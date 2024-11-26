While running errands in New York City with her husband, Cooke Maroney, Jennifer Lawrence showcased a chic ensemble that turned heads—mine at least. The pregnant actress wrapped herself in a long white coat over a green check-print midi dress, a suede shoulder bag, and retro-inspired sunglasses. What truly caught my attention was her unexpected choice of footwear. Eschewing her usual Puma Speedcats and Charvet Slippers, Lawrence opted for croc-embossed knee-high boots—a style loved by French people.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Phoebe Philo Gig Bag ($2000); The Row coat

A mainstay in the winter wardrobes of French women, croc-embossed knee-high boots are the easiest way to inject affordable luxury into your look. The best part is that they're on par with suede boots for versatility but a bit more wearable since the material is slightly more water-resistant, meaning they're okay to wear on a cold rainy day—under an umbrella, of course. Often styled with maxi dresses or skirts, this elegant boot trend also looks chic when worn with baggy or straight-leg jeans tucked into them.

As animal prints make a vibrant comeback on runways and city sidewalks alike, the trend of croc boots is set to make a significant impact this winter. If you’re eager to embrace this fashionable trend like Lawrence, read on to shop the best knee-high styles.

Shop the best croc knee-high boots:

STEVE MADDEN Lander Black Crocodile $190 SHOP NOW My favorite pair.

Reformation Nylah Nappa Knee Boots $336 SHOP NOW The block heel makes these comfortable for all-day wear.

LOEFFLER RANDALL Lynn Croc-Effect Leather Knee Boots $650 $390 SHOP NOW If your size is left, I highly suggest you make these yours.

Schutz Maryana Lo Crocodile-Embossed Leather Boots $258 $194 SHOP NOW These also come in an elegant cream color.

Marc Fisher LTD Quinnie Dress Boots $289 $170 SHOP NOW Style with an LBD and sheer tights.

good american Knee High Crocodile Boots $249 SHOP NOW Khloé Kardashian knows a thing or two about sexy heeled boots.

INEZ Paloma Boots $518 SHOP NOW This croc effect is so beautiful.

Paris Texas Croc-Effect Leather Knee-High Boots $895 SHOP NOW Fashion people always come back to Paris Texas for chic boots.