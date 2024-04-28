Lila Moss’s Simple Spring Outfits Are the Best I’ve Seen—3 I’m Copying ASAP

Model Lila Moss is slowly but surly making a name for herself as one of the most influential figures in the fashion world. Having already been featured in countless runways shows—most recently appearing on the runway at the Stella McCartney A/W 24 show in Paris in March, and is continuing to make waves in the fashion industry. With a style icon for a parent—her mother is, of course, Kate Moss—it's no surprise that 21-year-old Moss has picked up a few styling tricks over her years.

With a wardrobe brimming with elegant designer buys, new-season trends, and under-the-radar brands that, let's face it, won't be on the down low for long, Moss has quickly become the person I turn to when I'm in need of some fresh outfit inspiration. With a relaxed approach to getting dressed, but a penchant for an elevating accessories and refined silhouettes, below I've chronicled three key looks that attest to her outfit-building prowess. Scroll on to see (and shop!) them.

3 OF LILA MOSS'S SIMPLE SPRING OUTFITS TO EMULATE

1. BLACK JUMPER + WHITE SKIRT + SUEDE BOOTS

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: A white cotton skirt is set to be the season's most important buy. Leaning towards the growing boho trend, model Moss styled a low-rise version that billowed out for a feminine and laid-back silhoutte. Whilst she chose to style hers with a simple black t-shirt, the white skirt trend pairs equally well with navy knits and graphic tees.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Mango Fine-Knit Round-Neck Sweater £26 SHOP NOW This fine knit top also comes in beige.

Massimo Dutti Voluminous Poplin Midi Skirt £70 SHOP NOW Wear with mary janes or style with a colourful trainer.

Staud Wally Suede Knee Boots £475 SHOP NOW These versatile boots style well with maxis and minis alike.

Good Squish Whimsical Super Baby White £22 SHOP NOW An oversized scrunchie offers such an easy way to freshen up your look

2. THIN KNIT + CARGO TROUSERS + METALLIC SHOES

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: The metallic shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down, and Lila Moss just demonstrated exactly how versatile the spring-ready trend is. Wearing hers with trending cargo jeans and a slouchy grey knit, Moss used the trending slipper to elevate her casual ensemble with ease.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Uniqlo Extra Fine Merino Crew Neck Jumper £30 SHOP NOW This extra fine knit also comes in nine other colours.

Reclaimed Vintage Wide Leg Cargo Trouser in Dark Grey Pinstripe £85 SHOP NOW Style with metallic ballerinas or wear retro trainers.

Mango Metallic Ballerinas £36 SHOP NOW Add a sparkle to your step.

Becksondergaard Suede Dalliea Shoulder Bag £135 SHOP NOW This also comes in a chocolate brown shade.

3. SIMPLE JACKET + BLACK JEANS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: In pursuit of the perfect light layer, Moss settled on a light grey style with an elegant edge. In a neat, boxy cut, Moss' elegant jacket choice provided the right amount of coverage for a crisp spring day without having to introduce excess layers. Keeping her silhouette streamlined and smart, the model paired her look with black bootleg jeans and a tall heeled boot for an event in Paris.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Arket Double-Face Wool Overshirt £169 SHOP NOW This light layer is perfect for in-between weather styling.

Paige Manhattan High-Rise Bootcut Jeans £240 SHOP NOW Style with heeled boots or your favourite kitten heels..

Aeyde Linn Leather Ankle Boots £325 SHOP NOW These heeled boots add a little bight of height without sacrificing comfort.