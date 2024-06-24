Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Ultimate Quiet-Luxury Dress Trend While Shopping in Paris
I often find myself drawn to Jennifer Lopez's style. Whether dressing down in ultra-baggy jeans or going all-out in an elegant dress and tall heels, the singer's outfits always contain a polished edge that keeps her looking classy no matter the occasion.
Whilst out shopping in Paris this week, Lopez's look struck the perfect balance between her ultra-relaxed and hyper-glamorous outfits. For her time in what many would call the most stylish city in the world, Lopez selected a shirt dress in a light ivory shade which featured mid-length sleeves, a jaunty collar and a nipped in waist from which a voluminous skirt flared out. Wearing the dress partially unbuttoned and styled with subtle jewels, a skinny belt and black cat-eye sunglasses, Lopez's looked more like a classic film star than a modern-day pop star.
Genuinely easy to wear, a shirt dress doesn't require layers of accessories to achieve a high-end finish. In fact, I'd argue less is more in this situation. Lopez has become a firm fan of this silhouette in recent weeks, having already worn a chic grey iteration a couple of weeks ago. Inspired by her recent looks, I think it's high time I added a fit-and-flare shirt dress to my own wardrobe. Handily, I've already spotted plenty of chic contenders.
From H&M to ME+EM, read on to discover our edit of elegant shirt dresses below.
SHOP CHIC SHIRT DRESSES:
Style with sandals and a woven tote for a pretty, beachside look.
This voluminous dress styled well with both sandals and heels.
This light beige shade is so easy to mix into a capsule wardrobe.
Style with a gold chain belt or go without for a comfortable, breezy fit.
The linen composition makes this naturally breathable and perfect for summer styling.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Specific Sheer Dress Trend That'll Define Summer 2024
It's a beach-day favorite.
By Allyson Payer
-
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Most Elegant Dress Trend of 2024
And you can too.
By Allyson Payer
-
Whoa, J.Lo Chose a *Completely* Sheer, Crystal-Covered Gown for the Met Gala
Here are all 360 degrees of it.
By Eliza Huber
-
Jennifer Lopez Stepped Out in Controversial "Dirty" Jeans and Unexpected Boots
A denim trend that's sure to divide.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
J.Lo Wore the Chic Heel Color Everyone Will Wear Instead of Black This Summer
It makes every outfit look pricey.
By Allyson Payer
-
J.Lo Wore the Classic Two-Item Outfit That Looks Elegant Every Single Time
The Birkin helps.
By Eliza Huber
-
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore Her Anti–Skinny Jeans With a Surprising Spring Shoe Trend
A Gen Z favorite.
By Natalie Munro
-
Jennifer Lopez's $75 Sunglasses Are Wildly On-Trend Right Now
Let's go back to the '70s.
By Allyson Payer