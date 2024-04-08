J.Lo Just Wore the Jeans Trend No One Asked for Yet Is Somehow Everywhere

By Natalie Munro
published

Of all the jeans trends we predicted for this year, this isn't one I included on my 2024 bingo card. Stepping out in New York over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez brought new meaning to the notion of high/low dressing. Kitted out in a smart turtleneck and tailored coat, the singer veered away from her typically polished style, reaching for a pair of faux-muddy jeans to complete her look.

Whilst Lopez is a known fan of wide, baggy jeans her preference normally ranges between light wash and dark wash denim styles, occasional choosing pairs embellished with large rips. This time, however, Lopez dabbled with a growing trend that's proving divisive across the board.

Jennifer Lopez styles faux-muddy jeans.

(Image credit: Getty)

Whilst workwear-inspired designs have been trending for the past few years, this on-the-nose take has been slower to catch on. Although they're a far cry from the raw denim and chore jackets that, to my surprise have been rising in popularity, perhaps J.Lo's adoption will push the muddied jeans trend into the mainstream.

Championed by designer brands including Acne Studios and Diesel, the newest take on the distressed denim trend has already been spotted in high street retailers including Mango and Arket. While I appreciate that this look might appeal to some—Jennifer Lopez was into them, after all!—for me, this isn't a denim trend I'll personally be trying soon. Playing devil's advocate, below, I've assembled an edit of the chicest muddied jeans I can find, balanced out with a selection of more classic wide-leg jeans, of which Jennifer Lopez is also a fan.

SHOP THE MUDDIED JEANS TREND HERE:

Super-Loose Wideleg Jeans - Women
Mango
Super-Loose Wideleg Jeans

Style with a kitten heel or wear with a sporty trainer.

jeans
Arket
Lark Loose Jeans

This fall to a mid-rise height and feature a loose leg cut.

Straight Jeans 1999 D-Reggy 0pfaq
Diesel
Straight Jeans 1999

Diesel hosts a large selection of distressed denim styles.

We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
Free People
Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans

Shop a subtler take on the sand wash jeans trend.

Bershka Baggy Wide Leg Jeans in Dirty Wash Brown
Bershka
Baggy Wide Leg Jeans

Do it like J.Lo and wear with a turtleneck and longline coat.

Distressed Cotton-Canvas Pants
Acne Studios
Distressed Cotton-Canvas Pants

The patched panels and large pockets give these jeans a utilitarian edge.

Sandwash Release Jean
The Ragged Priest
Sandwash Release Jean

These jeans are naturally rigid and will take some time to break in.

Blue Gem Jeans
Entire Studios
Blue Gem Jeans

These tap into the growing horseshoe jeans trend.

SHOP OUR FAVOURITE WIDE-LEG JEANS HERE:

Volume Jeans - Wide
COS
Volume Jeans

Wear with black ballet flats or style with a retro trainer.

Wide High Jeans
H&M
Wide High Jeans

These come in six different colours.

Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

In my opinion, dark wash jeans are easier to style with smarter items such as heels.

High-Waist Wideleg Jeans - Women
Mango
High-Waist Wideleg Jeans

Whoever thought that jeans weren't comfortable obviously hadn't settled into a relaxed, wide leg pair.

Ren High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Agolde
Ren High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

These feature a cropped hem and wear well well ballet flats and mary janes.

Annina Wide-Leg Mid-Rise Recycled-Denim Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Annina Wide-Leg Mid-Rise Recycled-Denim Jeans

Every great wardrobe starts with a classic pair of wide-leg jeans.

+ Net Sustain the Roller Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Mother Denim
The Roller Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

I always come back to Mother Denim for their wide range of styles.

Harper High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Paige
Harper High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

This light denim shade styles well with whites and creams.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

