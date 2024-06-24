Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Ultimate Quiet-Luxury Dress Trend While Shopping in Paris

I often find myself drawn to Jennifer Lopez's style. Whether dressing down in ultra-baggy jeans or going all-out in an elegant dress and tall heels, the singer's outfits always contain a polished edge that keeps her looking classy no matter the occasion.

Whilst out shopping in Paris this week, Lopez's look struck the perfect balance between her ultra-relaxed and hyper-glamorous outfits. For her time in what many would call the most stylish city in the world, Lopez selected a shirt dress in a light ivory shade which featured mid-length sleeves, a jaunty collar and a nipped in waist from which a voluminous skirt flared out. Wearing the dress partially unbuttoned and styled with subtle jewels, a skinny belt and black cat-eye sunglasses, Lopez's looked more like a classic film star than a modern-day pop star.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Genuinely easy to wear, a shirt dress doesn't require layers of accessories to achieve a high-end finish. In fact, I'd argue less is more in this situation. Lopez has become a firm fan of this silhouette in recent weeks, having already worn a chic grey iteration a couple of weeks ago. Inspired by her recent looks, I think it's high time I added a fit-and-flare shirt dress to my own wardrobe. Handily, I've already spotted plenty of chic contenders.

From H&M to ME+EM, read on to discover our edit of elegant shirt dresses below.

SHOP CHIC SHIRT DRESSES:

Reformation Prim Linen Dress £248 SHOP NOW This is so easy to throw on on a hot summer day.

H&M Belted Shirt Dress £38 SHOP NOW The puff-sleeve detailing adds a romantic edge.

MANGO Linen Shirt Dress £80 SHOP NOW Linen is a summer staple.

The White Company Linen Maxi Shirt Dress £169 SHOP NOW Style with sandals and a woven tote for a pretty, beachside look.

The Somerset Collection by Anthropologie Maxi Dress £148 SHOP NOW This voluminous dress styled well with both sandals and heels.

Reiss Yasmin Lyocell Linen Wrap Front Midi Dress £168 SHOP NOW This light beige shade is so easy to mix into a capsule wardrobe.

COS Oversized Short-Sleeved Linen Midi Dress £95 SHOP NOW Style with a gold chain belt or go without for a comfortable, breezy fit.

Hush Freddie Maxi Shirt Dress £99 SHOP NOW This breezy dress is perfect for weekend styling.

ME+EM Shirt Maxi Dress £295 SHOP NOW This vivid green shade styles well with creams and whites.