressed the part.
Between Alexa Chung and Solange Knowles, both of whom opted for green lace ensembles, to Dua Lipa and Daisy Edgar Jones, who each chose to wear leather on the balmy evening, there were plenty of looks that caught my eye. However, for me, it was the shoes that stole the show, both on and off the runway. On it, we saw Creative Director Sabato de Sarno serve up ballet flats on mass, each adorned with Gucci's signature horsebit detailing—the sort you'll usually find on its iconic loafers. Indeed, Gucci has become just as known for its shoes as it has its legacy handbags, and last night was a testament to that, with many attendees wearing the house's most covetable pairs.
Now is the time to bring Kate and Lila Moss back into the conversation. The mother and daughter model duo chose to wear some of 2024's most elegant shoe trends: Kate in slingbacks and Lila in burgundy platforms.
One of the biggest shifts we've seen in fashion for a long while is the return to refined dressing, and these two shoe trends have been indicative of this movement. Thanks to their elevated-looking lines, slingbacks—be they kitten- or high-heeled—fit the brief, whilst burgundy is now widely considered to be one of the most expensive-looking colour trends of the year. We first saw it crop up on handbags—including the Gucci Jackie—but it didn't take long for it to become the most predominant colour on shoes this season.
After seeing Kate and Lila Moss in their elegant shoes last night, I'm inspired to add some polish to my own wares with one of (or both of!) their chic shoes. If you are, too, scroll on to see and shop the slingback and burgundy shoe trends below.
SHOP KATE MOSS'S GUCCI SLINGBACK SHOES
SHOP LILA MOSS'S BURGUNDY GUCCI SHOES
SHOP MORE OF THE SLINGBACK AND BURGUNDY SHOE TRENDS
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others. Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.
