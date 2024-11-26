Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the Elegant Boot Trend French Women Actually Wear All the Time
While running errands in New York City with her husband, Cooke Maroney, Jennifer Lawrence showcased a chic ensemble that turned heads—mine at least. The pregnant actress wrapped herself in a long white coat over a green check-print midi dress, a suede shoulder bag, and retro-inspired sunglasses. What truly caught my attention was her unexpected choice of footwear. Eschewing her usual Puma Speedcats and Charvet Slippers, Lawrence opted for croc-embossed knee-high boots—a style loved by French people.
On Jennifer Lawrence: Phoebe Philo Gig Bag ($2000); The Row coat
A mainstay in the winter wardrobes of French women, croc-embossed knee-high boots are the easiest way to inject affordable luxury into your look. The best part is that they're on par with suede boots for versatility but a bit more wearable since the material is slightly more water-resistant, meaning they're okay to wear on a cold rainy day—under an umbrella, of course. Often styled with maxi dresses or skirts, this elegant boot trend also looks chic when worn with baggy or straight-leg jeans tucked into them.
As animal prints make a vibrant comeback on runways and city sidewalks alike, the trend of croc boots is set to make a significant impact this winter. If you’re eager to embrace this fashionable trend like Lawrence, read on to shop the best knee-high styles.
Shop the best croc knee-high boots:
If your size is left, I highly suggest you make these yours.
Khloé Kardashian knows a thing or two about sexy heeled boots.
Fashion people always come back to Paris Texas for chic boots.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
Sofia Richie Grainge Just Wore 2025's Most-Wanted Sweater Trend
Elegant, not frumpy.
By Eliza Huber
-
26 Shopbop Sweaters, Coats, and Boots I Know Will Be Gone by Black Friday
The best ones are always the first to go.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
Lisa Wore the Elegant Jacket Trend That'll Instantly Elevate Your Basic Jeans
And more looks from the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix.
By Eliza Huber
-
These Days, Steph Curry's Range Extends Beyond the 3-Point Line—and Into the Tunnel
We spoke to Curry and his stylist, Jason Bolden, about pregame style.
By Eliza Huber
-
The Risqué Trend Celebs Are Wearing With Tights in NYC and London Right Now
No bare legs here.
By Drew Elovitz
-
Sara Silva Channels the Dark and Seductive World of Cruel Intentions With Latest Press Looks
From Puppets and Puppets to Sandy Liang, the actress didn't miss.
By Jessica Baker
-
I Just Found the Chicest Sweaters, Coats, and Boots From Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale—Enjoy
These finds will sell out by December 1.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
I'm a Mom With 2 Young Kids—These 31 Easy Nordstrom Black Friday Sale Picks Make Me Feel Stylish
These are guaranteed to sell out.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes