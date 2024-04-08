J.Lo Just Wore the Jeans Trend No One Asked for Yet Is Somehow Everywhere

Of all the jeans trends we predicted for this year, this isn't one I included on my 2024 bingo card. Stepping out in New York over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez brought new meaning to the notion of high/low dressing. Kitted out in a smart turtleneck and tailored coat, the singer veered away from her typically polished style, reaching for a pair of faux-muddy jeans to complete her look.

Whilst Lopez is a known fan of wide, baggy jeans her preference normally ranges between light wash and dark wash denim styles, occasional choosing pairs embellished with large rips. This time, however, Lopez dabbled with a growing trend that's proving divisive across the board.

(Image credit: Getty)

Whilst workwear-inspired designs have been trending for the past few years, this on-the-nose take has been slower to catch on. Although they're a far cry from the raw denim and chore jackets that, to my surprise have been rising in popularity, perhaps J.Lo's adoption will push the muddied jeans trend into the mainstream.

Championed by designer brands including Acne Studios and Diesel, the newest take on the distressed denim trend has already been spotted in high street retailers including Mango and Arket. While I appreciate that this look might appeal to some—Jennifer Lopez was into them, after all!—for me, this isn't a denim trend I'll personally be trying soon. Playing devil's advocate, below, I've assembled an edit of the chicest muddied jeans I can find, balanced out with a selection of more classic wide-leg jeans, of which Jennifer Lopez is also a fan.

SHOP THE MUDDIED JEANS TREND HERE:

Mango Super-Loose Wideleg Jeans £50 SHOP NOW Style with a kitten heel or wear with a sporty trainer.

Arket Lark Loose Jeans £87 SHOP NOW This fall to a mid-rise height and feature a loose leg cut.

Diesel Straight Jeans 1999 £180 SHOP NOW Diesel hosts a large selection of distressed denim styles.

Free People Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans £98 SHOP NOW Shop a subtler take on the sand wash jeans trend.

Bershka Baggy Wide Leg Jeans £36 SHOP NOW Do it like J.Lo and wear with a turtleneck and longline coat.

Acne Studios Distressed Cotton-Canvas Pants £330 SHOP NOW The patched panels and large pockets give these jeans a utilitarian edge.

The Ragged Priest Sandwash Release Jean £65 SHOP NOW These jeans are naturally rigid and will take some time to break in.

Entire Studios Blue Gem Jeans £420 SHOP NOW These tap into the growing horseshoe jeans trend.

SHOP OUR FAVOURITE WIDE-LEG JEANS HERE:

COS Volume Jeans £95 SHOP NOW Wear with black ballet flats or style with a retro trainer.

H&M Wide High Jeans £25 SHOP NOW These come in six different colours.

Reformation Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans £168 SHOP NOW In my opinion, dark wash jeans are easier to style with smarter items such as heels.

Mango High-Waist Wideleg Jeans £36 SHOP NOW Whoever thought that jeans weren't comfortable obviously hadn't settled into a relaxed, wide leg pair.

Agolde Ren High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £310 SHOP NOW These feature a cropped hem and wear well well ballet flats and mary janes.

Citizens of Humanity Annina Wide-Leg Mid-Rise Recycled-Denim Jeans £300 SHOP NOW Every great wardrobe starts with a classic pair of wide-leg jeans.

Mother Denim The Roller Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans £305 SHOP NOW I always come back to Mother Denim for their wide range of styles.