Lila Moss’s Simple Spring Outfits Are the Best I’ve Seen—3 I’m Copying ASAP

By Natalie Munro
Model Lila Moss is slowly but surly making a name for herself as one of the most influential figures in the fashion world. Having already been featured in countless runways shows—most recently appearing on the runway at the Stella McCartney A/W 24 show in Paris in March, and is continuing to make waves in the fashion industry. With a style icon for a parent—her mother is, of course, Kate Moss—it's no surprise that 21-year-old Moss has picked up a few styling tricks over her years.

With a wardrobe brimming with elegant designer buys, new-season trends, and under-the-radar brands that, let's face it, won't be on the down low for long, Moss has quickly become the person I turn to when I'm in need of some fresh outfit inspiration. With a relaxed approach to getting dressed, but a penchant for an elevating accessories and refined silhouettes, below I've chronicled three key looks that attest to her outfit-building prowess. Scroll on to see (and shop!) them.

3 OF LILA MOSS'S SIMPLE SPRING OUTFITS TO EMULATE

1. BLACK JUMPER + WHITE SKIRT + SUEDE BOOTS

Lila Moss styles a voluminious white skirt.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: A white cotton skirt is set to be the season's most important buy. Leaning towards the growing boho trend, model Moss styled a low-rise version that billowed out for a feminine and laid-back silhoutte. Whilst she chose to style hers with a simple black t-shirt, the white skirt trend pairs equally well with navy knits and graphic tees.

SHOP THE LOOK:

black knit
Mango
Fine-Knit Round-Neck Sweater

This fine knit top also comes in beige.

Voluminous Poplin Midi Skirt
Massimo Dutti
Voluminous Poplin Midi Skirt

Wear with mary janes or style with a colourful trainer.

black boots
Staud
Wally Suede Knee Boots

These versatile boots style well with maxis and minis alike.

scrunchie
Good Squish
Whimsical Super Baby White

An oversized scrunchie offers such an easy way to freshen up your look

2. THIN KNIT + CARGO TROUSERS + METALLIC SHOES

Lila Moss styles a cargo jeans.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: The metallic shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down, and Lila Moss just demonstrated exactly how versatile the spring-ready trend is. Wearing hers with trending cargo jeans and a slouchy grey knit, Moss used the trending slipper to elevate her casual ensemble with ease.

SHOP THE LOOK:

100% Extra Fine Merino Crew Neck Jumper
Uniqlo
Extra Fine Merino Crew Neck Jumper

This extra fine knit also comes in nine other colours.

Reclaimed Vintage Wide Leg Cargo Trouser in Dark Grey Pinstripe
Reclaimed Vintage
Wide Leg Cargo Trouser in Dark Grey Pinstripe

Style with metallic ballerinas or wear retro trainers.

mango, Metallic Ballerinas - Women
Mango
Metallic Ballerinas

Add a sparkle to your step.

tote bag
Becksondergaard
Suede Dalliea Shoulder Bag

This also comes in a chocolate brown shade.

3. SIMPLE JACKET + BLACK JEANS

Lila Moss styles a a grey jacket and black trousers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: In pursuit of the perfect light layer, Moss settled on a light grey style with an elegant edge. In a neat, boxy cut, Moss' elegant jacket choice provided the right amount of coverage for a crisp spring day without having to introduce excess layers. Keeping her silhouette streamlined and smart, the model paired her look with black bootleg jeans and a tall heeled boot for an event in Paris.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Double-Face Wool Overshirt - Grey - Arket Gb
Arket
Double-Face Wool Overshirt

This light layer is perfect for in-between weather styling.

Manhattan High-Rise Bootcut Jeans
Paige
Manhattan High-Rise Bootcut Jeans

Style with heeled boots or your favourite kitten heels..

Linn Leather Ankle Boots
Aeyde
Linn Leather Ankle Boots

These heeled boots add a little bight of height without sacrificing comfort.

Venus La Grande Crystal-Embellished Silk-Satin Clutch
Benedetta Bruzziches
Venus La Grande Crystal-Embellished Silk-Satin Clutch

The perfect party bag.

