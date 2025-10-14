This Is the Low-Key Color Trend People Are Suddenly Wearing More Than Camel

I preface this by saying that, as someone with a closet full of camel coats and sweaters, I consider it one of the most timeless, expensive-looking colors there is. That said, it's been the reigning neutral color during fall and winter for as long as most of us can remember, so it makes perfect sense that people are ready for something different. I don't think camel is going anywhere, but I've been seeing another color on celebrities, influencers, and editors a lot more than camel as of late, and even Jennifer Lopez just wore it from head to toe while attending the theatre in NYC. The difference is a bit subtle, but still significant, given how popular camel has been during the fall and winter months for so long.
The color I'm referring to is oatmeal, which you could argue isn't that different from camel, but it does feel fresher, and I've noticed that more and more brands are offering it among their color selections for new clothing items instead of camel this season, for what it's worth. Oatmeal is lighter and a bit cooler in tone; some might find it even easier to wear than camel. Lopez, for one, appears to be a fan, as she wore an oversized oatmeal cardigan with baggy pleated trousers for the night. I think you'll agree that she looked exceptionally elegant and cool.
