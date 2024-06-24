Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Ultimate Quiet-Luxury Dress Trend While Shopping in Paris

I often find myself drawn to Jennifer Lopez's style. Whether dressing down in ultra-baggy jeans or going all-out in an elegant dress and tall heels, the singer's outfits always contain a polished edge that keeps her looking classy no matter the occasion.

Whilst out shopping in Paris this week, Lopez's look struck the perfect balance between her ultra-relaxed and hyper-glamorous outfits. For her time in what many would call the most stylish city in the world, Lopez selected a shirt dress in a light ivory shade which featured mid-length sleeves, a jaunty collar and a nipped in waist from which a voluminous skirt flared out. Wearing the dress partially unbuttoned and styled with subtle jewels, a skinny belt and black cat-eye sunglasses, Lopez's looked more like a classic film star than a modern-day pop star.

Jennifer Lopez wears a shirt dress.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Genuinely easy to wear, a shirt dress doesn't require layers of accessories to achieve a high-end finish. In fact, I'd argue less is more in this situation. Lopez has become a firm fan of this silhouette in recent weeks, having already worn a chic grey iteration a couple of weeks ago. Inspired by her recent looks, I think it's high time I added a fit-and-flare shirt dress to my own wardrobe. Handily, I've already spotted plenty of chic contenders.

From H&M to ME+EM, read on to discover our edit of elegant shirt dresses below.

SHOP CHIC SHIRT DRESSES:

Prim Linen Dress
Reformation
Prim Linen Dress

This is so easy to throw on on a hot summer day.

H&M, Belted Shirt Dress
H&M
Belted Shirt Dress

The puff-sleeve detailing adds a romantic edge.

100% Linen Shirty Dress
MANGO
Linen Shirt Dress

Linen is a summer staple.

The White Company, Linen Maxi Shirt Dress
The White Company
Linen Maxi Shirt Dress

Style with sandals and a woven tote for a pretty, beachside look.

The Somerset Maxi Dress: Shirt Dress Edition
The Somerset Collection by Anthropologie
Maxi Dress

This voluminous dress styled well with both sandals and heels.

Yasmin Lyocell Linen Wrap Front Midi Dress
Reiss
Yasmin Lyocell Linen Wrap Front Midi Dress

This light beige shade is so easy to mix into a capsule wardrobe.

Oversized Short-Sleeved Linen Midi Dress
COS
Oversized Short-Sleeved Linen Midi Dress

Style with a gold chain belt or go without for a comfortable, breezy fit.

Freddie Maxi Shirt Dress
Hush
Freddie Maxi Shirt Dress

This breezy dress is perfect for weekend styling.

Shirt Maxi Dress
ME+EM
Shirt Maxi Dress

This vivid green shade styles well with creams and whites.

H&M, Linen-Blend Shirt Dress
H&M
Linen-Blend Shirt Dress

The linen composition makes this naturally breathable and perfect for summer styling.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

