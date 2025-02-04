Kate Middleton Just Wore the Smart Trouser Trend European Women Know Will Be Huge This Spring

If the spring/summer 2025 collections taught us anything at all, it's that suiting is going to be key next season. Smart, neatly tailored silhouettes were a resounding runway success, heralding the return of one of fashion's most timeless trends.

Clearly, in tune with the move towards suiting, Kate Middleton stepped out this week wearing the specific trouser style that's set to take off soon. Styling a chic take on suiting for an engagement at The National Portrait Gallery, Catherine, Princess of Wales, picked up a deep chocolate brown blazer, but instead of selecting an equally earthy shade of trousers, Middleton reached for the classic pinstripe trouser trend to complete her look.

Kate Middleton wears pinstripe trousers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keeping her styling clean and polished, Middleton paired her trousers with a slim-fitting turtleneck and pointed-toe heels. Adding dimension to her transeasonal look, without incorporating excess colour or texture, her chocolate brown blazer and charcoal pinstripe trousers instilled an easy elegance and subtle wash of colour.

Influencer wears pinstripe trousers.

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

While pinstripe trousers are set to be a core trend for spring, they have an enduring appeal that sees them style well throughout the year, meaning they're already cropping up in chic outfits now. Pairing chicly with a neat button down for an office-ready look, this trouser also works well with slouchy knits for a more low-key take.

Influencer wears pinstripe trousers.

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

Elongating the legs by means of the subtle vertical stripes that trace from the hips to the ankles, pinstripe trousers are a wearable investment you'll find you keep coming back to.

By no means a new trend, fashion people throughout Europe have been weaving these trousers into their wardrobe rotations for seasons. Translating the easy elegance that the European style set is known for, these trousers feel fuss-free and polished and can easily stand in for jeans if you want to elevate your style in an instant. And right now, I'm seeing them crop up more than ever.

Influencer wears pinstripe trousers.

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

The Princess of Wales's endorsement is a clear tell that a trend is set to take off, and I'm getting ahead of the curve and shopping it now. If you are, too, then read on to discover our edit of the best pinstripe trousers below.

SHOP PINSTRIPE TROUSERS:

Wide Tailored Trousers
H&M
Wide Tailored Trousers

These classic trousers also come in six other shades.

A&f Sloane Low Rise Tailored Wide Leg Pant
Abercrombie
Sloane Low Rise Tailored Wide Leg Pant

Abercrombie's chic and comfortable trousers are a fashion person's favourites.

Alex Mid Rise Pant
Reformation
Alex Mid Rise Pant

Style these with smart loafers or wear with casual white trainers.

Straight-Leg Pinstriped Trousers
COS
Straight-Leg Pinstriped Trousers

These classic trousers are so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Pinstriped Wool-Twill Straight-Leg Pants
Wardrobe.NYC
Pinstriped Wool-Twill Straight-Leg Pants

Wardrobe.NYC's capsule staples are some of my favourites.

Striped Drawstring Trousers
Zara
Striped Drawstring Trousers

The drawstring detailing adds a casual edge to these inherently smart trousers.

Wool Blend Pinstripe Tapered Trousers
Marks & Spencer
Wool Blend Pinstripe Tapered Trousers

These come in UK sizes 6—24.

Straight Striped Trousers - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Straight Striped Trousers

Style with the matching blouse or pair with a simple white tee.

Pinstriped Crepe Straight-Leg Pants
Acne Studios
Pinstriped Crepe Straight-Leg Pants

Wear these with the matching blazer or dress it down with a logo vest.

