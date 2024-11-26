Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the Elegant Boot Trend French Women Actually Wear All the Time

While running errands in New York City with her husband, Cooke Maroney, Jennifer Lawrence showcased a chic ensemble that turned heads—mine at least. The pregnant actress wrapped herself in a long white coat over a green check-print midi dress, a suede shoulder bag, and retro-inspired sunglasses. What truly caught my attention was her unexpected choice of footwear. Eschewing her usual Puma Speedcats and Charvet Slippers, Lawrence opted for croc-embossed knee-high boots—a style loved by French people.

Jennifer lawrence wears a long white coat, black shoulder bag, green checkered maxi dress, and black croc heeled boots.

On Jennifer Lawrence: Phoebe Philo Gig Bag ($2000); The Row coat

A mainstay in the winter wardrobes of French women, croc-embossed knee-high boots are the easiest way to inject affordable luxury into your look. The best part is that they're on par with suede boots for versatility but a bit more wearable since the material is slightly more water-resistant, meaning they're okay to wear on a cold rainy day—under an umbrella, of course. Often styled with maxi dresses or skirts, this elegant boot trend also looks chic when worn with baggy or straight-leg jeans tucked into them.

As animal prints make a vibrant comeback on runways and city sidewalks alike, the trend of croc boots is set to make a significant impact this winter. If you’re eager to embrace this fashionable trend like Lawrence, read on to shop the best knee-high styles.

Shop the best croc knee-high boots:

Lander Black Crocodile
STEVE MADDEN
Lander Black Crocodile

My favorite pair.

Nylah Nappa Knee Boot
Reformation
Nylah Nappa Knee Boots

The block heel makes these comfortable for all-day wear.

Lynn Croc-Effect Leather Knee Boots
LOEFFLER RANDALL
Lynn Croc-Effect Leather Knee Boots

If your size is left, I highly suggest you make these yours.

Maryana Lo Crocodile-Embossed Leather Boot - 5 / Black / Crocodile-Embossed Leather
Schutz
Maryana Lo Crocodile-Embossed Leather Boots

These also come in an elegant cream color.

Quinnie Dress Boot
Marc Fisher LTD
Quinnie Dress Boots

Style with an LBD and sheer tights.

Knee High Crocodile Boot | Black001
good american
Knee High Crocodile Boots

Khloé Kardashian knows a thing or two about sexy heeled boots.

Paloma: Mocha Croco
INEZ
Paloma Boots

This croc effect is so beautiful.

Croc-Effect Leather Knee-High Boots
Paris Texas
Croc-Effect Leather Knee-High Boots

Fashion people always come back to Paris Texas for chic boots.

Veronica Beard Cecile Boots
Veronica Beard
Cecile Boots

Are you really going to pass up on a discounted designer pair?

