J.Lo Just Wore the Jeans Trend No One Asked for Yet Is Somehow Everywhere
Of all the jeans trends we predicted for this year, this isn't one I included on my 2024 bingo card. Stepping out in New York over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez brought new meaning to the notion of high/low dressing. Kitted out in a smart turtleneck and tailored coat, the singer veered away from her typically polished style, reaching for a pair of faux-muddy jeans to complete her look.
Whilst Lopez is a known fan of wide, baggy jeans her preference normally ranges between light wash and dark wash denim styles, occasional choosing pairs embellished with large rips. This time, however, Lopez dabbled with a growing trend that's proving divisive across the board.
Whilst workwear-inspired designs have been trending for the past few years, this on-the-nose take has been slower to catch on. Although they're a far cry from the raw denim and chore jackets that, to my surprise have been rising in popularity, perhaps J.Lo's adoption will push the muddied jeans trend into the mainstream.
Championed by designer brands including Acne Studios and Diesel, the newest take on the distressed denim trend has already been spotted in high street retailers including Mango and Arket. While I appreciate that this look might appeal to some—Jennifer Lopez was into them, after all!—for me, this isn't a denim trend I'll personally be trying soon. Playing devil's advocate, below, I've assembled an edit of the chicest muddied jeans I can find, balanced out with a selection of more classic wide-leg jeans, of which Jennifer Lopez is also a fan.
SHOP THE MUDDIED JEANS TREND HERE:
The patched panels and large pockets give these jeans a utilitarian edge.
These jeans are naturally rigid and will take some time to break in.
SHOP OUR FAVOURITE WIDE-LEG JEANS HERE:
In my opinion, dark wash jeans are easier to style with smarter items such as heels.
Whoever thought that jeans weren't comfortable obviously hadn't settled into a relaxed, wide leg pair.
These feature a cropped hem and wear well well ballet flats and mary janes.
Every great wardrobe starts with a classic pair of wide-leg jeans.
I always come back to Mother Denim for their wide range of styles.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
