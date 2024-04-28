Lila Moss’s Simple Spring Outfits Are the Best I’ve Seen—3 I’m Copying ASAP
Model Lila Moss is slowly but surly making a name for herself as one of the most influential figures in the fashion world. Having already been featured in countless runways shows—most recently appearing on the runway at the Stella McCartney A/W 24 show in Paris in March, and is continuing to make waves in the fashion industry. With a style icon for a parent—her mother is, of course, Kate Moss—it's no surprise that 21-year-old Moss has picked up a few styling tricks over her years.
With a wardrobe brimming with elegant designer buys, new-season trends, and under-the-radar brands that, let's face it, won't be on the down low for long, Moss has quickly become the person I turn to when I'm in need of some fresh outfit inspiration. With a relaxed approach to getting dressed, but a penchant for an elevating accessories and refined silhouettes, below I've chronicled three key looks that attest to her outfit-building prowess. Scroll on to see (and shop!) them.
3 OF LILA MOSS'S SIMPLE SPRING OUTFITS TO EMULATE
1. BLACK JUMPER + WHITE SKIRT + SUEDE BOOTS
Style Notes: A white cotton skirt is set to be the season's most important buy. Leaning towards the growing boho trend, model Moss styled a low-rise version that billowed out for a feminine and laid-back silhoutte. Whilst she chose to style hers with a simple black t-shirt, the white skirt trend pairs equally well with navy knits and graphic tees.
SHOP THE LOOK:
An oversized scrunchie offers such an easy way to freshen up your look
2. THIN KNIT + CARGO TROUSERS + METALLIC SHOES
Style Notes: The metallic shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down, and Lila Moss just demonstrated exactly how versatile the spring-ready trend is. Wearing hers with trending cargo jeans and a slouchy grey knit, Moss used the trending slipper to elevate her casual ensemble with ease.
SHOP THE LOOK:
Style with metallic ballerinas or wear retro trainers.
3. SIMPLE JACKET + BLACK JEANS
Style Notes: In pursuit of the perfect light layer, Moss settled on a light grey style with an elegant edge. In a neat, boxy cut, Moss' elegant jacket choice provided the right amount of coverage for a crisp spring day without having to introduce excess layers. Keeping her silhouette streamlined and smart, the model paired her look with black bootleg jeans and a tall heeled boot for an event in Paris.
SHOP THE LOOK:
These heeled boots add a little bight of height without sacrificing comfort.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
