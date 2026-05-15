From Light Layers to Breezy Dresses—These 27 Pretty Free People Items Are So Summery

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor's avatar
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Models wear free people clothing.
(Image credit: Free People)

Summer has arrived at Free People, and WWW editors like myself are ready to shepherd you through the virtual aisles of its online website. If you're looking for a meaningful summer clothing refresh, then you've landed in the perfect place. I've done what I do best and dug through hundreds of clothing items to highlight a handful of standout pieces worth adding to your rotation for the warmer months ahead. Recently, I've seen some solid items amongst Free People's last arrivals that will surely satisfy any fashion lover this summer.

Are you looking for easy, breathable items to combat the heat? Perhaps you're all about dressing cute for a Sunday fun day? No matter the occasion, there's something summery and chic that's perfect for everyone. I'm particularly into the Sandshell Linen Skirt Set, We the Free In My Element tee, and Lunch Date Midi Slip Dress.