Kate Middleton Just Wore the Smart Trouser Trend European Women Know Will Be Huge This Spring

If the spring/summer 2025 collections taught us anything at all, it's that suiting is going to be key next season. Smart, neatly tailored silhouettes were a resounding runway success, heralding the return of one of fashion's most timeless trends.

Clearly, in tune with the move towards suiting, Kate Middleton stepped out this week wearing the specific trouser style that's set to take off soon. Styling a chic take on suiting for an engagement at The National Portrait Gallery, Catherine, Princess of Wales, picked up a deep chocolate brown blazer, but instead of selecting an equally earthy shade of trousers, Middleton reached for the classic pinstripe trouser trend to complete her look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keeping her styling clean and polished, Middleton paired her trousers with a slim-fitting turtleneck and pointed-toe heels. Adding dimension to her transeasonal look, without incorporating excess colour or texture, her chocolate brown blazer and charcoal pinstripe trousers instilled an easy elegance and subtle wash of colour.

While pinstripe trousers are set to be a core trend for spring, they have an enduring appeal that sees them style well throughout the year, meaning they're already cropping up in chic outfits now. Pairing chicly with a neat button down for an office-ready look, this trouser also works well with slouchy knits for a more low-key take.

Elongating the legs by means of the subtle vertical stripes that trace from the hips to the ankles, pinstripe trousers are a wearable investment you'll find you keep coming back to.

By no means a new trend, fashion people throughout Europe have been weaving these trousers into their wardrobe rotations for seasons. Translating the easy elegance that the European style set is known for, these trousers feel fuss-free and polished and can easily stand in for jeans if you want to elevate your style in an instant. And right now, I'm seeing them crop up more than ever.

The Princess of Wales's endorsement is a clear tell that a trend is set to take off, and I'm getting ahead of the curve and shopping it now. If you are, too, then read on to discover our edit of the best pinstripe trousers below.

SHOP PINSTRIPE TROUSERS:

H&M Wide Tailored Trousers £16 SHOP NOW These classic trousers also come in six other shades.

Abercrombie Sloane Low Rise Tailored Wide Leg Pant £65 SHOP NOW Abercrombie's chic and comfortable trousers are a fashion person's favourites.

Reformation Alex Mid Rise Pant £198 SHOP NOW Style these with smart loafers or wear with casual white trainers.

COS Straight-Leg Pinstriped Trousers £85 SHOP NOW These classic trousers are so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Wardrobe.NYC Pinstriped Wool-Twill Straight-Leg Pants £900 SHOP NOW Wardrobe.NYC's capsule staples are some of my favourites.

Zara Striped Drawstring Trousers £30 SHOP NOW The drawstring detailing adds a casual edge to these inherently smart trousers.

Marks & Spencer Wool Blend Pinstripe Tapered Trousers £79 SHOP NOW These come in UK sizes 6—24.

Mango Straight Striped Trousers £50 SHOP NOW Style with the matching blouse or pair with a simple white tee.

Acne Studios Pinstriped Crepe Straight-Leg Pants £510 SHOP NOW Wear these with the matching blazer or dress it down with a logo vest.